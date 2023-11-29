What Is a PEO?

PEOs can simplify and streamline human resources functions for small and mid-sized businesses. A PEO is a comprehensive HR outsourcing solution that provides administrative services to its business clients. A PEO acts as a co-employer for its clients, meaning it becomes the employer of record for certain purposes. This designation allows them to remit wages and withholdings of the worksite employees that is paid in the PEO platform on their client's behalf and perform other responsibilities such as payroll processing and benefits administration. The co-employer relationship means that PEOs assumes certain employer-related responsibilities as spelled out in the contract.

PEOs typically help with a wide array of HR functions for their clients.

PEOs offers clients with expertise and the application to help execute a performance management framework. Expertise includes helps to develop strategy and align with feedback that is simplified by technology to enhance employee performance and engagement. HR technology solutions and support. PEOs offer access to HR software, tools, and technology platforms for managing HR tasks efficiently, providing training and support for clients to leverage technology for HR functions.

What is a PPO?

A PPO is a managed care health insurance plan that creates networks of "preferred providers" by contracting with hospitals, doctors, and other medical services. An employee with a PPO plan has access to insurance coverage for medical care from either an in-network or an out-of-network provider.

Here are some of the things customers can look for from a PPO.

PPOs handle claims processing, reimbursement, and billing for medical services rendered within the network. Preventive care services. Coverage for preventive care services, such as routine screenings, vaccinations, wellness exams, and health education programs, are part of PPO plans to promote proactive healthcare management and disease prevention.

