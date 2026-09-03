Anita Bransfield
Manager, Wage and Hour Payroll Compliance
Anita Bransfield is the Manager of the Wage and Hour Compliance Team, she has over 14 years of payroll and compliance experience in the payroll field. She manages minimum wage, pay frequency, regular rate of pay calculations and her team stays current with the state and federal laws that affect payroll compliance, while partnering with other teams such as payroll, employment eligibility, and tax teams to help keep TriNet and clients compliant.
1 Article
Payroll
Payroll Management: Process, Best Practices & Employer Guide
Payroll management is the process of calculating employee pay, withholding and filing taxes, and keeping the records employers are required to maintain. This guide walks through the payroll process stage by stage, compares the ways businesses can run payroll, and covers the practices that can help support accurate payroll. You’ll leave with a better understanding of how to manage payroll for your team and when it may make sense to get help.
September 3, 2026 ・9 mins read