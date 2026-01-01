PEO (professional employer organization)
A professional employer organization (PEO) is a company that provides HR outsourcing services such as payroll processing, benefits administration support, risk mitigation and HR guidance.
In a PEO arrangement, employment-related responsibilities are shared between the business and the PEO, while the business continues to direct employees’ day-to-day work. This often is described as a co-employment arrangement. Many businesses use a PEO to streamline HR administration and get compliance support.
What Is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?
A professional employer organization (PEO) is an HR outsourcing provider that becomes the co-employer or employer of record for its clients' employees. This means that the PEO takes on certain responsibilities such as payroll taxes, workers' compensation and benefits administration on behalf of the client.
PEOs typically are geared toward small and medium-sized businesses, supporting a comprehensive range of people operations functions. While services vary by provider and contract, a PEO is often associated with bundled support for payroll administration, benefits administration, HR guidance, risk mitigation, compliance and other areas.
How Does a PEO Arrangement Work?
A PEO arrangement is commonly described as co-employment, meaning certain employer responsibilities are shared between the business and the PEO.
The business typically continues to:
- Direct employees’ daily work.
- Set roles, expectations and schedules.
- Make decisions about hiring, performance and workplace culture.
The PEO typically provides a human resources information system (HRIS), a cloud-based digital hub for HR functions. Employees can use an employee self-service (ESS) portal to access HR information and services.
PEOs often can give clients access to big-company benefits that they otherwise would not be able to provide or afford.
As the employer of record, the PEO may provide certain tax documents to employees and manage payroll functions that include direct deposit of wages. The exact split of responsibilities depends on the agreement, your state footprint and the specific services you choose.
What Does a PEO Typically Handle, and What Stays With the Business?
Many small and medium-sized businesses start researching PEOs because HR tasks can expand quickly as headcount grows. A simple way to evaluate fit is to separate “back-office HR administration” from “running the business.”
Here is a general overview of the division of responsibilities between a PEO and a business.
|Typically supported by a PEO
|Typically stays with the business
Payroll processing support and payroll administration
Day-to-day supervision and directing work
Support for payroll tax processes and related reporting workflows (varies by contract)
Business operations, strategy and customer delivery
Benefits administration support and enrollment workflows
Hiring decisions, compensation philosophy and performance management
HR policy templates, handbooks and process guidance (varies)
Workplace culture, leadership and employee relations decisions
What Services Do PEOs Commonly Offer to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses?
PEO offerings differ, but a PEO typically supports a bundle of HR services that can help reduce manual HR work and bring more consistency to core workflows.
Common service areas include:
- Payroll administration support. Helping set up pay schedules, deductions and standard payroll workflows.
- Employment tax workflow support. Supporting processes tied to calculating, withholding and remitting certain payroll or employment taxes, depending on the agreement.
- Benefits administration support. Managing enrollment processes, eligibility workflows and employee communications related to benefits.
- HR guidance. Support with policies, documentation and common HR process questions.
- Compliance support. Help navigating employment-related laws and common HR compliance topics, with the understanding that requirements vary by state and situation.
- HR technology. A platform that centralizes employee data, documents and workflow tasks.
If you are evaluating a PEO, ask for a clear service list that distinguishes what is included, what is optional and what requires extra setup.
What Should You Look For When Evaluating a PEO?
A PEO can be a meaningful operational change, so it helps to evaluate providers with a simple checklist that focuses on responsibilities, scope and fit.
Evaluation checklist:
- Which HR functions are included, and which are optional add-ons?
- How are payroll workflows handled, and what will your team still do day to day?
- How are payroll tax workflows supported, including the steps for calculating, withholding and remitting certain payroll or employment taxes?
- What benefits administration support is included, and what employee communications are provided?
- How does the service model work for ongoing questions and issue resolution?
- What states are supported if you hire across state lines?
- What does implementation look like, including timelines and data migration responsibilities?
- What reports and data access do you get, and how portable is your data if needs change?
- How is compliance support provided, and what limits are clearly stated?
- What contract terms matter most for your business, including pricing model and service scope changes?
FAQ
What Does a PEO Do?
A PEO typically supports HR functions such as payroll administration, benefits administration support and HR guidance. The exact service bundle varies by provider and contract, so it is important to confirm what is included.
In many PEO arrangements, the provider takes on certain employer-related administrative responsibilities and the relationship is often described as co-employment. PEOs often can give clients access to big-company benefits that they otherwise would not be able to provide or afford.
Is a PEO the same thing as HR Outsourcing (HRO)?
Not necessarily. HRO is a broad term that can describe outsourcing one or more HR functions without the same responsibility structure commonly associated with a PEO. A PEO is often positioned as a more comprehensive HR support model with shared responsibilities.
What is the difference between a PEO and an ASO?
An ASO often provides administrative HR support while the business remains the sole employer of record. ASOs may provide more flexibility for clients to choose specific services to meet their unique needs.
An ASO also may offer assistance with benefits administration, such as helping to manage enrollment and eligibility, but the client typically retains more control over selecting and offering benefits.
A PEO is more commonly associated with shared responsibilities and a broader bundled HR support model. In addition, employees may also have access to a wider range of benefits through a PEO.
Do PEOs Help With Multi-State Employees?
Many PEO providers can support businesses with employees in multiple states, including HR workflows that vary by location. Because state rules differ, confirm state coverage, process responsibilities and what compliance support is included.
How Do PEOs Typically Charge for Services?
Pricing models vary. Some providers charge a percentage-based fee tied to payroll, while others use per-employee fees or bundled pricing based on selected services. Ask for a clear breakdown of what is included so you can compare options accurately.