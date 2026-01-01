Adverse impact occurs when there is “a substantiality different rate of selection” regarding employment practices. It is often a systemic, process-oriented problem that disproportionally affects one group.

Adverse impact occurs when employment decisions disadvantage workers of a specific race, ethnicity, gender, religious affiliation, or another similar group.

What is adverse impact?

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) defines adverse impact as “a substantiality different rate of selection” regarding employment practices. This highlights that adverse impact is often a systemic, process-oriented problem that disproportionately affects one group. That said, adverse impact is considered unintentional, often due to unconscious bias. If prejudice or discrimination is committed on purpose, it is called disparate treatment or disparate impact. Some examples of adverse impact include:

Asking questions based on candidate ethnicity, gender, or another identifier

Not hiring an employee because of their credit score

Strict uniforms that fail to consider religious or ethnic considerations

Using gender-specific pronouns in advertisements

Typical employment practices that are at risk of adverse impact are:

Hiring

Job performance reviews

Professional development

Promotions

Terminations

Training

Transfers

Why is adverse impact important to your business?

For HR leaders and management, adverse impact poses a host of problems. Some of the negative effects include:

High turnover

Lack of diverse thought

Lawsuits

Poor talent recruitment

Toxic attitudes or work environments

Even though adverse action is often unintentional, it can cause friction in the workplace. Employees and candidates experiencing these behaviors may feel discriminated against. Meanwhile, other workers may feel more open to using microaggressions and further alienating their coworkers. Furthermore, as an organization experiences high turnover among its diverse workforce, it runs the risk of creating a communal group-think environment. This inhibits innovation and collaboration and can further foster a toxic work environment. Lawsuits can further cause problems for a company, tarnishing its reputation and costing thousands in legal fees. There are steps you can take to reduce the likelihood of adverse impact:

Analyze job descriptions and remove biased language

Avoid strict dress codes

Document everything

Record employee interviews

Regularly ask for employee feedback (and act on it)

Standardize HR processes

Use a diverse group of interviewers on interview panels

Use job-specific interview questions

Affirmative Action

Another way organizations attempt to improve their selection rate for various identity groups is to actively pursue affirmative action policies. Affirmative action means that an organization is intentionally working to reverse its unconscious bias and hire candidates from different backgrounds. This employment practice is often part of a diversity initiative and differs from one company to the next. Some examples of promoting diversity include:

Developing hiring and promotion goals to include more job applicants from specific backgrounds

Identity-specific mentorship programs

Inclusive benefits, such as maternity and paternity leave or remote work

Using inclusive language across company materials

Affirmative action intends to correct the negative impact of unconscious bias and historical inequality. When making an employment decision, it’s essential to review your current adverse impact analyses and ensure that your new selection procedure will be inclusive of all minority applicants.

What is the history of adverse impact?

The history of adverse impact begins with the passing of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, Title VII, in 1964. At this point, employment discrimination is illegal. However, the first mention of the term doesn’t arrive until 1966, with the EEOC’s Guidelines on Employment Testing Procedures.

In 1976, the Department of Justice (DOJ) added adverse impact to employee selection procedures. Two years later, multiple federal offices defined adverse impact in their hiring guidelines.

The term was expanded when the EEOC guidelines were revised in 1970 and further developed by the Department of Labor’s (DOL) 1971 Employee Testing and Other Selection Procedures. In 1976, the Department of Justice (DOJ) added adverse impact to employee selection procedures. Two years later, multiple federal offices defined adverse impact in their hiring guidelines. At this point, we see widespread use of the four-fifths rule, a type of adverse impact analysis. So, when is there no case for adverse impact? If the acceptance rate of a particular group is greater than or equal to 80%, or 4/5s, of the acceptance rate of another group. Furthermore, the difference in acceptances must be statistically at the .05 level or more. Both adverse impact analyses should show discrepancies in your employee selection procedure to demonstrate adverse impact.

Summary of the definition of adverse impact

In short, adverse impact translates into unintended discrimination in employment decisions. Human resources and small business owners can identify and reduce adverse impact in their organizations by carefully evaluating and standardizing policies with an inclusive mindset. Company management and HR can foster a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce by limiting adverse impact discriminatory effects.

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