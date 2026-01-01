Workforce management (WFM) is the set of processes businesses use to plan staffing needs, schedule employees, track time worked and manage labor costs. It often includes labor forecasting, scheduling, time and attendance, leave tracking and reporting. This helps teams to meet demand without over- or under-staffing.

As businesses expand, it can become more complicated to align employee rosters, track time worked and balance shifting workloads. Workforce management can make this effort more efficient. WFM is commonly used by business owners, managers, supervisors and HR teams who are responsible for scheduling employees and managing day-to-day workforce operations.

What Is Workforce Management (WFM)?

Workforce management is the ongoing process of organizing a company's workforce so employees are assigned where and when they're needed most. The term may refer to management practices or software tools that automate employee scheduling, time tracking, leave management and labor reporting.

Let’s look at this important human resources function, including its core components and how small and medium-sized businesses can optimize it.

Why Does Workforce Management Matter for Small and Medium-Size Businesses?

Workforce management systems offer small and medium-sized businesses a clear structure for building schedules, keeping tabs on labor costs and overseeing routine staffing needs. Here are some of the benefits WFM can provide:

Reduces last-minute scheduling chaos. What happens when two team members request the same Friday off? To avoid understaffing or last-minute scrambling, WFM tools help you check employee availability, coordinate leave approval and balance upcoming workloads.

What happens when two team members request the same Friday off? To avoid understaffing or last-minute scrambling, WFM tools help you check employee availability, coordinate leave approval and balance upcoming workloads. Helps control overtime and labor costs. Tracking employee hours throughout each pay period you manage overtime costs. For example, instead of assigning another shift to someone nearing overtime, they can schedule an employee who has regular hours available.

Tracking employee hours throughout each pay period you manage overtime costs. For example, instead of assigning another shift to someone nearing overtime, they can schedule an employee who has regular hours available. Creates more consistent coverage for customers and clients. Aligning employee schedules with forecasted demand can help you maintain high service standards. For instance, increasing staff during peak hours can shorten customer wait times.

Aligning employee schedules with forecasted demand can help you maintain high service standards. For instance, increasing staff during peak hours can shorten customer wait times. Supports payroll documentation and policy enforcement. Keeping workforce records in one place makes it easier to resolve payroll and scheduling questions. If an employee disputes a paycheck, managers can quickly review time records, schedule changes and approvals.

What Are the Core Components of Workforce Management?

As remote work, hybrid scheduling and other developments have made the modern workplace more complicated, the main components of workforce management have expanded to keep pace. They now include:

Labor demand forecasting. WMF software can help a business use past sales trends to estimate how many employees will be needed at any given time. For example, a grocery store could schedule extra cashiers before a holiday weekend.

WMF software can help a business use past sales trends to estimate how many employees will be needed at any given time. For example, a grocery store could schedule extra cashiers before a holiday weekend. Scheduling and shift planning. A manager builds employee schedules around staff availability and expected workload so every shift has enough coverage.

A manager builds employee schedules around staff availability and expected workload so every shift has enough coverage. Time and attendance tracking . Employees clock in, clock out and record breaks so businesses can accurately calculate payroll and identify missed punches or overtime.

Employees clock in, clock out and record breaks so businesses can accurately and identify missed punches or overtime. Leave and absence tracking. When an employee requests vacation or calls in sick, managers can document the hours and adjust future schedules.

When an employee requests vacation or calls in sick, managers can document the hours and adjust future schedules. Overtime management and approvals. If an employee needs to work beyond their regular hours, a manager can review and approve the additional time before it's worked.

If an employee needs to work beyond their regular hours, a manager can review and approve the additional time before it's worked. Skills and role coverage. With a solid WFM structure, a business can make sure the personnel on the schedule have the necessary skills. For example, a hospital may assign only nurses with the required certifications to certain units or a restaurant can schedule trained bartenders for bar shifts.

With a solid WFM structure, a business can make sure the personnel on the schedule have the necessary skills. For example, a hospital may assign only nurses with the required certifications to certain units or a restaurant can schedule trained bartenders for bar shifts. Labor cost tracking and visibility. Managers can review reports showing trends in employee hours, overtime, labor costs and other data. This can help to identify staffing patterns and make more informed scheduling decisions.

What Metrics Should You Track in Workforce Management?

Companies can unlock value from workforce management tools by tracking a wide range of core metrics. Here are some areas where businesses might improve cost efficiency through WFM tracking and analysis:

Overtime hours as a percentage of total hours. Shows how much employee time is being paid at overtime rates compared to total hours worked.

Shows how much employee time is being paid at overtime rates compared to total hours worked. Schedule adherence. Measures whether employees start shifts, end shifts and take breaks according to their scheduled work times.

Measures whether employees start shifts, end shifts and take breaks according to their scheduled work times. Absenteeism rate. Tracks how often employees miss scheduled work during a specific period.

Tracks how often employees miss scheduled work during a specific period. Labor cost per unit. Compares labor expenses to each completed order, project, appointment or other unit of work to help measure workforce efficiency.

Compares labor expenses to each completed order, project, appointment or other unit of work to help measure workforce efficiency. Coverage gaps or understaffed shifts. Measures how often staffing levels fall below what's needed to handle expected customer traffic, appointments, orders or other planned work.

Measures how often staffing levels fall below what's needed to handle expected customer traffic, appointments, orders or other planned work. Timecard exceptions. Tracks timekeeping errors that require review.

Tracks timekeeping errors that require review. Turnover in hard-to-staff roles. Monitors how frequently employees leave positions that are typically more difficult to recruit or replace.

How Does Workforce Management Differ From Payroll, HRIS And HCM?

A workforce management system typically can handle schedules, forecasts, labor reporting and tracking of time and attendance. It usually can feed data to payroll systems and share data with human resources information systems (HRIS) and human capital management (HCM) systems .

Here’s a quick look at how WMF compares with payroll management systems, HRIS and HCM systems.