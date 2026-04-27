What’s a Qualifying Life Event for Health Insurance Coverage Changes?

Understanding Life Status Changes for Health Insurance

Life changes happen—but not every change allows you to update your health insurance outside open enrollment. Providing information to your employees about life status change events may be helpful should an employee experience a life change and need to make a benefits change that corresponds with it. This article explains common life status change events, when updates to your benefits plan may be made, and which situations may not qualify as life status change event for changes outside open enrollment under benefit plans.

What Is a Life Status Change Event?

Most benefit elections are locked in for the plan year once open enrollment closes or you submit elections when you are newly eligible. However, certain significant life events—called life status change events—may allow you to request benefit changes during the year.

Life status change events are defined by plan rules and applicable regulations. Only specific events are recognized, and requests must be submitted within required timeframes.