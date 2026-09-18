Could a 401(k) Offering Be Within Reach for Your Small Business? Yes!
Small business leaders: Have you ever looked into offering a 401(k)) and thought, "That's way too expensive" or "That's for companies with big HR departments"? Completely understandable. For years, retirement plans felt like something only big companies could pull off because they're so costly, complicated, and are subject to regulatory requirements.
But that's changing. And that's great news for small businesses.
Between federal tax credits that can cover most (or all) of your startup costs, new plan designs built specifically for small employers, and a growing number of state mandates that are pushing the issue to the forefront, offering a 401(k) today could be more accessible than in the past for your business.
If you're competing for talent with larger companies or trying to take care of the people who've helped you build your business, a 401(k) plan is one of the most visible, cost-effective ways to demonstrate your investment in your employee's long-term financial goals.
This guide breaks down what a small business 401(k) can cost, the tax credits that may be available that can help make it affordable, what you're responsible for as an employer, and smart strategies to help keep expenses low without cutting corners.
Three Big Forces: What's Driving Small Employers to Take Retirement Benefits Like 401(k) Plans Seriously?
1. Team expectations
Retirement benefits always rank at the top of employees' most valued perks. There's a noticeable gap between what large companies offer and what small businesses typically provide. Job seekers see that gap. And it matters.
If you're competing with bigger companies for the same talent, a 401(k) is one of the clearest ways to level the playing field. It signals stability, investment in your people, and long-term thinking.
2. Expanded state mandates
More than a dozen states, including California (CalSavers), Illinois (Secure Choice), Colorado (SecureSavings), and Oregon (Oregon Saves), now require employers with more than a certain number of employees to either offer a retirement plan or help employees enroll in a state-sponsored program. Penalties for skipping this step can add up to hundreds of dollars per employee.
For a lot of business owners, the question isn't whether to offer a plan, but the question is which plan to offer.
3. Lowered barriers due to SECURE 2.0
The SECURE 2.0 Act dramatically expanded tax credits for small employers, creating simpler plan options, like the "starter 401(k)", and made it easier to join pooled employer and multiple employer plans with other small businesses. For many companies with fewer than 50 employees, these credits may effectively cover the first three years of plan costs. That makes a big difference.
Let's Break Down the Estimated Cost of a 401(k) for a Small Business
A 401(k) has four main cost buckets: setup, ongoing administration, investment fees, and (optionally) employer contributions. Here's a general framework for what to expect in each—but keep in mind that actual costs vary significantly based on provider, plan design, participant count, services selected, and your specific business circumstances.
Setup fees
One-time setup fees can range widely depending on the provider and level of customization. Some modern platforms designed for small businesses have eliminated setup fees entirely, while full-service or highly customized plans may charge more.
Setup typically includes creating your plan documents, designing the plan (eligibility rules, vesting schedules, match formulas), and enrollment meetings.
Examples of what setup fees might look like are provided for illustrative purposes only. Always request quotes from multiple providers before making a decision.
Ongoing administration and recordkeeping
This is where most of your predictable costs occur. Someone has to track contributions, balances, and transactions (that's the recordkeeper), and someone has to handle compliance (that's the administrator).
Here's a general sense of what small-plan pricing structures might include:
- Base fee: This can be charged monthly or annually and varies widely by provider
- Per-participant fee: Often charged per employee per month
- Third-party administrator (TPA): If your plan uses a separate firm for compliance testing and government filings, there may be an additional annual cost
If you're not familiar with the term TPA, it's simply the behind-the-scenes team that handles testing, filings, and plan document updates. Many bundled providers roll this into their base fee, so you won't always see it as a separate line item.
Costs for administration and recordkeeping can vary significantly based on plan size, provider, level of service, and whether fiduciary services are included. These examples are for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a quote or guarantee of actual fees.
Investment and fund fees
Every investment option in your plan carries an expense ratio, which is charged as a percentage of the money invested. Your employees pay these fees out of their account balances, but as the plan sponsor, you're responsible for making sure the fees are reasonable.
This matters because asset-based fees grow with your plan. A 1% fee on a $100,000 asset balance costs $1,000 a year. On a $2 million asset balance, that same 1% fee on an investment fund costs $20,000.
