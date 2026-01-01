Behavioral competencies are the soft skills that distinguish an average employee’s performance from an exemplary employee.

What are behavioral competencies?

Targeting specific behaviors when recruiting new talent or even defining various positions within your company is one way to ensure you are getting the best fit for what you need. These targeted behaviors are known as behavioral competencies. Behavioral competencies are the soft skills that distinguish an average employee’s performance from an exemplary employee. Some examples of behavioral competencies include:

Adaptability

Client focus

Conflict management

Impact and influence

Initiative

Problem-solving

Resilience

Various positions benefit from different behavioral competencies. For example, you want someone in your finance department to have excellent data literacy, interpretation, and management skills. That wouldn’t be a skill that would be as important for someone in your janitorial department. Effective housekeeping staff must determine how to get stains out and know what supplies they need and when they need them.

Why are behavioral competencies essential to your business?

Correctly applying behavioral competencies to job descriptions and performance indicators sets your company and your employees up for a higher level of success. One of the keys to this success is to make sure that you define exactly what you expect that behavior to look like at various levels of performance. One way to do this would be to define what various performance levels would look like in a rubric. It is true that this type of approach to behavioral competencies takes time to put in place. However, it also puts the employee in control of how they perform against expectations.

What is the history of behavioral competencies?

Behavioral competencies have been part of the hiring and performance process since David McClelland published a paper in 1973. His assertion was that behavioral competencies could be far more effective performance indicators than aptitude tests. Competencies are based on internal motivation. This fact defines a significant differentiator between competencies and skills. Using the example we created above, the exemplary housekeeping staff is driven to make sure the customer experiences the cleanest and most welcoming room possible. The poor performer, however, is doing just enough to be able to put a checkmark on their duty list. The average performer wants to do a good job but isn’t interested in pressuring themselves to exceptionalism.

Summary

Taking the time to differentiate your company from your competition by defining what behaviors will make sure your employees have the opportunity to be successful. There’s no question that you need to require specific hard skills for each position, but adding these soft skills to those expectations sets your company up for greater success.