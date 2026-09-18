Small business leaders: Have you ever looked into offering a 401(k) ) and thought, "That's way too expensive" or "That's for companies with big HR departments"? Completely understandable. For years, retirement plans felt like something only big companies could pull off because they're so costly, complicated, and are subject to regulatory requirements.

But that's changing. And that's great news for small businesses.

Between federal tax credits that can cover most (or all) of your startup costs, new plan designs built specifically for small employers, and a growing number of state mandates that are pushing the issue to the forefront, offering a 401(k) today could be more accessible than in the past for your business.

If you're competing for talent with larger companies or trying to take care of the people who've helped you build your business, a 401(k) plan is one of the most visible, cost-effective ways to demonstrate your investment in your employee's long-term financial goals.

This guide breaks down what a small business 401(k) can cost, the tax credits that may be available that can help make it affordable, what you're responsible for as an employer, and smart strategies to help keep expenses low without cutting corners.

Three Big Forces: What's Driving Small Employers to Take Retirement Benefits Like 401(k) Plans Seriously?

1. Team expectations

Retirement benefits always rank at the top of employees' most valued perks. There's a noticeable gap between what large companies offer and what small businesses typically provide. Job seekers see that gap. And it matters.

If you're competing with bigger companies for the same talent, a 401(k) is one of the clearest ways to level the playing field. It signals stability, investment in your people, and long-term thinking.

2. Expanded state mandates

More than a dozen states, including California ( CalSavers ), Illinois ( Secure Choice ), Colorado ( SecureSavings ), and Oregon ( Oregon Saves ), now require employers with more than a certain number of employees to either offer a retirement plan or help employees enroll in a state-sponsored program. Penalties for skipping this step can add up to hundreds of dollars per employee.

For a lot of business owners, the question isn't whether to offer a plan, but the question is which plan to offer.

3. Lowered barriers due to SECURE 2.0

The SECURE 2.0 Act dramatically expanded tax credits for small employers, creating simpler plan options, like the "starter 401(k)", and made it easier to join pooled employer and multiple employer plans with other small businesses. For many companies with fewer than 50 employees, these credits may effectively cover the first three years of plan costs. That makes a big difference.

Let's Break Down the Estimated Cost of a 401(k) for a Small Business

A 401(k) has four main cost buckets: setup, ongoing administration, investment fees, and (optionally) employer contributions. Here's a general framework for what to expect in each—but keep in mind that actual costs vary significantly based on provider, plan design, participant count, services selected, and your specific business circumstances.

Setup fees

One-time setup fees can range widely depending on the provider and level of customization. Some modern platforms designed for small businesses have eliminated setup fees entirely, while full-service or highly customized plans may charge more.

Setup typically includes creating your plan documents, designing the plan (eligibility rules, vesting schedules, match formulas), and enrollment meetings.

Examples of what setup fees might look like are provided for illustrative purposes only. Always request quotes from multiple providers before making a decision.

Ongoing administration and recordkeeping

This is where most of your predictable costs occur. Someone has to track contributions, balances, and transactions (that's the recordkeeper), and someone has to handle compliance (that's the administrator).

Here's a general sense of what small-plan pricing structures might include:

Base fee: This can be charged monthly or annually and varies widely by provider

This can be charged monthly or annually and varies widely by provider Per-participant fee: Often charged per employee per month

Often charged per employee per month Third-party administrator (TPA): If your plan uses a separate firm for compliance testing and government filings, there may be an additional annual cost

If you're not familiar with the term TPA, it's simply the behind-the-scenes team that handles testing, filings, and plan document updates. Many bundled providers roll this into their base fee, so you won't always see it as a separate line item.

Costs for administration and recordkeeping can vary significantly based on plan size, provider, level of service, and whether fiduciary services are included. These examples are for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a quote or guarantee of actual fees.

Investment and fund fees

Every investment option in your plan carries an expense ratio, which is charged as a percentage of the money invested. Your employees pay these fees out of their account balances, but as the plan sponsor, you're responsible for making sure the fees are reasonable.

This matters because asset-based fees grow with your plan. A 1% fee on a $100,000 asset balance costs $1,000 a year. On a $2 million asset balance, that same 1% fee on an investment fund costs $20,000.

Investment expense ratios can vary widely. Low-cost index funds typically have lower expense ratios, while actively managed funds tend to be higher. Your specific plan investment expenses will depend on the funds you select and the investment lineup your provider offers.

Employer contribution costs (optional, but common)

Here's something worth clearing up: You're not required to match employee contributions in a standard 401(k). You can absolutely sponsor a plan where employees save their own money, and you contribute nothing.

That said, a lot of small businesses opt for what's called a safe harbor 401(k), which does require a contribution but exempts you from annual nondiscrimination testing (more on that in a bit).

Common safe harbor formulas include:

Basic match: 100% of the first 3% of pay deferred, plus 50% of the next 2% (max cost: 4% of payroll for employees who participate)

100% of the first 3% of pay deferred, plus 50% of the next 2% (max cost: 4% of payroll for employees who participate) Non-elective contribution: 3% of pay to all eligible employees, whether they contribute or not

As a rough planning number, budget around 3%–4% of eligible compensation if you go the safe harbor route, but again, this is employer-optional.

Cost summary

The table below provides illustrative examples of what 401(k) cost categories might look like for a small business in 2026. These ranges are provided for general informational purposes only and should not be viewed as a quote, guarantee, or estimate of actual costs.

Actual plan fees and expenses vary widely based on provider, plan design, services selected, participant count, investment options, employer size, and individual circumstances. Always obtain detailed fee proposals from multiple providers and consult with your financial and tax advisors before making decisions.