Small Business Health Plan Options: PPO vs. HMO vs. HDHP
When you're choosing health coverage for your small business, you're usually choosing among a few main plan types: PPOs, HMOs, and HDHPs. The acronyms can feel like alphabet soup, but they hide fairly simple tradeoffs of cost versus flexibility. Whether you're setting up benefits for the first time or staring at an acronym-heavy carrier menu at renewal, one question comes up fast: Which plan should we offer? And right behind it: How do I help my team better understand their options? This guide walks through what each plan type is, how they compare, why offering a mix can serve a whole team better than any single option, and how to support employees when it's time to choose.
What are the main health plan options for small businesses?
Most small-group medical plans fall into three categories: PPOs, HMOs, or HDHPs. The differences come down to provider networks, referral requirements, and how costs split between what you and your employees pay every month (premiums) and what employees pay when they get care (out-of-pocket costs). Here's a quick refresher on health insurance basics:
Premium: The monthly amount you and your employees pay the insurance carrier to keep coverage active.
Deductible: What employees pay out of pocket before the plan starts covering most services.
Network: The group of doctors and hospitals the insurance carrier has negotiated rates with.
Now let's look at how each plan type handles those pieces differently.
PPO: flexibility at a higher premium
A preferred provider organization (PPO) plan lets employees see in-network or out-of-network providers without a referral, usually at the highest monthly premium of the three plan types. Employees pay less when they stay in network, but they're not locked in—they can visit an out-of-network provider, just with a higher out-of–pocket cost, deductible and out-of-pocket maximum.
PPOs tend to appeal to employees who want to keep a specific doctor, expect specialist care without a referral, or value having more control over where they go for treatment.
HMO: lower cost, more structure
A health maintenance organization (HMO) plan generally costs less per month but requires employees to get all their care within the plan network, choose a primary care physician (PCP), and get referrals before seeing specialists. If someone sees a provider outside the network, the plan typically won't cover it except in emergencies. HMOs fit employees who are comfortable working within a defined network and who want predictable copays and lower premiums in exchange for that structure.
HDHP: low premium, high deductible, HSA access
A high-deductible health plan (HDHP) trades a lower monthly premium for a higher deductible, and it's the only plan type that provides health savings account (HSA) eligibility. Here's where confusion often creeps in: HDHP describes the cost-sharing structure. HDHPs can be structured as a PPO type plan where you have in and out-of-network coverage or like an HMO type plan where you only have in-network coverage. The "high deductible" part just means the plan meets IRS thresholds for minimum deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, which the IRS adjusts each year. For 2026, the IRS requires individual deductibles of at least $1,700 and family deductibles of at least $3,400 to qualify as an HDHP. The HSA is a big draw: employees can set aside pre-tax dollars, use them non-taxable for qualified medical expenses, and the funds roll over year after year, no "use it or lose it" rule.
Other plan types you may see: EPO and POS
An exclusive provider organization (EPO) covers in-network care only, like an HMO, but usually skips the referral requirement, giving employees a bit more freedom within the network.
A point-of-service (POS) plan blends HMO-style referrals and network structure with partial out-of-network coverage, similar to a PPO but with more rules.
These plans show up less often in the small-group market, but they're worth understanding if a carrier offers them.
PPO vs. HMO vs. HDHP: how the plan types compare
The tradeoff is monthly cost versus flexibility, and HDHPs shift cost from premiums to the point of care. Here's how the three main types stack up:
|Feature
|PPO
|HMO
|HDHP
Monthly Premium
Typically highest
Typically lowest of traditional plans
Typically lowest overall
Deductible
Moderate to high
Low to moderate
High (IRS-set minimum)
Provider Network
In-network and out-of-network
In-network only
Depends on plan type (PPO or HMO)
Referrals Required
No
Yes
Depends on plan type
Out-of-Network Coverage
Yes, at higher cost
Emergency only
Depends on plan type
HSA Eligibility
No
No
Yes
Often Considered By
Employees who want flexibility and expect specialist care
Employees who want predictable copays and lower premiums
Employees who are generally healthy, want low monthly premiums, and value HSA savings
PPOs give employees the most freedom but typically cost the most each month. HMOs may bring premiums down by tightening the network and adding referral steps. HDHPs offer the lowest monthly premium but ask employees to cover more upfront when they need care and in return, they unlock HSA tax advantages. No single plan is "better"; each has different features and cost-sharing structures that may appeal to different employee preferences and circumstances.
Plan type, funding model, and metal tier: three separate decisions
When you're building a benefits package, you're actually making three choices, not one. The first is which plan types to offer; PPO, HMO, HDHP, or a combination. The second is how the plan is funded: fully insured (the carrier takes on the risk), level-funded (a hybrid with monthly payments and potential refunds), or self-funded (your business assumes the risk and pays claims directly). Some small business employee benefit packages also layer on health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) to help cover out-of-pocket costs. The third is which metal tier to offer if you’re looking to offer plans in the small group market; bronze, silver, gold, or platinum, based on their actuarial value, which reflects the rough percentage of covered healthcare costs the plan is expected to pay and what the employee is expected to pay through deductibles, copays, coinsurance and other cost sharing. A bronze HDHP and a bronze PPO have a similar actuarial value of about 60%, but they can have very different cost-sharing structures, provider networks and employee experiences. Understanding the distinction between metal tier, plan type and funding arrangement helps prevent the common mistake of conflating these concepts and can make it easier to compare carrier quotes more clearly.
