Human resources (HR) is the set of responsibilities and processes that a business uses to manage its workforce.

HR is the part of business management that covers how employees are hired, paid, supported and developed; that shapes and maintains employment-related policies; and that provides compliance support. HR can refer to those functions as well as to the department and personnel involved in carrying out these functions. In small and medium-sized businesses, typical HR needs include hiring and onboarding processes, payroll and benefits administration, performance practices, employee relations and HR documentation.

What does HR typically include?

HR can involve different things depending on an organization’s size, industry and how quickly it’s growing. Here are the core areas and what they might cover:

Hiring and onboarding process. Job descriptions, interviews, offer letters, new-hire paperwork and first-week setup.

Job descriptions, interviews, offer letters, new-hire paperwork and first-week setup. Pay and payroll coordination. Collecting time and pay inputs, managing pay schedules, processing payroll and calculating, withholding and remitting payroll taxes.

Collecting time and pay inputs, managing pay schedules, processing payroll and calculating, withholding and remitting payroll taxes. Benefits administration . Enrollment support, eligibility tracking, adjusting for life events and answering employee questions. (Benefits are typically provided through carriers, while employers and/or HR outsourcing companies administer and manage the programs.)

Enrollment support, eligibility tracking, adjusting for life events and answering employee questions. (Benefits are typically provided through carriers, while employers and/or HR outsourcing companies administer and manage the programs.) Policies and documentation. Employee handbooks, workplace rules, required posters/notices (where applicable) and documented procedures.

Employee handbooks, workplace rules, required posters/notices (where applicable) and documented procedures. Performance and development. Goal setting, feedback cycles, learning support and manager enablement.

Goal setting, feedback cycles, learning support and manager enablement. Employee relations. Conflict resolution, documentation, investigations (as appropriate) and consistent communication.

Conflict resolution, documentation, investigations (as appropriate) and consistent communication. Compliance support. Guidance on employment-related laws and HR requirements, including obligations specific to states, localities and situations.

As a business grows, HR support may also be needed for multi-state hiring practices, workforce planning, consultation and guidance for managers.

Why is HR important for small and medium-sized businesses?

HR is stereotypically regarded as burdensome administrative paperwork. That perception is changing, however, as professionals take a Human Capital Management approach that treats employees as essential assets.

HR directly affects outcomes that SMB leaders care about, such as retaining talent, managing payroll and benefits administration efficiently, and avoiding preventable people problems. Here and some of the ways HR may help you improve your business:

Make better hiring decisions, by providing repeatable processes and clear role expectations.

by providing repeatable processes and clear role expectations. Reduce manual work and errors, by replacing spreadsheet-based tracking with supported HR processes and HR technology.

by replacing spreadsheet-based tracking with supported HR processes and HR technology. Strengthen retention, by creating a consistent employee experience, clear benefits administration workflows and manager support.

by creating a consistent employee experience, clear benefits administration workflows and manager support. Support growth when headcount increases, business needs change or you expand into new states or countries.

when headcount increases, business needs change or you expand into new states or countries. Handle sensitive moments well, including performance issues, terminations and employee relations concerns that can benefit from consistent processes and documentation.

When does HR start to feel “hard” for SMBs?

Many small businesses can efficiently manage HR tasks when they are getting started. The responsibilities may be distributed among leaders and staff. For example:

A founder handles offers, policies and employee questions.

A finance or payroll lead manages pay cycles and payroll coordination.

Managers handle routine performance conversations and hiring.

However, HR starts to feel difficult when it keeps leaders from focusing on their core responsibilities. The passion that drove them to start their business starts to take a back seat to HR tasks.

Common tipping points include:

You’re hiring frequently and the onboarding process is breaking down.

and the onboarding process is breaking down. You operate in multiple states that have different rules and expectations. You must manage people remotely and the regulations are complicated.

that have different rules and expectations. You must manage people remotely and the regulations are complicated. Payroll processing becomes overwhelming and concerns grow about compliance and making costly errors.

and concerns grow about compliance and making costly errors. Benefits administration grows from an annual distraction during open enrollment to a year-round problem.

grows from an annual distraction during open enrollment to a year-round problem. Managers need more support with performance conversations and documentation.

with performance conversations and documentation. You worry about compliance gaps but don’t have time to keep up with changes.

When businesses feel these pressures, they start to think about solutions like hiring HR specialists and outsourcing HR.

What are your options if you need more HR support?

If your needs outgrow what your team can realistically manage, there are different ways to get support.

One common approach is HR outsourcing. A business can hire a third party to perform its HR work or just specific HR functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, or recruiting.

A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) provides a comprehensive HR outsourcing solution in which the PEO becomes the employer of record for tax and insurance purposes. PEOs handle a broad range of HR functions including payroll, benefits, compliance, risk management and HR administration. Employees of SMBs may also receive access to big-company benefits through a PEO.

An Administrative Services Organization (ASO) typically offers administrative support services such as payroll processing, HR software solutions, employee benefits administration, HR consulting and regulatory compliance assistance. The ASO does not become the employer of record, as PEOs do.

Both of these options may provide a human resources information system (HRIS) , a technology platform that handles human resources tasks, such as payroll processing, employee recruitment, onboarding and training. An HRIS may also include advanced workforce management features such as data analytics.

If you’re exploring options, a practical starting point is to identify which HR functions you want to strengthen—payroll, benefits administration, compliance management, or perhaps all of them—then look for HR providers that match the level of service and technology you need.

FAQ

What does human resources (HR) include for small and medium-sized businesses?

Human resources (HR) includes the day-to-day people systems that help your business run: hiring and the onboarding process, pay practices and payroll coordination, benefits administration, workplace policies and documentation, performance and development practices, and employee relations.

HR also includes compliance support —building repeatable processes that help you navigate employment-related requirements that can vary by state and locality.

When should an SMB consider outsourcing HR services?

Many SMBs consider HR outsourcing when hiring increases, managers need more support, benefits administration becomes a year-round workload, or multi-state growth requires special expertise.

Outsourcing can help you standardize HR processes, reduce manual work, and get timely advice on the HR concerns you face—without building a large in-house team. The right model depends on whether you need help with specific functions or broader HR support.

What are common signs your SMB needs more HR structure or support?

One of the biggest signs is that founders and leaders feel that HR responsibilities are keeping them away from core issues like growth and profitability.

SMBs often need more HR structure when hiring speeds up, employee questions become harder to handle consistently or managers need clearer guidance on documentation and performance conversations.

Other common signals include multi-state hiring ramping up, benefits administration becoming a year-round task, and payroll deadlines creating stress or rework. If spreadsheets and one-off processes are driving errors or inconsistency, it may be time to add HR technology and outside support.