Understanding employee benefits eligibility

Your First-Time Benefits Setup Checklist

If you're setting up employee benefits for the first time, here's your high-level roadmap:

Determine your goals and budget – What can you afford, and what will help you compete for talent?

– What can you afford, and what will help you compete for talent? Collect employee census data – Names, addresses, DOBs, hire dates, hours, dependents

– Names, addresses, DOBs, hire dates, hours, dependents Choose which benefits to offer – Medical, dental, vision, retirement, life, disability, FSA/HSA

– Medical, dental, vision, retirement, life, disability, FSA/HSA Decide on an administration model – In-house, broker, or PEO

– In-house, broker, or PEO Design your employer contribution strategy – How much will you pay vs. employees?

– How much will you pay vs. employees? Set enrollment periods and effective dates – When can employees enroll, and when does coverage start?

– When can employees enroll, and when does coverage start? Set up payroll withholding and pre-tax plans – Section 125, HSA, FSA

– Section 125, HSA, FSA Prepare compliance notices and documentation – COBRA, ERISA, HIPAA, ACA reporting, as applicable

– COBRA, ERISA, HIPAA, ACA reporting, as applicable Run a test enrollment – Make sure systems work before go-live

– Make sure systems work before go-live Communicate the plan to employees – Clear, simple enrollment guides and deadlines

Each of these steps is covered in detail below.

Why Offering Benefits Matters (and Why Getting Setup Right Matters More)

Offering employee benefits isn't a nice-to-have. Benefits are how small businesses compete for talent, retain good people, and build a workplace culture that people actually want to be part of.

But benefits are also one of the most operationally complex parts of running a business. There's eligibility to define, compliance rules to follow, carriers or vendors to choose, payroll to integrate, and employees to educate. Get it right, and benefits become a retention and recruitment engine. Get it wrong, and you're looking at potential compliance penalties, frustrated employees, and expensive do-overs.

This guide is designed to help you get it right the first time, whether you're a 10-person startup offering benefits for the first time or a 50-person company moving from bare-bones coverage to a real benefits program.

Step 1: Determine Your Goals and Budget

Before you start shopping for plans, get clear on two things: what you're trying to accomplish and what you can afford.

What Are Your Goals?

Attract and retain talent in a competitive market?

Meet a compliance requirement (ACA employer mandate)?

Improve employee health and reduce absenteeism?

Offer a baseline package now and expand later?

What's Your Budget?

Your budget will depend on:

Your industry and local workforce market

What competitors are offering

Your cash flow and growth stage

Insider tip: Don't just budget for premiums. Factor in administration costs (broker fees, payroll system integration, compliance support) and the time your team will spend managing enrollment and employee questions.

Step 2: Collect Required Employee Data (Your Census)

To get quotes from carriers or a PEO, you'll need an employee census, which includes certain information on a spreadsheet about your employees who might be eligible for benefits.

Typical Data Fields:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Home address (including zip code—rates vary by location)

Hire date

Job title or class

Full-time or part-time status

Average hours worked per week

Current salary or hourly wage

Dependents' names, DOBs, SSNs, and relationship to employee

Tobacco use (some plans charge tobacco surcharges)

Insider Tip: Document Retention Best Practices:

Store census and benefits-related information securely and limit access to authorized staff. You'll need to retain enrollment forms, COBRA notices , plan documents, and records to support eligibility and beneficiary designations, in accordance with applicable recordkeeping requirements. HIPAA rules also require safeguarding protected health information (PHI).

Step 3: Choose Which Benefits to Offer

Most small businesses start with medical insurance and build from there. Here's a rundown of common benefits and what setup involves for each.

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Setup steps: Choose carrier(s), select plan designs (PPO, HMO, HDHP), set employer contribution levels, integrate with payroll for premium withholding.