Investment expense ratios can vary widely. Low-cost index funds typically have lower expense ratios, while actively managed funds tend to be higher. Your specific plan investment expenses will depend on the funds you select and the investment lineup your provider offers.
Employer contribution costs (optional, but common)
Here's something worth clearing up: You're not required to match employee contributions in a standard 401(k). You can absolutely sponsor a plan where employees save their own money, and you contribute nothing.
That said, a lot of small businesses opt for what's called a safe harbor 401(k), which does require a contribution but exempts you from annual nondiscrimination testing (more on that in a bit).
Common safe harbor formulas include:
- Basic match: 100% of the first 3% of pay deferred, plus 50% of the next 2% (max cost: 4% of payroll for employees who participate)
- Non-elective contribution: 3% of pay to all eligible employees, whether they contribute or not
As a rough planning number, budget around 3%–4% of eligible compensation if you go the safe harbor route, but again, this is employer-optional.
Cost summary
The table below provides illustrative examples of what 401(k) cost categories might look like for a small business in 2026. These ranges are provided for general informational purposes only and should not be viewed as a quote, guarantee, or estimate of actual costs.
Actual plan fees and expenses vary widely based on provider, plan design, services selected, participant count, investment options, employer size, and individual circumstances. Always obtain detailed fee proposals from multiple providers and consult with your financial and tax advisors before making decisions.
|Cost Category
|Illustrative Range
|One-Time or Ongoing
Setup/installation fee
May range from $0 to several thousand dollars
One-time
Base administration/recordkeeping
Varies by provider; may be structured as monthly or annual fees
Ongoing
Per-participant fee
Varies by provider and plan size
Ongoing
TPA services (if separate)
May range from approximately $1,500–$3,000/year for small plans
Ongoing
Investment expense ratios
Can range from under 0.10% to over 1% depending on fund selection
Ongoing (paid by participants)
Employer contributions (optional/safe harbor)
Typically ~3%–4% of eligible compensation if safe harbor formulas are used
Ongoing
Important: The ranges above are illustrative and represent general market observations only. They should be verified with actual provider quotes before making any plan decisions. Fee structures, service models, and pricing can differ significantly across providers and plan types.
The Tax Credits Most Small Business Owners Don't Know About
This is the part that changes the math entirely. And it's the section many people miss.
Under SECURE 2.0, eligible small employers starting a new plan can claim three separate federal tax credits. Let's break them down:
1. Startup cost credit
Employers with 50 or fewer employees may be able to claim a tax credit for up to 100% of qualified startup and administrative costs, up to $5,000 per year for up to three years. Employers with 51–100 employees may be able to claim 50% of costs, up to the same cap.
For many small plans, this credit alone can potentially cover virtually all your administration fees for the first three years.
2. Employer contribution credit
Eligible small business employers may also claim a credit of up to $1,000 per employee for employer contributions. The credit is 100% in years one and two, then phases down (75%, 50%, 25%) through year five. There's a wage threshold that applies, and employers with 51–100 employees see reduced credits.
3. Auto-enrollment credit
If your plan includes automatic enrollment, you may be able to claim an additional $500 per year for three years. And here's the kicker: under SECURE 2.0, most new 401(k) plans are required to include auto-enrollment anyway, so you're likely qualifying for this credit automatically if you're starting a new plan.
When you stack these credits together, a 10-person business could realistically offset most of its plan costs—both administration and contributions—for the first few years, depending on eligibility, compensation levels, employer contributions, and plan costs.
Important note: These credits aren't automatic. You claim them on your business tax return, so make sure you're tracking eligible expenses from day one and loop in your tax advisor.
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What You're Responsible for as a Plan Sponsor
Affordability is about more than dollars saved. You also have to consider the work involved so there are no surprises down the road.
When you sponsor a 401(k), you take on responsibilities under ERISA (the federal law that governs retirement plans). One of those responsibilities is acting as a fiduciary, which means you're legally obligated to act in the best interest of your plan participants.
