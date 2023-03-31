How Benefits Administration Outsourcing Can Help You Compete

Premium benefits for employees

A PEO can scale with your company as it grows, meaning your size no longer limits your benefit options. You'll have the ability to access top insurance carriers with great options for employees, their families and even their pets. With a Certified Professional Employer Organization like TriNet, you have the added security of knowing that your human resources needs are addressed by a provider who is certified by the IRS for meeting higher standards and responsibilities.

Your employees will be able to access medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, retirement and commuter benefits, as well as a wide range of voluntary benefits. There are even perks like discounts and corporate rates with top brands for dining, entertainment, and travel, plus exclusive discounts on flowers, gym memberships, and auto purchases.

Easing the administrative burden on the HR team

Small businesses often come with small HR teams, or none. Outsourcing benefits administration leaves the enormous task of managing benefits administration and fielding employee questions to the benefit specialists.

A CPEO like TriNet can also help with many time-consuming HR functions like payroll processing, compliance, and HR expertise. Having a dedicated team help with these tasks allow the HR department to focus on more strategic efforts.

Compliance

An outside company with the right expertise can help keep your benefit programs in compliance with state and federal requirements. A team of compliance experts can help you navigate and provide support with Affordable Care Act, COBRA-related communications, disability, and state reporting requirements.

When considering any method of benefits administration outsourcing, determine whether the company can help you with compliance requirements.

Cost-effective

Through administration outsourcing, you may be able to help reduce expenses. One industry study found that outsourcing HR tasks rather than keeping them in-house led to a 40% reduction in related costs.

Secure top talent

Without a doubt, your benefit offerings are an asset in the battle for talent. For new employees who value premium benefits, TriNet works with leading providers both regional and national. TriNet also offers small and medium-sized businesses access to benefits that rival big companies, helping them compete for top talent.

Access to expertise

With all the intricacies that come with benefits administration, having access to experts with current knowledge can prove invaluable.

Benefits administration outsourcing may include access to a dedicated team of experts at your fingertips that can assist with workers' compensation or even handle claim administration on your behalf. Other expertise can include industries-specialized teams who conduct on-site assessments to help with workplace safety focused industries such as manufacturing and financial services. It's also good to have experts help with dealing with employment-related claims.

Employee experience

Today's employees value the user experience and appreciate constant access to their benefits information. Look for third-party services that offer 24/7 remote access and mobile access through self-service portals. This can include services like streamlined employee onboarding and efficient new-hire training that will appeal to employees.

They also feature streamlined benefits enrollment and easy communication between employee and employer, making the process smooth and accessible in one, easy-to-navigate location.

Time for benefits administration outsourcing?

Access to premium benefit plans is no longer reserved for large companies, it is just as achievable for small businesses like yours. TriNet-sponsored benefit plans go beyond access to exceptional health and retirement coverage to include additional benefits such as accident and illness policies, auto and home policies, commuter benefits, and more.

TriNet also adds to the competitive advantage and desirable offerings through their Enrich™ product line. This product line allows customers to offer tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief, and child adoption. TriNet and Enrich™ can help you show that you care about your employees while improving access to premium benefits.