Why offer a mix of health plan types?
A single plan rarely fits a whole team. The plan that works for a healthy 26-year-old who wants to maximize HSA savings and keep premiums low is different from the one a growing family needs, and it's different again from what an employee managing a chronic condition values. That employee might prioritize predictable copays and a broad network over premium savings. When you offer a mix like pairing a lower-premium HDHP with a PPO or HMO, employees can elect the plan among options based on their own circumstances, preferences, and anticipated healthcare usage financial situation, and family needs. That kind of choice has real recruiting and retention upside; customizable employee benefits signal that you see your team as individuals, not a one-size-fits-all group. And offering a mix doesn't mean losing budget control. You set your contribution amount, and employees who want richer coverage can pay the difference in premium.
Here's the honest part: on their own, small groups often face limited carrier menus and participation requirements that make offering multiple plans harder. Availability varies by state, by carrier, and by group size, and some carriers require a minimum percentage of employees to enroll in each plan you offer. That's where access to benefits through a PEO can make a difference. When you work with a PEO, your employees often gain access to big-company benefits, including a broader lineup of plan options, without the complexity of negotiating directly with carriers. It's one path to offering the kind of choice that helps small businesses compete for talent with much larger employers. To understand how the model works, take a look at what a PEO is.
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How to decide what benefit plans to offer
Start by understanding your workforce, benefits budget, business objectives, and the plan options available in your market. What's your benefits budget, and how much are you prepared to contribute toward premiums? The answers shape which plan types make sense. Depending on your workforce demographics, budget considerations, and employee preferences, different plan options may be available for consideration. If your team skews more cost-conscious, an HDHP with an employer HSA contribution can be a strong anchor. If you have a mix of demographics, pairing that HDHP with a PPO or HMO gives employees real choice.
Next, talk to carriers or your benefits advisor about what's available for your group size and location. Ask about participation requirements. Some carriers require that a certain percentage of eligible employees enroll, and some require that a minimum number choose each plan you offer. If you're working with a broker, ask them to show you benefit plan options through TriNet or other PEO providers alongside traditional small-group quotes so you can compare access, cost, and plan variety side by side. And if this is your first time offering coverage, remember that setting up benefits for the first time involves eligibility rules, waiting periods, and enrollment logistics, not just plan selection—build time into your timeline for all of it.
How to help employees choose the right benefit plan
Your role at enrollment time is education, not advice. You're not a licensed broker, and employees' health and financial situations are personal, but you can give them the framework to make an informed choice. Encourage employees to ask themselves a few key questions:
- How much care do I expect to use this year? If they're generally healthy and rarely see a doctor, a lower-premium HDHP might make sense. If they have planned procedures, ongoing treatment, or a growing family, a plan with a lower deductible and predictable copays may save money overall.
- Are my doctors in network? If keeping a specific provider matters, that can rule out an HMO or EPO if that doctor is not in the network.
- Do I want lower monthly costs or lower costs when I get care? That's the core tradeoff between an HDHP and PPO.
- Do I want an HSA? If building long-term tax-advantaged savings appeals, only an HDHP unlocks that.
At enrollment, frame total cost, not just premium. An HDHP might cost $150 a month while a PPO costs $300, but if an employee expects $3,000 in care and the HDHP deductible is $2,500, the lower premium doesn't mean less expensive care. Direct employees to the SBC (Summary of Benefits and Coverage), which is the ACA-required, standardized summary of a health plan's benefits, cost sharing, and coverage limitations. Its purpose is to allow employees to compare health plan options using a consistent format. The SBC includes key benefit information, coverage examples (such as having a baby or managing diabetes), and access to a uniform glossary of health coverage terms.
And make your enrollment materials clear. Employees experience decision fatigue when they're handed a benefits packet full of jargon and no context. Plain-language summaries, side-by-side plan comparisons, and real-world examples go a long way. If you want to dig deeper into how to structure that communication, take a look at why employees choose the wrong health plan and communicating benefits so employees understand them, both walk through the psychology and tactics that help people make confident informed choices.
Closing
The acronyms are learnable, and the tradeoffs are simpler than they first appear. When you offer even a modest mix of plan types: an HDHP for cost-conscious employees, a PPO or HMO for those who need richer coverage, you're giving your team the kind of choice that helps small businesses compete for talent with much larger employers. Through TriNet PEO, small teams get access to big-company benefits and support at enrollment time, so you can focus on building your business while providing employees with access to a range of coverage options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Often, yes. Many carriers offer small-group packages that include multiple plan types, and some states make additional options available through the Small Business Health Options (SHOP) marketplace. The catch is participation requirements: carriers usually require that a minimum percentage of eligible employees enroll and that a certain number choose each plan you offer. Those rules vary by carrier, state, and group size, so confirm the details with your broker or benefits provider before finalizing your lineup. If you work with a PEO, your employees typically gain access to a broader range of plans than your group size would qualify for on its own.
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