Compensation includes monetary payments, such as salary, regular hourly wages, and overtime.

What is compensation?

Compensation (also comp or pay practices) is payment made to an employee for services rendered. These payments can be monetary or non-monetary. Examples of compensation include:

401(k) plan

Base hourly wages

Base salary

Bonuses

Car allowance

Commissions

Disability insurance

Education assistance

Flexible spending accounts

Free snacks and lunches

Gifts and discounts

Housing allowance

Incentive plan

Life insurance

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Overtime pay

Paid time off

Premium pay

Profit sharing distributions

Recognition awards

Stock options

Wellness benefits

Theoretically, compensation is a discipline of human resources that involves:

Analyzing pay practices to determine what best appeals to job seekers and employees

Benchmarking compensation to gauge what other industry employers are offering

Building a compensation infrastructure — pay and reward philosophy, overall pay practice and reward equity process, job analysis, job evaluation, market pricing, pay ranges, etc.

Ensuring compliance with compensation laws

Handling specialized forms of pay practices — e.g., executive, global, and sales

Knowing the different types of comp options — e.g., base pay, variable pay, direct compensation, indirect compensation, etc.

Making adjustments to compensation, such as pay increases

Compensation laws are primarily enacted at the federal and state levels, though some localities also have their own laws. Compensation laws cover the following (and more):

Anti-discrimination

Child labor

Deductions from wages

Equal pay

Hours worked

Minimum wage

Overtime

Record-keeping

Taxability of compensation

Wage garnishment

Note: The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is the federal law that governs many comp practices — including minimum wage and overtime — for private-sector employers.

Why compensation is important for HR leaders

The role of managing compensation largely falls on the HR department, and success hinges on how well it is done. When done right, compensation management can help you:

Attract qualified candidates

Boost productivity

Improve employee satisfaction

Increase profitability

Maintain compliance

Raise employee motivation

Reduce turnover

Strengthen employee loyalty

When done wrong, compensation management can lead to a string of headaches. Without solid compensation packages, you’ll likely struggle to attract qualified candidates. Additionally, employees may think you’re short-changing them — which can adversely impact motivation, engagement, productivity, turnover, and profitability. A shaky comp system is also vulnerable to noncompliance, which can result in expensive governmental penalties. To avoid these consequences, HR leaders must have a detailed understanding of comp programs and a solid compensation strategy. This includes functions such as analysis, benchmarking, and infrastructure. Additionally, HR must collaborate with other departments on pay practice matters, including the payroll, benefits, and finance teams, to ensure there is a clear picture of employee total compensation packages.

The history of compensation

Compensation dates back to the 1st century BC when workers were paid in the form of basic living necessities, such as food and shelter. A clay tablet from 3100 BC reveals that some workers in Mesopotamia received beer rations as payment for work performed. During Roman times and throughout the Middle Ages, salt became a highly valuable product. As a result, Roman soldiers received their wages in salt instead of currency. Their monthly allowance was referred to as “salarium” — “sal” being the Latin word for “salt.” This Latin root is tied to the French word “salaire,” which means “salary” in English. Many centuries later, as trade economies emerged, salary began to more closely resemble what it is today. Salary evolved from a bartering system to workers being paid based on time worked, pieces produced, and fixed amounts. Over the years, compensation has grown to include both monetary and non-monetary payments.

Summary

Compensation is remuneration to an employee for work performed. It includes monetary payments, such as salary, regular hourly wages, and overtime. It also incorporates non-monetary payments, such as health and wellness benefits. Compensation must be adeptly managed in order to attract, motivate, engage, and retain qualified employees. Otherwise, employee dissatisfaction will set in, and so will turnover. Regulatory compliance is also at stake, as there are many compensation laws that employers must comply with. The HR team is responsible for ensuring that comp is managed in a way that influences positive business outcomes. For this reason, the HR team must be highly skilled in all facets of compensation management.