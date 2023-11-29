ASO Best Practices: Your Comprehensive HR Guide

Understanding Administrative Services Organizations (ASOs)

An administrative services organization (ASO) works with companies, often small businesses, that want to outsource HR functions. An ASO combines advanced HR outsourcing technology with best practice guidance from experts HR professionals, giving you the best of both worlds.

Unlike professional employer organizations (PEOs), ASOs and their clients are not in a co-employment relationship. When you work with an ASO, your payroll taxes are filed under your own employer ID number and you remain the employer of record.

ASOs typically offer options for the types of HR functions they'll administer and levels of service they'll provide. The following are the key services that you can expect when you outsource to an ASO:

Payroll administration. Payroll functions include assisting with calculating gross pay, net pay, payroll taxes, and other deductions and withholdings, issuing paychecks or direct deposits and pay stubs to employees, and keeping payroll records.

ASOs use their HR expertise to help client companies navigate compliance so they can comply with payroll tax and other applicable rules and requirements. HR technology solutions. The advanced technology an ASO provides, often a human resources information system (HRIS), improves the efficiency and simplicity of payroll processing, time and scheduling, record-keeping, and other HR functions.

Best Practices for Working With an ASO

To get the best HR administration, it helps to be aware of best practices for optimizing the working relationship between a small business and its ASO. These best practices apply at the outset, when you choose the best fit ASO for your needs, and as you implement ASO services, leverage ASO-provided technology to increase HR efficiency, monitor performance, adjust strategies as needed, and manage your HR data.

Choosing the best fit ASO

ASOs are not all the same, and it probably will take considerable time and effort to find one that will be a great fit for your company’s needs. Carefully vet prospective ASO providers. The services your ASO offers should match your HR outsourcing needs, along with offering flexibility for you to fine-tune and update your choices.

Start by evaluating your current HR processes and challenges. What are the specific HR tasks you do now that could be better handled by outsourcing?

Also, keep an eye on the future — look for an ASO that could continue to work with you as your business grows. Will your relationship have sustainability? If so, you will avoid the work of finding a new ASO and enjoy the advantage of continuing with a provider that already knows your company.

These are the important factors to consider when selecting an ASO:

Reputation and experience. Check out reviews of ASOs you are considering. Talk to people in your professional network who have worked with ASOs. Find out if the ASOs have established track records, how long they have been in business, what credentials they have earned, and whether they have a reputation for reliability.

Implementing ASO services effectively

After you choose an ASO, the next step is to achieve a smooth transition of the outsourced functions. Work together with the ASO to integrate your workflows. Best practices for the transition and integration are to:

Establish clear communication channels with ASO. It’s important that you work together with the ASO during this phase. For that, clear communication channels are crucial. You should have regular contact with the ASO to monitor progress and raise any issues that may arise. You may want to assign an individual or team within your company to have the primary responsibility for communicating with their ASO counterparts.

Leveraging technology for HR efficiency

When you work with an administrative services organization, you will receive access to advanced HR management software. This technology will help streamline your HR tasks and make your HR processes run more efficiently. These are some of the basic services an ASO typically provides for a small business:

Payroll processing. The software should save time and improve payroll processing efficiency. It may help calculate gross and net pay, deductions, and generate paychecks, pay stubs, Form W-2s, and it may remit and file payroll taxes.

It’s very important that the new HR technology can integrate with other existing business systems that you may use, such as accounting and retirement systems. Work closely with the ASO to help with a smooth integration, so that the system and HR software are working together.

Monitoring performance and adjusting strategies

Once the new system is operating, don’t leave its effectiveness to chance. Instead, systematically measure and track its performance. Useful metrics include employee turnover rate, employee satisfaction, absenteeism rate, and the length of time it takes to hire a new employee. To help figure out your return on investment (ROI), calculate the amount of money you are saving by working with your ASO, and divide that by the cost of the ASO. To help evaluate the amount saved, consider the functions you would have to handle in-house if you weren’t using an ASO. Include the salaries and benefits you would need to pay to employees to handle those functions and the cost of buying or leasing, maintaining, and troubleshooting in-house software. To help calculate the cost of the ASO, add the monthly or yearly fees and any additional fees, such as start-up costs.

Regular reviews and feedback sessions. After the new system is set up, continue to monitor it. Keep an open line of communication with the ASO. On a regular basis, review the metrics, employee reactions, any issues that may have arisen, and any enhancements or fine-tuning you’d like to implement. Schedule periodic feedback sessions with the ASO so you can deal with issues as they arise, when it is easiest to make changes.

Managing data

HR records contain sensitive employee information, which may include Social Security numbers, banking information, and other information that employees want to keep private. If there’s a security breach, all of that could be released. Hackers could use the information for identity theft or sell it on the dark web. Even if the damage is contained, employee trust and morale will be damaged if their employer fails to properly safeguard their data from attack. For all these reasons, data security must be a top priority of HR management.

Many ASOs offer cloud-based data management [EP4] as well as expertise in data security[EP5] and processes. Your company’s role should be to implement reasonable security controls to protect company and employee data, regularly review the ASO’s legal terms and data privacy policies, communicate openly with the ASO, and provide training for your employees on best practices for data security.[EP6]

ASO data protection capabilities. ASOs often have better resources and expertise than small businesses to safeguard data. Because ASOs work with many businesses, they can invest more than any individual client in advanced data security tools and processes.

Administrative Services Organization Best Practices

TriNet’s ASO service, HR Plus, is designed to help small businesses thrive. We provide an advanced cloud-based technology platform, HR Platform, and best practice guidance from teams of professional HR experts — all at an optimized cost compared to hiring an HR manager in-house.

When you sign up for HR Plus, you’ll be connected with both a TriNet implementation specialist and your new outsourced services team. After purchase, our team will reach out to you regarding the next steps to take.

To provide a great fit for your needs, we provide three levels of services to choose from alongside our powerful, cloud-based HR platform. Payroll processing, benefits administration, and other HR functions all run on a single platform, so that information from each is easily integrated with the others. Contact us today for a free demo!