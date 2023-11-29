The HR world is filled with acronyms. Starting with "HR." The alphabet soup can sometimes be confusing and lead a person down the wrong pathway. For example, a business will never need to compare a PEO to PPO.
The acronyms sound alike, but the two are entirely different. A PEO, or professional employer organization, is a human resources outsourcing service that, among many other things, can help businesses access benefits so they can offer to their employees. A PPO, or preferred provider organization is a "type of health plan that contracts with medical providers, such as hospitals and doctors, to create a network of participating providers," according to healthcare.gov.
So, a business would never need to choose between one or the other, but a PEO could help an employer offer healthcare coverage through a PPO. Nevertheless, this is a good time to take an in-depth look at each one.
PEOs can simplify and streamline human resources functions for small and mid-sized businesses. A PEO is a comprehensive HR outsourcing solution that provides administrative services to its business clients. A PEO acts as a co-employer for its clients, meaning it becomes the employer of record for certain purposes. This designation allows them to remit wages and withholdings of the worksite employees that is paid in the PEO platform on their client's behalf and perform other responsibilities such as payroll processing and benefits administration. The co-employer relationship means that PEOs assumes certain employer-related responsibilities as spelled out in the contract.
PEOs typically help with a wide array of HR functions for their clients.
A PPO is a managed care health insurance plan that creates networks of "preferred providers" by contracting with hospitals, doctors, and other medical services. An employee with a PPO plan has access to insurance coverage for medical care from either an in-network or an out-of-network provider.
Here are some of the things customers can look for from a PPO.
