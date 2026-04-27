What’s a Qualifying Life Event for Health Insurance Coverage Changes?
Understanding Life Status Changes for Health Insurance
Life changes happen—but not every change allows you to update your health insurance outside open enrollment. Providing information to your employees about life status change events may be helpful should an employee experience a life change and need to make a benefits change that corresponds with it. This article explains common life status change events, when updates to your benefits plan may be made, and which situations may not qualify as life status change event for changes outside open enrollment under benefit plans.
What Is a Life Status Change Event?
Most benefit elections are locked in for the plan year once open enrollment closes or you submit elections when you are newly eligible. However, certain significant life events—called life status change events—may allow you to request benefit changes during the year.
Life status change events are defined by plan rules and applicable regulations. Only specific events are recognized, and requests must be submitted within required timeframes.
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Common Life Status Change Events That May Allow Benefit Updates
If you experience one of the following events, you may be eligible to update your benefits outside of open enrollment, if you act within the required timeframe and the change is consistent with the life status change event (not an exhaustive list).
Family Changes
- Marriage
- Divorce
- Birth or adoption of a child
Loss or Change of Health Coverage
- Loss of employer‑sponsored health coverage
- Loss of eligibility for Medicare, Medicaid, or CHIP
- Turning age 26 and aging off a parent’s health plan
Gain of Health Coverage
- Newly eligible for employer-sponsored coverage (through spouse for example)
- Enrolling in Medicare
Changes in Residence
- Moving to a new ZIP code or county that affects plan availability
Timing Rules: When You Must Act
Life status change event requests typically must be submitted 30 days (60 days for birth or loss of State Children’s Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) coverage) from the date of the event.
If the request is not submitted on time, benefits generally cannot be changed until the next open enrollment period.
Documentation Requirements
To process a life status change, documentation may be required to verify:
- The type of event
- The date the event occurred
Examples may include:
- Marriage certificate
- Divorce decree
- Birth or adoption paperwork
- Proof of loss of other health coverage
What Does Not Count as a Life Status Change Event
The following situations do not generally qualify as life status change events and do not allow benefit changes outside of open enrollment:
- Failure to pay premiums for existing coverage
- Loss of COBRA coverage due to non‑payment
- Voluntary cancellation of coverage without another permitted event
- Missing open enrollment or enrollment deadlines
- Deciding after enrollment that coverage is too expensive
- Wanting to add or remove dependents without an eligible life status change event
- Changes based solely on personal preference or financial hardship
If you enroll in COBRA coverage, it generally must be exhausted before eligibility for mid-year enrollment under another employer plan can be considered, unless a separate permitted life status change event occurs.
How Coverage Is Affected
- Without a life status change event, benefits cannot be updated outside open enrollment
- Effective dates depend on the type of life status change event and plan rules, but are typically effective on the event date.
- Changes may be effective retroactively, depending on when you submit your change.
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