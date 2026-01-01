When you create a robust buddy system, you set all of your employees up for success.

When you think of a “buddy,” you most likely think of someone you can trust and count on in good times and when challenges hit. Buddy systems are valuable processes to implement in a work setting, too. A buddy system is a process designed wherein:

A more experienced employee is assigned to a newly hired employee to help acclimate them to the workplace. The “buddy” employee teaches the new hire the ropes.

Professionals are paired when working in compromising situations to ensure each other’s safety.

Implementing buddy systems creates a more welcoming environment for new hires. It also boosts the senior buddy’s morale because they are entrusted with imparting important information. Most people appreciate having someone they can go to when they have questions about various processes, contacts, or even office politics.

Why would a buddy system be valuable to your business?

When you bring someone new into your company, or someone transfers to a different area within your company, there is always an adjustment period. At a minimum, it takes approximately 90 days for an employee new to their function to find their footing.

Generally, it takes 1–2 years for employees to become thoroughly acclimated and productive in their function and work environment. Buddy systems help shorten this timeline because employees don’t have to flounder to determine:

Where they get information

How they accumulate data

Who they need to go to for specific issues

Partnering new people with someone they can consider their personal go-to for getting answers takes a significant amount of uncertainty out of the new job transition process.

How to implement a buddy system

As with most processes in your business, a buddy system should be created and enacted with planning and intentionality. Things you will want to consider when developing this system include:

Thoroughly define your complete onboarding process. Onboarding is not only employees completing their new hire paperwork and required compliance training. It also involves helping employees become familiar with the company. Assigning a buddy is a valuable onboarding tool you can add to your arsenal.

Define what is expected of both roles — the new employee and the buddy. Without clarifying expectations of what the buddy needs to do, you’ll end up with two employees feeling out of place instead of one. The buddy should plan on providing a safe place where the new employee can come to ask questions. They will act as an informal teacher or tutor, introducing the new employee to processes, people, places, and the ins and outs of the company.

Make a list of potential buddy candidates. You want buddies to be individual contributors (not team leaders or managers), approachable and open, secure in their knowledge of the company and their function, and excellent communicators.

Talk to potential buddies to ensure they’re interested in taking on new responsibilities. It would be counterproductive to assign someone as a buddy only to find that they are resistant to the task.

Successfully assigning a buddy to a new (or newly transferred) employee takes a lot of guesswork out of the transition process.

Assigning buddies takes the pressure off your business

When you create a robust buddy system, you set all of your employees up for success. You remove barriers from new employees and help seasoned staff develop new skill sets.