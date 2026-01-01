Employee benefits are monetary or non-monetary compensation provided to employees to improve job performance and employee satisfaction.

What are employee benefits?

Employee benefits are perks provided to employees in addition to their regular wages or salary. Frequently referred to as “benefits,” employee benefits can be tangible or intangible. Oftentimes, they are provided at the employer’s discretion. However, there are some that are mandatory.

Tangible

Tangible benefits can be assigned a monetary value, meaning you can quantify and measure their financial worth. They are given directly to employees to incentivize performance. They include:

401(k) contribution match

Cash bonuses

Free merchandise

Gift cards

Gym membership

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Pay raises

Profit sharing plans

Intangible

These are benefits that do not have a quantifiable or measurable value. Intangibles appeal to an employee’s emotional and psychological needs, thereby increasing employee fulfillment and job satisfaction. They include:

A healthy work environment

Autonomy

Career advancement

Flexible work options

Praise or thanks

Recognition awards

Training and development

Work-life balance

Voluntary

These are resources that an employer chooses to offer its employees. Voluntary benefits include:

Commuting/travel reimbursements or allowances

Dental insurance

Disability insurance

Education assistance

Flexible spending accounts

Life insurance

Medical insurance

Mental health benefits

Paid time off

Retirement plans

Student loan repayment assistance

Vision insurance

Wellness programs

Mandatory

The federal, state, or local government requires the employer to provide these benefits. Which ones the employer must offer depends on various factors, including business location, employees’ geographic work location, employer industry, and number of employees. Mandatories may include:

Bereavement leave

Continuing health insurance

Family and medical leave

Paid sick leave

Parental leave

State-sponsored retirement plans

Time off to vote

Workers’ compensation

Why employee benefits are important to small businesses

Employee benefits play a vital role in a candidate’s decision to accept a job. Similarly, they significantly influence whether an employee will stay with their employer or leave. In fact, some employees prefer benefits over extra pay. Employee benefits can help your small business:

Attract qualified candidates

Become an employer of choice

Enhance your public image

Improve productivity

Increase employee engagement

Reduce turnover

Remain competitive in your industry

Strengthen employee satisfaction

The history of employee benefits

Employee benefits trace back to the BCE era, when Caesar Augustus offered retiring legionnaires a strong pension to ward off potential rebellions. Additional milestones include:

1739: The Bank of England rolled out a pioneering pension plan.

1875: American Express Company provided its employees the first US corporate pension plan.

1912: The Montgomery Ward Company (in Chicago) offered its employees an employer-sponsored life insurance plan.

1919: The International Labor Organization called for job protections for pregnant and nursing mothers, including paid maternity leave plus free prenatal and natal care.

1920: The US federal government developed a pension plan for its employees.

1932: The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) was enacted. It later included health benefits as a mandatory collective bargaining issue.

1930s–1940s: US surgeon Sidney Garfield and industrialist Henry Kaiser established the Permanente Health Plan — the leading HMO today.

1980s to the present: Many US benefits legislations have been enacted, including ERISA, COBRA, FMLA, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Summary

Employee benefits are monetary or non-monetary compensation provided to employees to improve job performance and employee satisfaction. They can be voluntary and provided at the employer’s discretion, or mandatory, meaning a governmental body requires the employer to offer them. By providing these resources, small businesses can: