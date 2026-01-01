What does a talent acquisition strategy include?

Small and medium-sized businesses typically do not need a complex talent acquisition strategy. A talent acquisition toolkit typically requires 6 basic elements:

Role clarity. A clear job description, must-have skills, and success outcomes for 30/60/90 days.

A clear job description, must-have skills, and success outcomes for 30/60/90 days. Candidate profile. The experience and traits that tend to succeed in the role (and what’s optional).

The experience and traits that tend to succeed in the role (and what’s optional). Sourcing plan. Where you’ll find candidates (employee referrals, job boards, niche communities, campuses, industry groups).

Where you’ll find candidates (employee referrals, job boards, niche communities, campuses, industry groups). Selection process. Consistent interviews, scorecards, and decision rules to reduce “gut feel” hiring.

Consistent interviews, scorecards, and decision rules to reduce “gut feel” hiring. Offer + close plan. Compensation range, benefits messaging, and timelines so strong candidates don’t stall out.

Compensation range, benefits messaging, and timelines so strong candidates don’t stall out. Onboarding process. A first-week and first-30-60-90-days plan that helps new hires reach productivity sooner.

What is the talent acquisition process?

While every business has its own needs, most talent acquisition workflows follow a similar sequence. Here’s a simple version you can adapt:

Step 1: Plan the role (before you post)

Confirm responsibilities, reporting line, and success outcomes.

Align on compensation range and location expectations.

Decide what’s required vs. trainable.

Step 2: Build a candidate-ready job post

Write for clarity (day-to-day responsibilities + success outcomes).

Include what’s genuinely important, not an unrealistic wishlist.

Explain how to apply and what the process looks like.

Step 3: Source candidates intentionally

Make it easy for employees to refer candidates, because referrals often produce high-fit applicants.

Use targeted channels (industry associations, niche boards, alumni networks).

Keep a shortlist of “always-on” sourcing sources for recurring roles.

Step 4: Screen consistently

Use structured screens so every candidate is evaluated the same way:

Minimum qualifications check.

Short phone screen or skills screen.

Early compensation alignment (to avoid late-stage surprises).

Step 5: Interview with a scorecard

Ask consistent questions tied to the role’s success outcomes.

Use a scorecard (skills, behaviors, role-specific scenarios).

Decide who is the final decision-maker before interviews begin.

Step 6: Make the offer and close thoughtfully

Share timelines and next steps clearly.

Move quickly when you find a strong candidate.

Be prepared to explain your total rewards approach (pay + access to benefits + growth).

Step 7: Run a strong onboarding process

A strong onboarding process can be the difference between a successful hire and early turnover. Make sure the first weeks include:

Role expectations + training plan.

Introductions and manager check-ins.

Access to tools and required accounts.

Compliance-related steps where applicable.

What are common talent acquisition challenges for small and medium-sized businesses?

Small and medium-sized businesses often face a few predictable hurdles, including:

Time constraints. Hiring competes with running the business.

Hiring competes with running the business. Inconsistent evaluation. Interviews vary by interviewer, creating uneven decisions.

Interviews vary by interviewer, creating uneven decisions. Manual processes. Spreadsheets, email chains, and scattered notes slow things down.

Spreadsheets, email chains, and scattered notes slow things down. Candidate competition. Fast-moving candidates may accept another offer first.

Fast-moving candidates may accept another offer first. Compliance complexity. Hiring touches employment-related requirements that vary by role and location.

Many SMBs find that the best solution for challenges like this are to outsource HR functions. PEOs and ASOs can provide expert guidance on developing and executing a talent acquisition plan. They also may provide a human resources information system (HRIS). An HRIS provides a centralized, cloud-based software system that automates a wide range of HR functions.

How can SMBs get help with talent acquisition?

Many hiring problems aren’t about finding candidates—they’re about process friction, unclear evaluation, or inconsistent follow-through. HR tools and services can help you streamline steps like:

Job and candidate tracking.

Interview scheduling workflows.

Onboarding process checklists and documentation.

Consistent documentation for hiring decisions and role requirements.

FAQ

What’s the difference between talent acquisition and recruiting?

Recruiting focuses on filling an open role. Talent acquisition takes a long-range approach and covers more ground. It includes workforce planning, sourcing strategy, consistent evaluation, and a strong onboarding process. The goal is to align your hiring decisions with business goals and future skill needs—not just immediate openings.

What are the main steps in a talent acquisition process?

A practical talent acquisition process usually follows a repeatable flow: define the role and success outcomes, recruit the candidates, screen them consistently, interview them using a scorecard, make and close the offer, then run an onboarding process that helps new hires ramp up quickly and stay engaged.

How can small and medium-sized businesses strengthen talent acquisition without adding a big team?

Start by standardizing role templates, interview questions, and scorecards.

Document each step from sourcing through the onboarding process so that every team and individual in the company can apply the same standards. HR processes and tools can help you reduce manual coordination, stay organized, and navigate employment-related compliance considerations.