An Administrative Services Organization (ASO) is an HR outsourcing model in which a business pays a provider to handle selected HR administrative tasks. This may include payroll processing support, benefits administration support and HR help desk services. The business remains the official employer of record. Unlike a PEO, an ASO typically does not use a co-employment model, which can give a business a comfortable middle ground between doing everything in-house and handing off HR entirely.

If you're weighing your HR outsourcing options, you’ll want to get a feel for how an ASO differs from other models and what it's generally suited to handle. From there, it's much easier to find a good fit for where your business is right now.

What Is an Administrative Services Organization (ASO)?

An ASO is a company that offers HR administrative support to a business on a contracted basis. The ASO helps with specific functions and typically provides access to a human resources management system (HRMS). Your company stays the legal employer of your own workforce.

You can think of the ASO as a vendor supporting select HR processes, while your team keeps final say over hiring, termination and workplace policy. Many ASOs offer an a-la-carte menu of services rather than one fixed bundle, which enables you to pick a level of support that fits your needs. That level could be a single function like payroll or several administrative areas at once.

What Does an ASO Do for a Business?

Small and medium-sized businesses can bring in an ASO for help with a range of HR tasks, including:

Payroll processing support. An ASO can run payroll cycles, generate reports and track pay data.

An ASO can run payroll cycles, generate reports and track pay data. Benefits administration support . They can help with enrollment, eligibility tracking and carrier coordination.

. They can help with enrollment, eligibility tracking and carrier coordination. HR administration . An ASO can support onboarding workflows and process employee data changes, including forms like the I-9 and W-4 .

. An ASO can support onboarding workflows and process employee data changes, including forms like the I-9 and . HR technology . They can provide access to HR software for record-keeping and reporting, such as a human resources management system (HRMS) .

. They can provide access to HR software for record-keeping and reporting, such as a . Compliance-related paperwork support. Through an HRMS, they can help organize documentation, such as required state filings, and keep records centralized, organized and accessible.

The exact mix of services tends to vary by provider and by the plan a business selects.

Is an ASO the Same as a PEO?