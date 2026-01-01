Employee retention refers to a company’s ability to keep employees over a period of time. It’s commonly measured by a retention rate (the percentage of employees who remain employed during a set timeframe) and monitored alongside turnover. Strong retention helps businesses maintain continuity, reduce rehiring disruption and costs, and enhance productivity.

Hiring talented employees is only the first step toward building a strong workforce. The next step is to keep them on your team. Workforce stability depends on three related concepts: engagement, retention and turnover.

Think of engagement as the daily passion and commitment employees bring to their work. When engagement is high, it can help a business keep employees and maintain a high retention rate. If engagement drops, it could lead to increased turnover.

Why Does Employee Retention Matter for Small and Medium-sized Businesses?

Frequent turnover forces small and medium-sized businesses into a costly cycle of recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training.

It can disrupt a company's daily operations and increase labor-related costs. The remaining employees must pick up the slack until new hires get up to speed. Your clients may eventually notice a decline in the quality of your products or services. It also could drain your leadership by pulling managers away from their core mission as they attend to increased hiring, interviewing, onboarding and training duties.

Furthermore, when the revolving door never stops, workplace morale may fall because staff members grow weary of constant personnel changes.

On the other hand, good employee retention supports:

Smooth daily operations, by keeping institutional knowledge inside your business.

by keeping institutional knowledge inside your business. Better customer service, because clients work with familiar, trusted faces.

because clients work with familiar, trusted faces. Less pressure on managers, who aren’t subjected to an endless cycle of interviewing and training.

who aren’t subjected to an endless cycle of interviewing and training. Stronger workplace morale, because a consistent environment helps employees feel secure and set up for growth.

What employee retention strategies are the most effective?

You don’t need a massive company overhaul to reduce employee turnover. The following employee retention strategies could help:

Clarify role expectations. Give your staff a clear definition of success by making sure every individual fully understands their job scope, daily responsibilities and performance metrics. Revamp your onboarding process. Structure the first 30, 60 and 90 days for new hires with clear milestones. Establish consistent manager habits. Require leaders to hold regular one-on-one meetings, offer constructive feedback and routinely recognize individual contributions. In addition, give managers the tools to do this. Map out clear growth paths. Provide advancement plans, skill-building opportunities and internal promotion options so employees see a sustainable career trajectory within your business. Review compensation regularly. Maintain fair and consistent pay practices across your organization. Compensation benchmarking can help you keep salaries aligned with standard market expectations. Offer scheduling flexibility. Introduce flexible hours or adaptive work designs, where it’s possible, to help employees balance their professional duties and personal lives. Run regular stay interviews. Don’t wait for people to leave, then hold an exit interview. Schedule direct, friendly chats with employees—stay interviews—to find out what people like about working for you and what challenges they face so you can resolve issues early.

What Causes Employees to Leave?

Employees leave companies for a host of reasons. Some have nothing to do with how the company is run, but others are related to specific frustrations in their daily work life.

One major driver is role mismatch, where the actual work does not match the job description. People also quit when they feel invisible or ill-used, which may occur when managers forget to check in regularly or fail to show genuine appreciation for employee efforts.

Additionally, employees quit when they feel trapped by a lack of advancement, receive poor initial training, or are disappointed with compensation and benefits . Heavy workloads and zero flexibility in scheduling also can lead to burnout and employee turnover.

Employees usually show signs that they are pulling away before they hand in a resignation letter. Watch for these common red flags:

Decreased participation in staff discussions.

Frequently skipping one-on-one check-ins.

Noticeable drops in work quality.

General withdrawal from the workplace community.

How Do You Calculate Employee Retention rates?

Calculating your retention rate is simpler than it looks. This metric is entirely timeframe-specific, meaning you can measure it on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis depending on your business needs.

Here’s how to calculate employee retention rate:

Retention Rate = [Employees Who Stayed Whole Period ÷ Employees at Start of Period] x 100

For example, if your business starts the quarter with 50 workers and 45 of those same individuals remain with you on the final day, you divide 45 by 50 and multiply by 100. That gives you a 90% quarterly retention rate.

What’s a Good Employee Retention Rate?

There is no universal standard for employee retention rates . A healthy rate for a small manufacturing company may look very different from one for a seasonal retail business because retention varies by industry, geography, company size and hiring patterns.

Also, your rate can be affected by retirements, deaths, life events and other factors that don’t reflect on your retention efforts.

Instead of comparing your business to broad national averages, focus on how your retention rate changes over time and whether your improvement efforts are producing measurable results. Tracking these trends helps you identify departments or roles with unusually high turnover before the problem spreads.

FAQ

What is new-hire retention and why does it matter?

New-hire retention refers to the percentage of recently hired employees who remain with an organization for an initial period. This period may be set at the first 30 days, the first year or some other length of time, typically between those two.

New-hire retention is important because a business can spend considerable resources on recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training new hires. These resources can include money, lost productivity, stress on hiring managers and employee morale. In addition, low retention of new hires can indicate flaws in your hiring process, your onboarding process, your managers and/or the level of your compensation and benefits.

High retention, on the other hand, may reflect well on all those facets of your business and help your business thrive.

What is the difference between employee retention and employee turnover?

Employee retention looks at how many people are staying in your workforce and employee turnover focuses on the number leaving.

Higher retention usually means lower turnover, but the rates aren’t always mirror images. Companies may use different formulas and timeframes to measure each one. Also, changes to the total number of employees due to growth or downsizing can affect the rate.

How can managers improve retention without increasing pay?

Improving employee retention without a bigger budget comes down to making your staff feel valued through consistent recognition and clear communication about their daily goals. When you actively protect your people from burnout and help them build new skills, they naturally become more connected to their jobs. The goal isn't to outspend your competitors but to create an environment where employees are respected, supported and invested in.