Here's what that includes:
- Selecting and monitoring investment options and service providers (and their fees)
- Nondiscrimination testing—annual tests that make sure the plan isn't disproportionately benefiting certain owners and highly paid employees
- Filing Form 5500—the plan's annual report to the federal government
- Sending required notices, fee disclosures, safe harbor notices, auto-enrollment notices
- Depositing employee deferrals on time—late deposits are one of the most common compliance slip-ups for small plans
Now for the good news: nearly all of this can be outsourced. You'll see providers offer different levels of fiduciary service:
- 3(21) fiduciary services: An advisor recommends investment options; you make the final call
- 3(38) fiduciary services: An investment manager selects and monitors funds, taking on that fiduciary responsibility
- 3(16) fiduciary services: An administrative fiduciary handles day-to-day operations like filings and notices
Outsourcing fiduciary and administrative functions may be a helpful way to help mitigate your risk and reduce the time required to manage the plan. Which brings us to cost-saving strategies.
How Can You Keep 401(k) Costs Low Without Cutting Corners?
Choose a safe harbor design to avoid testing
Safe harbor plans require an employer contribution, but they skip most of the annual nondiscrimination testing. That may eliminate testing fees, the risk of failed tests, and the headache of issuing refunds to owners and highly compensated employees when tests don't pass. For owner-operated businesses where the owner wants to max out their own contributions, safe harbor often pays for itself.
Consider a multiple employer plan (MEP)
A multiple employer plan (MEP) lets multiple unrelated businesses adopt a single, professionally managed 401(k). This option is available through professional employer organizations (PEOs), which sponsor a plan that their small business clients can adopt.
An MEP can offer:
- Economies of scale: Higher asset balances typically mean lower per-person pricing and access to institutional-quality investment options
- Shared administration: The plan provider or PEO handles most of the compliance burden, including filings and audits
- Mitigated fiduciary risk: A significant amount of fiduciary responsibility shifts to the PEO plan sponsor
For small employers without a dedicated HR team, this is often the most cost-effective path and the one that frees up the most time.
Consider including low-cost index funds
A streamlined lineup of 10–15 options built around low-cost index funds plus a target-date fund series can provide most participants with a diversified menu while helping keep expenses lower than some higher-cost alternatives.
Integrate with payroll
A 401(k) that connects directly to your payroll system automatically syncs contributions, eligibility, and pay data. This reduces manual data errors, helps prevent late deposits (and the IRS correction costs that come with them), and saves real time every pay period.
Claim every available tax credit
It's worth repeating: the SECURE 2.0 credits we covered earlier aren't automatic. Track your eligible expenses from the start and make sure your tax advisor knows to claim them.
Alternatives If a Traditional 401(k) Still Doesn't Fit
A 401(k) isn't your only option. Here's a quick comparison of other retirement plan types:
|Plan Type
|2026 Employee Contribution Limit*
|Employer Obligation
|Potential Cost/Complexity
Traditional 401(k)
$24,500*
Optional (required if safe harbor)
Moderate; offset by credits
Starter 401(k)
~$6,000*
No employer contributions allowed
Low; minimal testing
SIMPLE IRA
~$17,000*
Required (2% or 3% match)
Low; no Form 5500
SEP IRA
Employer-funded only (up to 25% of comp)
Employer contributions only
Very low; best for solo owners
State auto-IRA
Roth IRA limit (~$7,500*)
Facilitate payroll deduction only
Minimal; limited features
*As indexed. Verify 2026 IRS limits before making decisions.
State auto-IRA programs satisfy mandates at almost no cost to you, but they come with low contribution limits and no employer match, which can limit their appeal as a recruiting tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
A small business starting a 401(k) in 2026 may find it is more affordable and more accessible than most owners realize. Between SECURE 2.0 tax credits that can offset years of administrative costs for start-up plans, safe harbor designs that eliminate testing headaches, and multiple employer PEO-sponsored plans that can bring cost-effective big-company benefit access to small employers, there are solutions that could work for you and your business.
If you're ready to offer your team a benefit that helps them build real financial security, and helps you compete for the talent you need, it's worth taking a closer look.
See How Better Benefits Can Support Your Business
- 12%reduction in employee benefit costs compared to prior independently sourced plans
- $185,000in benefits savings over three years*
- 66%return on investment (ROI) over 3 years*
- <6months Payback in less than 6 months*
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