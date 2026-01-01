An Employer of Record (EOR) is a service provider that hires employees as the legal employer on behalf of another organization. While the client company manages the employee's day-to-day responsibilities, the EOR handles administrative tasks such as payroll, required tax withholdings, employment agreements and other hiring and personnel records. Many businesses use an employer of record to hire employees in states or countries where they don't have a legal entity, which is a locally registered legal business structure. This is a common solution when a business is expanding into new markets or building remote teams.

As companies begin operating in new states or countries, they often encounter different employment laws, payroll tax obligations, onboarding processes and hiring requirements than those in locations where they already operate.

Understanding the role of an employer of record can help businesses evaluate whether this hiring model fits their expansion plans, workforce needs and long-term operational goals.

What Does an Employer Of Record Do?

Although responsibilities vary by provider and location, an employer of record typically manages several administrative functions throughout the employment relationship, including:

Employment agreements and onboarding process. Prepares employment agreements, tax forms and hiring paperwork so new hires can complete all necessary administrative steps before their first day.

Prepares employment agreements, tax forms and hiring paperwork so new hires can complete all necessary administrative steps before their first day. Payroll processing and administration. Processes payroll based on local pay schedules, including calculating employee wages, withholding and remitting required taxes, and administering other payroll deductions where applicable.

Processes payroll based on local pay schedules, including calculating employee wages, withholding and remitting required taxes, and administering other payroll deductions where applicable. Required local filings and documentation. Prepares or submits employment-related forms, maintains personnel records and manages required filings that may vary by state or country throughout the employment relationship.

Prepares or submits employment-related forms, maintains personnel records and manages required filings that may vary by state or country throughout the employment relationship. Offboarding and separation support. Coordinates administrative offboarding activities, including processing final pay, issuing required notices and preparing separation documents, based on applicable local requirements.

When Should A Business Use An Employer Of Record?

Businesses can use an employer of record in a variety of hiring situations. Here are 4 common use cases:

Hiring in a new country. Organizations expanding internationally may use an EOR to hire employees before establishing a local legal entity.

Organizations expanding internationally may use an EOR to hire employees before establishing a local legal entity. Hiring a small number of employees in a new location. Companies that need only a few employees in another state or country may use an EOR instead of creating a separate employment structure for such a small workforce.

Companies that need only a few employees in another state or country may use an EOR instead of creating a separate employment structure for such a small workforce. Short-to-mid-term "test and learn" expansion. Organizations exploring opportunities in a new market may use an EOR to hire employees while evaluating customer demand, operational needs or long-term workforce plans before establishing a permanent presence.

Organizations exploring opportunities in a new market may use an EOR to hire employees while evaluating customer demand, operational needs or long-term workforce plans before establishing a permanent presence. Fast hiring needs when internal HR bandwidth is limited. During periods of increased hiring, an EOR can prepare employment agreements, onboard new hires, process payroll, manage tax withholdings and maintain employee records while internal HR teams focus on recruiting and workforce planning.

When Might an EOR Not Be the Right Fit?

Although an employer of record can support many hiring scenarios, it may not be the right fit for every organization. Business goals, hiring plans and operational requirements all play a role in determining whether an EOR or another employment model is the right choice.

Long-term expansion. Companies planning a permanent presence in a new market may find that establishing a local legal entity better supports their goals.

Companies planning a permanent presence in a new market may find that establishing a local legal entity better supports their goals. Specialized roles. Some positions, such as healthcare professionals or licensed financial advisors, require direct local licensing, certifications or employer registrations that may limit whether an EOR is an appropriate hiring model.

Some positions, such as healthcare professionals or licensed financial advisors, require direct local licensing, certifications or employer registrations that may limit whether an EOR is an appropriate hiring model. Benefits. Certain executive compensation packages and highly customized retirement and equity programs sometimes require benefits structures that extend beyond what an EOR typically offers.

Certain executive compensation packages and highly customized retirement and equity programs sometimes require benefits structures that extend beyond what an EOR typically offers. Data access and privacy needs. An EOR may be less suitable when a company requires direct control over sensitive employee data, restricted system access or location-specific privacy practices.

Employer Of Record vs. PEO: What Is The Difference?

Although an employer of record (EOR) and a professional employer organization (PEO) both provide employment-related services, they support different business needs.

EOR

Serves as the legal employer

A local entity is typically not required

Common for domestic and international expansion

Manages payroll and employment administration

Client oversees daily job responsibilities

PEO

Uses a co-employment relationship

Requires the company's own entity, although some PEOs offer services through a partnership with an EOR

Supports payroll and HR administration

May include benefits administration services

Comparison of EOR, PEO, HRIS and staffing agency

This table provides more information on the difference between an EOR and a PEO, as well as how they compare to HR software systems and staffing agencies.