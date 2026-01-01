The carryover cap is the maximum number of hours of paid time off that employees can roll over from one year to the next.

What is a carryover cap?

The plan administrator determines the date on which the time off calendar year begins. It doesn’t necessarily run from January 1 to December 31. Companies can set up their customized timetables and plans as long as they adhere to all local and state laws. Offering paid time off and providing employees with flexibility when it comes to accessing that time can help improve relations with those employees. This is where carryover caps come into play.

Allowing employees to roll accrued, unused paid time off to the next leave accrual year is a valuable benefit. However, businesses also need to be sure they are not providing too much of a carryover cap because it has the potential to cause harm to their business. The paid time off (PTO) can include:

Vacation

Sick days

Bereavement leave

Parental leave

The type of PTO offered will depend on each organization’s individual PTO policy. Any state or local laws that may dictate the amount of leave time an employee is allowed must also be considered.

Why is the carryover cap important to small businesses and HR?

Establishing a carryover cap is essential for companies and their HR departments because it will limit the amount of paid time off an employee can accrue and transfer to the following year.

A carryover cap helps reduce the overall amount of time an employee can accumulate, ensuring they can’t take abnormally long periods off with their unused vacation time. For example, if there is no carryover cap, someone could roll their PTO days over time and again, slowly building up a month or more away from work that companies would have to honor. Workers out of the workplace for that length of time can be very disruptive. Companies need to develop a workable vacation policy that works well for their employees and their business needs. A clear plan for PTO must state how much the carryover cap will be to ensure employees are treated fairly and business processes are considered.

What is the history of the carryover cap?

Carryover caps have been around for about as long as accrued leave. Before WWII, paid vacation time was generally only something that white-collar workers would have available to them, so there was no real need for a carryover cap. However, by 1944, most unionized employees had some type of paid time off. With the increase in the number of employees receiving PTO, there was a need to limit the amount of time they could keep from one year to the next. Thus, the carryover cap was created. Today, more than 70% of employees have paid time off.

Summary

The carryover cap is the number of paid time off hours that you will allow an employee to carry from one year to the next. The amount that you permit will depend on your business. It’s a good idea to speak with managers to get a better sense of what will and won’t work in your field. Always check whether there are any laws surrounding PTO carryover in your area.