Choose carrier(s), select plan designs (PPO, HMO, HDHP), set employer contribution levels, integrate with payroll for premium withholding. Key decision: Fully insured vs. self-funded. Most small businesses under 100 employees choose fully insured plans.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

Setup steps: Establish a Section 125 cafeteria plan document, choose an HSA trustee and FSA administrator, set annual election periods, integrate with payroll for pre-tax deductions.

Establish a Section 125 cafeteria plan document, choose an HSA trustee and FSA administrator, set annual election periods, integrate with payroll for pre-tax deductions. Key decision: HSAs require enrollment in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) and HSA funds are the employee’s to keep; FSA funds are "use it or lose it" unless you offer a carryover or grace period.

Retirement Plans (401(k), SIMPLE IRA, SEP IRA)

Setup steps: Adopt a plan document, choose a provider/recordkeeper, decide on employer match or contribution formula, set up payroll deductions, file Form 5500 annually (if required).

Adopt a plan document, choose a provider/recordkeeper, decide on employer match or contribution formula, set up payroll deductions, file Form 5500 annually (if required). Key decision: 401(k) can offer greater flexibility but requires more administration; SIMPLE and SEP IRAs may be easier for very small businesses.

Life and Disability Insurance

Setup steps: Choose a carrier, decide on coverage amounts (e.g., 1x salary for basic life, 60% of salary for short-term disability), determine if coverage is employer-paid or employee-paid or provide both options where your company provides a set company-paid benefit but employees have the option of paying for additional coverage if they choose to.

Choose a carrier, decide on coverage amounts (e.g., 1x salary for basic life, 60% of salary for short-term disability), determine if coverage is employer-paid or employee-paid or provide both options where your company provides a set company-paid benefit but employees have the option of paying for additional coverage if they choose to. Key decision: Employer-paid life insurance over $50,000 creates taxable income (imputed income) for employees.

Commuter Benefits

Setup steps: Set up pre-tax payroll deductions for transit and parking expenses under IRS Section 132(f).

Set up pre-tax payroll deductions for transit and parking expenses under IRS Section 132(f). Key decision: Required in some cities (e.g., San Francisco, New York City) for employers over a certain size.

Insider tip: Don't try to offer everything at once. Start with medical and one or two other high-value benefits. You can always add more during your next open enrollment.

Step 4: Decide on an Administration Model

You have three main options for administering benefits:

Option 1: In-House (Self-Administration)

Pros: Full control, no middleman fees

Cons: High admin burden, compliance risk, limited carrier access, no economies of scale

Best for: Very small businesses (under 10 employees) with simple plans and internal HR expertise

Option 2: Broker or Third-Party Administrator (TPA)

Pros: Expert guidance, carrier shopping, some compliance support

Cons: You still own the administration and compliance; broker earns commission from carriers

Best for: Businesses that want guidance but have internal HR capacity to manage day-to-day

Option 3: Professional Employer Organization (PEO)

Pros: PEO handles all benefits administration of its PEO-sponsored benefits, compliance support, payroll integration, and employee support; access to big company benefits and comprehensive plan options

Cons: No control over carrier or plan choice; co-employment model

Best for: Businesses that want to outsource and comprehensive benefits admin and gain access to enterprise-level benefits at SMB scale

Evaluation criteria: Cost, compliance support, plan access, admin burden, employee experience, scalability. These factors can help you choose if internal or outsourced benefits administration is best for your business.

Step 5: Design Your Employer Contribution Strategy

How much will you pay, and how much will employees pay?

Common Approaches:

Employer pays 100% of employee-only medical premiums , employee pays for dependent coverage

, employee pays for dependent coverage Employer pays 75% of employee premiums and 50% of dependent premiums

Employer offers a fixed dollar contribution (e.g., $500/month), employee pays the rest

What to Consider:

What's competitive in your market and industry?

Can you afford to increase contributions as premiums rise?

Will you contribute the same percentage across all plan tiers (employee, employee + spouse, family)?

Are you subject to any federal or state benefit requirements, such as ACA compliance?

Insider tip: Document your contribution strategy in writing. It helps with budgeting, employee communication, and ACA reporting (if applicable).

