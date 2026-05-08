Understanding High-Deductible Health Plans

HDHPs paired with health savings accounts (HSAs) can be incredibly powerful tools. Lower cost per paycheck, tax advantages, long‑term savings, and more control over healthcare spending.

Yet employees often reject them outright. Why?

Because “high deductible” sounds scary when no one explains how the HSA completes the picture.

When employees see:

How cost savings per paycheck can be redirected into an HSA

That those funds belong to them—not the employer

That HSAs encourage smarter, more intentional healthcare decisions

The conversation changes. But none of that happens if education stops at a benefits guide or a spreadsheet.

When Too Much Information Creates Inaction

One of my favorite real‑life examples is a friend—my running partner—who asked me to help her choose benefits. Her employer had done what many companies think is helpful: they provided everything. Her benefits guide was 263 pages long.

She didn’t read it. She couldn’t. And honestly, I had trouble finding what mattered, too.

This is what happens when we confuse “more information” with “better communication.” Overload leads to paralysis. Employees shut down, default to what they chose last year, and miss opportunities that could genuinely improve their financial and personal well‑being.

Benefits communication has to be digestible, visual, and human—short videos, simple comparisons, infographics, real‑world scenarios. Different people learn differently, and benefits education has to meet them where they are.

Employees Are Telling Us What They Value—Are We Listening?

Regardless of plan type, one theme consistently rises to the top when employees rank the benefits that matter most:

Mental health

Telemedicine

Chiropractic care

Whole‑person wellness

This tells us something important.

Employees no longer see benefits as just insurance. They see them as tools for total well‑being—mental, physical, emotional, and financial.

And here’s the part many employers don’t realize: a lot of what employees are asking for is already included in their medical plans.

Preventive screenings. Wellness and nutrition programs. Mental health resources. Advocacy and care navigation tools. Carrier mobile apps with features employees don’t even know exist.

The tragedy isn’t a lack of options—it’s unused value.

Preventive Care Is the Benefit We Undersell the Most

Preventive care is one of the most powerful cost‑containment strategies available, yet it’s often overlooked because the savings are invisible.

When conditions are caught early, when screenings are completed regularly, when employees understand their benefits well enough to use them—you don’t see a line item labeled “money saved.”

But employers feel it over time. Fewer complex claims. Less disruption. Healthier, more engaged employees.

That’s the long game of benefits—and it only works if people understand what they have.

What I Believe About the Future of Employee Benefits

Benefits don’t need to be perfect. They need to be:

Clear

Purposeful

Grounded in education, not assumption

Small and midsize businesses are under enormous pressure. Many leaders are wearing multiple hats and don’t have the time—or expertise—to become benefits specialists overnight. That’s exactly why communication and advocacy matter so much.

It’s simple. When employees understand their benefits, they make informed choices. When they make informed choices, costs can trend toward greater stability. And when benefits actually work the way they’re designed to, trust grows.

Benefits shouldn’t feel like a burden or a guessing game. They should feel like a partnership—one where employees know what they have, how to use it, and why it matters.

That’s the work I’m passionate about. And that’s where real change begins.

FAQs

Q: Why do so many employees choose the wrong health insurance plan?

A: Familiarity drives most benefits decisions more than value. Employees who have spent years in PPO or HMO plans tend to avoid high-deductible health plans not because they are a worse financial fit, but because the terminology feels risky and no one has explained how pairing an HDHP with an HSA can actually reduce overall healthcare costs. The barrier is education, not plan design.

Q: What are the advantages of a high-deductible health plan paired with an HSA?

A: An HDHP typically comes with lower monthly premiums, and when paired with a health savings account, employees can redirect those paycheck savings into a tax-advantaged account that rolls over year after year and belongs entirely to them. For employees who understand the full picture, an HDHP-plus-HSA combination can offer more financial control and long-term savings than a traditional plan.

Q: What employee benefits do workers value most right now?

A: According to TriNet's State of Small Business Employee Benefits Report, employees consistently prioritize mental health support, telemedicine access, chiropractic care, and whole-person wellness resources. Importantly, many of these benefits are already embedded in standard medical plans — the challenge is that most employees don't know they exist, making communication and benefits education critical to utilization.

Q: How can employers improve benefits communication for their workforce?

A: Effective benefits communication is digestible, visual, and human — short videos, simple side-by-side comparisons, infographics, and real-world scenarios work far better than lengthy benefits guides. Employers who meet employees where they are, offer year-round education rather than once-a-year open enrollment packets, and surface the value already embedded in existing plans see higher engagement, better utilization, and more stable long-term costs.