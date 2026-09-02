You don't have to be bigger. You just have to be ready.

Putting off offering a 401(k) because you're waiting to grow, hire more people, or hit some magic revenue number is pretty common for small-business leaders.

Most think the same thing: We'll do it when we're bigger.

But while you wait, things are happening: You're losing candidates to competitors who already offer retirement benefits.

Your team is quietly wondering if you're invested in their future. And you might be leaving serious tax credits on the table; credits specifically designed to help small businesses like yours get started.

The "right time" to offer a 401(k) isn't when you're big. It's when you're ready to compete, retain great people, and set your business, and yourself, up for long-term success.

Thanks to recent changes in the law, it's more accessible and within reach than it's ever been.

Let's walk through why, when, and how to make it happen.

Do you legally have to offer a 401(k)?

At the federal level? No.

There's no federal law requiring private employers to offer a 401(k) or any retirement plan.

But a growing number of states now require businesses to either offer a qualifying retirement plan or enroll their employees in a state-run program. Programs like CalSavers (California), OregonSaves (Oregon), and Illinois Secure Choice are already live, and more states and cities are rolling out similar mandates.

Some states apply mandates to employers with as few as one or five employees, while others start at 25 or more. Deadlines are often phased in by company size. Because rules differ significantly and continue to change, confirm your specific state's requirements directly with your state program or a benefits advisor.

Don’t wait and get left scrambling. Plan strategically even if you're not required to offer something yet. The landscape is shifting fast.

Why should small businesses consider offering a 401(k)?

Just being honest here: A 401(k) isn't just a "nice-to-have" anymore. It's a competitive advantage.

You'll attract and keep top people

In a competitive hiring market, retirement benefits are often a baseline expectation. A 401(k) can help you compete with larger employers for skilled candidates.

It's not just about hiring. It's also about keeping the people you've already invested in. When employees see that you're thinking about their future, they're more likely to stay with your company.

You'll save on taxes. Seriously.

Employer contributions are generally tax-deductible. But it gets better.

Under SECURE 2.0, small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may now qualify for a tax credit of up to $5,000 per year for the first three years of the plan's existence. That's potentially up to $15,000 in credits to help offset your startup and admin costs.

There are also additional credits available for employer contributions. Translation: The government is literally helping you to do this.

Your team (and you) get to save more

Both employees and owners can contribute pre-tax dollars (or Roth, depending on plan design), reducing current taxable income and growing tax-deferred savings. A 401(k) lets business owners maximize their own retirement contributions, often at higher limits than IRAs allow.

For 2026, that means you can put away $24,500 as an employee contribution, or up to $72,000 total when you include employer contributions (and even more if you're over the age of 50).

You signal that you're in business for the long haul

Helping employees prepare for the future signals that you're invested in their long-term well-being as well as the long-term growth of your business. It shows you care about more than just today’s paycheck.