Step 6: Set Enrollment Periods and Coverage Effective Dates

When Can Employees Enroll?

New hires: Typically, within 30 days of hire (some employers offer immediate eligibility, others require a 60- or 90-day waiting period)

Typically, within 30 days of hire (some employers offer immediate eligibility, others require a 60- or 90-day waiting period) Current employees: During your annual open enrollment period (usually 2-4 weeks, once a year)

During your annual open enrollment period (usually 2-4 weeks, once a year) Life Status Change Events: Marriage, birth/adoption, loss of other group coverage—allow special enrollment outside open enrollment

When Does Coverage Start?

First of the month following hire date (most common)

(most common) First of the month following a waiting period (e.g., first of the month after 60 days)

(e.g., first of the month after 60 days) Retroactive to hire date (rare, and typically requires employee to pay premiums back to that date—see "Can Coverage Be Retroactive?" below)

ACA note: If you're an Applicable Large Employer (ALE—50+ full-time equivalent employees), you must offer coverage to full-time employees (those working 30+ hours/week or 130 hours/month) by the end of their third full calendar month of employment to avoid penalties. The maximum time-based waiting period under the ACA is 90 calendar days (not three months), and coverage must be fully available starting on day 91.

Non-Time-Based Eligibility Requirements

While the ACA limits time-based waiting periods to 90 days, employers are allowed to impose non-time-based requirements before benefits eligibility begins. For example:

Completing a required orientation or training program

Having a certain job classification, such as full-time

These requirements can run in addition to a time-based waiting period, as long as the time-based portion doesn't exceed 90 days, and the non-time-based requirement is not designed to avoid the 90-day rule.

Example: An employer could require new hires to complete a 2-week onboarding program and then wait until the first of the month following 60 days of employment—as long as the total time-based wait doesn't exceed 90 days.

Can Coverage Be Retroactive?

In most cases, health coverage starts on a future date, not retroactively. But there are three situations where retroactive coverage may apply:

1. New Hire Retroactive Enrollment (Employer's Choice)

If employees pay for health insurance premiums using pre-tax dollars via a Section 125 cafeteria plan, employers may choose to allow retroactive enrollment back to the employee's hire date, but only if the employee enrolls within 30 days of hire.

Important: This is optional. Employers are not required to offer retroactive coverage for new hires. If you do offer it, the employee will owe premiums back to their hire date.

2. Birth or Adoption (Automatic)

When an employee has or adopts a baby, coverage for the new dependent is automatically retroactive to the date of birth or adoption—as long as the employee enrolls the child within the required timeframe (usually 30 days).

3. Other Life Status Change Events (Employer's Choice)

For other life status change events (marriage, loss of coverage, etc.), employers may choose to make coverage retroactive to the date of the event, but this is not required. Many employers start coverage on the first of the month following the life status change event, not retroactively.

Insider tip: Be clear in your plan documents and employee communications about whether you offer retroactive coverage for new hires or life status change events—and make sure your payroll system can handle the retroactive premium deductions.

Step 7: Set Up Payroll Withholding and Pre-Tax Plans

Benefit premiums and certain contributions (HSA, FSA, 401(k)) are usually deducted from employee paychecks on a pre-tax basis, which saves both the employee and employer money on payroll taxes.

What You'll Need:

Section 125 Cafeteria Plan document – Allows pre-tax deductions for medical, dental, vision, FSA, and certain other benefits

– Allows pre-tax deductions for medical, dental, vision, FSA, and certain other benefits Payroll system integration – Make sure your payroll provider can handle benefit deductions, track hours for ACA reporting, and generate required tax forms (W-2, 1095-C)

– Make sure your payroll provider can handle benefit deductions, track hours for ACA reporting, and generate required tax forms (W-2, 1095-C) Premium billing reconciliation – Match payroll deductions to carrier invoices every month

Insider tip: If you're using a PEO, they handle all of this. If you're doing it in-house, work closely with your payroll provider and benefits broker to make sure deductions are set up correctly.