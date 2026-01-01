Workers’ compensation insurance is coverage that can help pay for an employee’s medical care and partial wage replacement if they’re injured or become ill because of work. Requirements and benefits vary by state, but the goal is similar: provide defined benefits to injured workers while giving employers a structured, insurance-based process for workplace injury claims.

This state-based system reduces the liability of businesses for work-related injuries and illnesses. Without coverage, an employee could sue a business for medical costs or lost wages. The settlement could be devastating, especially for a small business.

What Is Workers’ Compensation Insurance?

Workers’ compensation insurance can help both businesses and their employees in the case of work-related illness or injury. In general, employees may be protected by having medical bills covered and some of their wages replaced for the period they’re unable to work.

Businesses may be protected in several ways, including:

Reduced liability

Systematic approach

Predictable costs

Each state has its own workers’ compensation laws that set eligibility, benefits and how long benefits last. Though coverage varies based on state requirements, workers’ comp insurance generally provides for:

Medical treatment related to the work injury/illness

Partial wage replacement (often called income or disability benefits)

Rehabilitation and return-to-work support

Survivor benefits in cases of fatality

Who Is Required to Carry Workers’ Compensation Insurance?

Any business that hires employees, whether full-time or part-time, is required to carry workers’ compensation insurance in most states. The threshold for the number of employees varies by state.

Workers’ comp is generally not required for business owners or partners. Some states allow them to opt in to coverage, however. Independent contractors are excluded from workers’ comp coverage, but misclassification of contractors vs. part-time employees is a common error.

Volunteers and certain employees in specific industries, such as railroad workers and federal employees, are usually not covered by workers' compensation. They have other programs.

What Injuries or Illnesses Can Qualify for Workers’ Comp?

The types of injuries and illnesses covered by workers’ compensation insurance often depend on state rules and the circumstances of the claim. For example, individuals who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their injury might be excluded.

Common work-related injuries vary by industry. Lift-and-carry and heavy machinery injuries are more common in manufacturing and construction. Office and retail workers may experience repetitive motion or slip-and-fall injuries.

Some circumstances aren’t as clear cut. Workers' compensation can cover mental health issues in many states, but coverage varies and often requires proving the condition is directly work-related. Injuries incurred while commuting to and from work generally aren’t covered, but those incurred during business travel may be.

If the employee can demonstrate that a work-related injury significantly aggravated a pre-existing condition, they may qualify for workers’ comp benefits.

How Does a Workers’ Comp Claim Work?

Workers’ comp claims follow a fairly structured process. Here is a summary of the standard procedure:

Employee seeks immediate medical treatment if needed and promptly reports the injury or illness. Reporting deadlines vary by state. Employer or supervisor documents the incident on a “first report of injury” form. Claim is submitted to the required state agency or insurance carrier. An investigation determines eligibility and range of benefits. If the claim is approved, the employee, employer and insurance carrier develop personalized treatment and return-to-work plans. Necessary documentation, including final medical reports and insurance confirmations, is completed.

Incomplete information can slow down the process. The required initial documentation may include:

Date, time and location the incident

Accident scene photos or videos

The employee’s job duties

Supervisor’s report

Witness statements

Initial medical evaluation

What Affects Workers’ Compensation Insurance Costs?

Several factors impact the cost of workers’ comp insurance.

Industry and job classifications. Businesses in industries that are inherently more hazardous (manufacturing, construction, mining, public safety) may pay more.

Businesses in industries that are inherently more hazardous (manufacturing, construction, mining, public safety) may pay more. Total payroll and wages. The premium is typically calculated by dividing total annual payroll by 100 and multiplying by a classification rate, based on a workers’ comp class code , and experience rating.

The premium is typically calculated by dividing total annual payroll by 100 and multiplying by a classification rate, based on a , and experience rating. Claims history. A business with a history of expensive claims may have a higher premium.

A business with a history of expensive claims may have a higher premium. Safety practices and training. A culture of safety, with frequent training, may mitigate risk.

A culture of safety, with frequent training, may mitigate risk. Location. Premiums in some states are higher than others.

How Can HR Outsourcing Help with Workers’ Comp Administration?

Depending on the arrangement, HR outsourcing for small and medium-sized businesses may:

Standardize incident reporting and documentation workflows.

Coordinate leave/return-to-work processes with payroll and scheduling.

Help maintain training records and safety policy communications.

Support consistency across states in meeting various state rules.

HR outsourcing providers also can help employers avoid common mistakes, such as

Late reporting and incomplete documentation.

Misclassifying employees as contractors .

. Weak return-to-work coordination.

Inconsistent safety training documentation.

Workers’ comp vs. disability insurance vs. general liability: What’s the difference?

This chart provides a basic comparison or workers’ comp, disability insurance and general liability insurance: