Understanding employee benefits eligibility

One of the best ways to attract and retain top employees is to offer them great benefits packages. As important as that is, it's not enough to ensure that employees are satisfied with their benefits. As a manager or HR professional, you're also responsible for ensuring that employees are properly enrolled in their benefits plans. If you don't, they might run into unexpected problems in attaining coverage. One particular area of concern is employee benefits eligibility.
This article provides an overview of how employee eligibility for benefits works. It covers:
To receive benefits, employees have to enroll. Usually, they can only enroll in employer-provided group health insurance plans during the company’s enrollment periods. There is also usually a lag between the time they enroll and the time that their coverage begins. Much of this is up to the discretion of the employer or carrie.
You are not required to provide benefits to all employees. Health insurance is only legally mandated for employees working at least 30 hours per week or 130 hours worked per month, and then only if the employer is covered by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). One exception, though, is workers' compensation insurance, which is required for most employers.
Enrollment periods occur when employees first join the company. This initial enrollment period is followed by annual open enrollment periods. Otherwise, employees usually can’t enroll in a health care benefits plan unless they have a qualifying life event (QLE).
There is no required duration for open enrollment periods. It’s up to the employer, but the periods are typically at least two to four weeks. They are generally scheduled to be completed a few weeks before each new plan year begins. For plans that start on January 1, the open enrollment period will often be during the preceding November.
Benefits eligibility is often based on QLEs. These are changes in a person’s life that give them the right to change their health insurance plan or enroll in a new plan outside of the usual enrollment periods. These events may occur at any time during the year.
Life events that may be QLEs include:
Enrollment is generally not instantaneous. Health coverage usually begins at a specified time, often the first day of a future month. For new hires, coverage typically begins on the first day of the month that follows enrollment. For employees enrolling or making changes during the open enrollment period, coverage may begin on the first day of the next plan year. That’s typically on January 1, but is sometimes on February 1 or March 1.
The day that coverage starts is called the “effective date.” If an employer is subject to the ACA, then health insurance coverage must start within 90 days. The ACA also has a stability period, which is the time when employees are guaranteed coverage. ACA coverage, however, is only required for full-time employees of large employers.
Three requirements determine eligibility for a dependent to be covered by an employee’s insurance plan:
Examples of benefits-eligible dependents include:
Please note that ultimately it is the carrier’s discretion as to who is considered an eligible dependent. Dependents are subject to the same enrollment periods as employees. They cannot enroll in insurance outside of an initial or open enrollment period or qualifying life event. When a dependent enrolls during the initial or open enrollment periods, they have the same effective date as the employee.
Retroactive insurance coverage means that coverage extends back in time for a specified period.Although this is a common feature in small-business liability insurance, it only applies to employer-provided health insurance in three circumstances:
