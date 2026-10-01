Amanda Williams
Senior Manager, Benefits Compliance, TriNet
Amanda Williams is Senior Manager of Benefits Compliance at TriNet, with expertise in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance and reporting and other complex employee benefits requirements. She helps clients and internal teams navigate regulatory requirements by translating complex compliance topics into clear, practical guidance and solutions.
5 Articles
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2026 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
Get the details on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility and how to avoid potential penalties.
October 1, 2026 ・3 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet–Controlled Group Overview
Understand the characteristics of primary ACA controlled group types and how this impacts your applicable large employer status.
October 1, 2026 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2026 ・6 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2026 ・3 mins read