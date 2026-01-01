A professional employer organization (PEO) is a company that provides HR outsourcing services such as payroll processing, benefits administration support, risk mitigation and HR guidance.

In a PEO arrangement, employment-related responsibilities are shared between the business and the PEO, while the business continues to direct employees’ day-to-day work. This often is described as a co-employment arrangement. Many businesses use a PEO to streamline HR administration and get compliance support.

What Is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?

A professional employer organization (PEO) is an HR outsourcing provider that becomes the co-employer or employer of record for its clients' employees. This means that the PEO takes on certain responsibilities such as payroll taxes, workers' compensation and benefits administration on behalf of the client.

PEOs typically are geared toward small and medium-sized businesses, supporting a comprehensive range of people operations functions. While services vary by provider and contract, a PEO is often associated with bundled support for payroll administration, benefits administration, HR guidance, risk mitigation, compliance and other areas.

How Does a PEO Arrangement Work?

A PEO arrangement is commonly described as co-employment , meaning certain employer responsibilities are shared between the business and the PEO.

The business typically continues to:

Direct employees’ daily work.

Set roles, expectations and schedules.

Make decisions about hiring, performance and workplace culture.

The PEO typically provides a human resources information system (HRIS) , a cloud-based digital hub for HR functions. Employees can use an employee self-service (ESS) portal to access HR information and services.

PEOs often can give clients access to big-company benefits that they otherwise would not be able to provide or afford.

As the employer of record, the PEO may provide certain tax documents to employees and manage payroll functions that include direct deposit of wages. The exact split of responsibilities depends on the agreement, your state footprint and the specific services you choose.

What Does a PEO Typically Handle, and What Stays With the Business?

Many small and medium-sized businesses start researching PEOs because HR tasks can expand quickly as headcount grows. A simple way to evaluate fit is to separate “back-office HR administration” from “running the business.”

Here is a general overview of the division of responsibilities between a PEO and a business.