Payroll taxes are levies on wages and salaries that employers are required to pay or to withhold and remit to federal, state and local government agencies. In the United States, payroll taxes primarily fund Social Security, Medicare and unemployment insurance programs. Employers bear responsibility for calculating, withholding and remitting certain payroll taxes on behalf of their employees, as well as paying the employer share for taxes such as those under the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and federal and state unemployment tax laws.

Employers with workers in multiple states must navigate federal payroll tax requirements alongside varying state unemployment and income tax withholding obligations.

What Is Payroll Tax?

"Payroll tax" is an umbrella term for several distinct taxes applied to wages and salaries.

Technically, they are different from income taxes, although employers typically manage income tax deductions and remittances on wages and salaries as part of payroll processing.

Unlike income taxes—which fund general government operations—payroll taxes are mostly earmarked for specific social insurance programs. Both employers and employees contribute to certain payroll taxes, while others are paid solely by the employer. Each type carries its own rate, wage base and payroll tax filing requirements.

What Types of Payroll Taxes Do Employers Pay?

U.S. employers are responsible for calculating, withholding, remitting and paying several categories of payroll taxes. The first two in this list are called FICA taxes, named for the FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) that mandates them.

Social Security tax. The Social Security tax rate is 6.2% for both the employer and the employee. For 2026, this tax applies to wages up to $184,500 per employee — a threshold known as the Social Security wage base. Wages above that amount are not subject to this tax.

The Social Security tax rate is 6.2% for both the employer and the employee. For 2026, this tax applies to wages up to $184,500 per employee — a threshold known as the Social Security wage base. Wages above that amount are not subject to this tax. Medicare tax. The Medicare tax rate is 1.45% for both the employer and the employee. There is no wage base limit. Employees who earn more than $200,000 in a calendar year owe an additional 0.9% on wages above that threshold, which the employer withholds but does not match.

The Medicare tax rate is 1.45% for both the employer and the employee. There is no wage base limit. Employees who earn more than $200,000 in a calendar year owe an additional 0.9% on wages above that threshold, which the employer withholds but does not match. Federal Unemployment Tax (FUTA) . Employers pay the FUTA tax at a gross rate of 6% on the first $7,000 of each employee's wages per year. Employers may receive a credit of up to 5.4% if they make timely contributions to their state unemployment fund typically, bringing the effective FUTA rate to 0.6%.

Employers pay the FUTA tax at a gross rate of 6% on the first $7,000 of each employee's wages per year. Employers may receive a credit of up to 5.4% if they make timely contributions to their state unemployment fund typically, bringing the effective FUTA rate to 0.6%. State Unemployment Tax (SUTA). The employer also pays state unemployment taxes. Rates and wage bases vary by state and are shaped by the employer's claims history—known as an experience rating.

The employer also pays state unemployment taxes. Rates and wage bases vary by state and are shaped by the employer's claims history—known as an experience rating. State and local income tax withholding. Employees pay these taxes, but employers are generally required to calculate, withhold and remit state and local income taxes based on where each employee works. However, not all states and localities levy these taxes.

What Is the Difference Between Payroll Tax and Income Tax?