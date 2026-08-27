When you're choosing health coverage for your small business, you're usually choosing among a few main plan types: PPOs, HMOs, and HDHPs. The acronyms can feel like alphabet soup, but they hide fairly simple tradeoffs of cost versus flexibility. Whether you're setting up benefits for the first time or staring at an acronym-heavy carrier menu at renewal, one question comes up fast: Which plan should we offer? And right behind it: How do I help my team better understand their options? This guide walks through what each plan type is, how they compare, why offering a mix can serve a whole team better than any single option, and how to support employees when it's time to choose.

What are the main health plan options for small businesses?

Most small-group medical plans fall into three categories: PPOs, HMOs, or HDHPs. The differences come down to provider networks, referral requirements, and how costs split between what you and your employees pay every month (premiums) and what employees pay when they get care (out-of-pocket costs). Here's a quick refresher on health insurance basics:

Premium: The monthly amount you and your employees pay the insurance carrier to keep coverage active.

Deductible: What employees pay out of pocket before the plan starts covering most services.

Network: The group of doctors and hospitals the insurance carrier has negotiated rates with.

Now let's look at how each plan type handles those pieces differently.

PPO: flexibility at a higher premium

A preferred provider organization (PPO) plan lets employees see in-network or out-of-network providers without a referral, usually at the highest monthly premium of the three plan types. Employees pay less when they stay in network, but they're not locked in—they can visit an out-of-network provider, just with a higher out-of–pocket cost, deductible and out-of-pocket maximum.

PPOs tend to appeal to employees who want to keep a specific doctor, expect specialist care without a referral, or value having more control over where they go for treatment.

HMO: lower cost, more structure

A health maintenance organization (HMO) plan generally costs less per month but requires employees to get all their care within the plan network, choose a primary care physician (PCP), and get referrals before seeing specialists. If someone sees a provider outside the network, the plan typically won't cover it except in emergencies. HMOs fit employees who are comfortable working within a defined network and who want predictable copays and lower premiums in exchange for that structure.

HDHP: low premium, high deductible, HSA access

A high-deductible health plan (HDHP) trades a lower monthly premium for a higher deductible, and it's the only plan type that provides health savings account (HSA) eligibility. Here's where confusion often creeps in: HDHP describes the cost-sharing structure. HDHPs can be structured as a PPO type plan where you have in and out-of-network coverage or like an HMO type plan where you only have in-network coverage. The "high deductible" part just means the plan meets IRS thresholds for minimum deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, which the IRS adjusts each year. For 2026, the IRS requires individual deductibles of at least $1,700 and family deductibles of at least $3,400 to qualify as an HDHP. The HSA is a big draw: employees can set aside pre-tax dollars, use them non-taxable for qualified medical expenses, and the funds roll over year after year, no "use it or lose it" rule.

Other plan types you may see: EPO and POS

An exclusive provider organization (EPO) covers in-network care only, like an HMO, but usually skips the referral requirement, giving employees a bit more freedom within the network.

A point-of-service (POS) plan blends HMO-style referrals and network structure with partial out-of-network coverage, similar to a PPO but with more rules.

These plans show up less often in the small-group market, but they're worth understanding if a carrier offers them.

PPO vs. HMO vs. HDHP: how the plan types compare

The tradeoff is monthly cost versus flexibility, and HDHPs shift cost from premiums to the point of care. Here's how the three main types stack up: