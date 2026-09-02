When Should You Offer a 401(k)? Maybe Sooner Than You Think.
You don't have to be bigger. You just have to be ready.
Putting off offering a 401(k) because you're waiting to grow, hire more people, or hit some magic revenue number is pretty common for small-business leaders.
Most think the same thing: We'll do it when we're bigger.
But while you wait, things are happening: You're losing candidates to competitors who already offer retirement benefits.
Your team is quietly wondering if you're invested in their future. And you might be leaving serious tax credits on the table; credits specifically designed to help small businesses like yours get started.
The "right time" to offer a 401(k) isn't when you're big. It's when you're ready to compete, retain great people, and set your business, and yourself, up for long-term success.
Thanks to recent changes in the law, it's more accessible and within reach than it's ever been.
Let's walk through why, when, and how to make it happen.
Do you legally have to offer a 401(k)?
At the federal level? No.
There's no federal law requiring private employers to offer a 401(k) or any retirement plan.
But a growing number of states now require businesses to either offer a qualifying retirement plan or enroll their employees in a state-run program. Programs like CalSavers (California), OregonSaves (Oregon), and Illinois Secure Choice are already live, and more states and cities are rolling out similar mandates.
Some states apply mandates to employers with as few as one or five employees, while others start at 25 or more. Deadlines are often phased in by company size. Because rules differ significantly and continue to change, confirm your specific state's requirements directly with your state program or a benefits advisor.
Don’t wait and get left scrambling. Plan strategically even if you're not required to offer something yet. The landscape is shifting fast.
Why should small businesses consider offering a 401(k)?
Just being honest here: A 401(k) isn't just a "nice-to-have" anymore. It's a competitive advantage.
You'll attract and keep top people
In a competitive hiring market, retirement benefits are often a baseline expectation. A 401(k) can help you compete with larger employers for skilled candidates.
It's not just about hiring. It's also about keeping the people you've already invested in. When employees see that you're thinking about their future, they're more likely to stay with your company.
You'll save on taxes. Seriously.
Employer contributions are generally tax-deductible. But it gets better.
Under SECURE 2.0, small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may now qualify for a tax credit of up to $5,000 per year for the first three years of the plan's existence. That's potentially up to $15,000 in credits to help offset your startup and admin costs.
There are also additional credits available for employer contributions. Translation: The government is literally helping you to do this.
Your team (and you) get to save more
Both employees and owners can contribute pre-tax dollars (or Roth, depending on plan design), reducing current taxable income and growing tax-deferred savings. A 401(k) lets business owners maximize their own retirement contributions, often at higher limits than IRAs allow.
For 2026, that means you can put away $24,500 as an employee contribution, or up to $72,000 total when you include employer contributions (and even more if you're over the age of 50).
You signal that you're in business for the long haul
Helping employees prepare for the future signals that you're invested in their long-term well-being as well as the long-term growth of your business. It shows you care about more than just today’s paycheck.
Offer Better Benefits—Without More Work
Get access to competitive benefits while reducing day‑to‑day admin.
The trade-offs: What to expect
We'd be doing you a disservice if we didn't talk about the realities. Offering a 401(k) does come with responsibilities:
|The Upsides
|The Realities
Recruiting and retention edge
Administrative responsibilities
Tax credits and deductions
Fiduciary duties and compliance
Higher employee satisfaction
Plan costs and ongoing fees
Owner retirement savings
Nondiscrimination testing (unless you go Safe Harbor)
But most of the "cons" can be managed, especially if you choose the right plan type and provider:
Safe Harbor 401(k) plans generally automatically satisfy certain nondiscrimination testing requirements (in exchange for required employer contributions), simplifying compliance. And working with a provider, third-party administrator, or PEO can offload much of the administrative and fiduciary burden.
When is the right time to start offering a 401(k)?
There's no universal answer, but these are the signals that it's time to seriously consider it:
- You're losing candidates to competitors that offer retirement benefits
If "we don't have a 401(k) yet" is costing you hires, that's a red flag.
- You've hit a state-mandate threshold
You've hit a state-mandate employee threshold and must offer a plan or join the state program.
- If you want to offer an ER contribution and your cash flow can sustain it
Your cash flow can sustain matching contributions. You don't want to start a benefit you can't maintain.
- You're scaling fast and want benefits in place before rapid growth
You're scaling headcount quickly and want competitive benefits in place before rapid growth.
- You (the owner) want to save more for retirement
Owners want to maximize personal retirement savings beyond what IRAs allow.
401(k) Readiness Checklist:
Before you launch, make sure you can answer "yes" to these:
- Budget: Can you afford setup costs, ongoing fees, and (if applicable) matching contributions?
- Admin capacity: Do you have internal resources, or will you need a provider?
- Growth stage: Early-stage startups may benefit from simpler plans first and upgrade later.
If you can check most of these boxes, you're just about ready.
Your options: Which 401(k) plan type is right for you?
A 401(k) isn't your only choice. Here's how the most common small business retirement plans look in 2026:
|Plan Type
|2026 Employee Contribution Limit
|2026 Employer Limit
|Total Contribution Limit
|Employer Requirements
|Best For
Traditional 401(k)
$24,500 ($32,500 age 50+)
($35,750 age 60-63)
Up to $47,500
$72,000 ($80,000 age 50+)
($83,250 age 60-63)
Optional match or profit sharing; nondiscrimination testing required
Growing businesses wanting flexibility
Safe Harbor 401(k)
$24,500 ($32,500 age 50+)
($35,750 age 60-63)
Up to $47,500
$72,000 ($80,000 age 50+)
($83,250 age 60-63)
Required contributions (4–6% match or 3% nonelective); most testing waived
Businesses that want to skip testing and reward all employees
SIMPLE IRA
$17,000
($21,000 age 50+)
($22,250 age 60-63)
Match up to 3% or 2% nonelective
Varies by employee
Mandatory employer contribution
Small teams (≤100 employees) wanting simplicity
SEP IRA
N/A (employer-funded only)
Up to 25% of compensation (minimum $800, maximum $360,000) or $72,000
$72,000
Employer contributions only
Self-employed or very small businesses
Solo 401(k)
$24,500 ($32,500 age 50+)
($35,750 age 60-63)
Up to 25% of compensation
$72,000 ($80,000 age 50+)
($83,250 age 60-63)
Owner only (no non-spouse employees)
Owner-only businesses
State Auto-IRA
$7,000 ($8,000 age 50+)- Roth (post-tax) basis only
None
$7,000
($8,000 age 50+
Facilitate payroll deductions
Meeting state mandates with minimal cost
Note: Contribution limits are indexed annually. Verify current figures with the IRS or your plan provider before deciding.
How to get started without getting overwhelmed
If you've decided it's time, here's your step-by-step path forward:
1. Assess your budget
Factor in setup costs, ongoing fees, and any matching or required contributions.
Don't forget to account for the tax credits you may receive. They can offset a big chunk of your early costs.
2. Choose your plan type
Match the plan to your business size, goals, and administrative capacity.
If you want simplicity and don't mind required contributions, adopt Safe Harbor. If you want more flexibility and can handle testing, traditional 401(k) might be your fit.
3. Select a provider or administrator
Compare provider fees, investment options, and support services.
Look for providers that specialize in small businesses. You want someone who can help handle the heavy lifting, not add to your to-do list.
4. Understand your fiduciary responsibilities
As a plan sponsor, you have legal duties to act in employees' best interests (see DOL guidance).
Basically, it means you need to choose investments prudently, keep fees reasonable, and follow the plan rules. A good provider will help you navigate compliance.
5. Communicate clearly to your team
Clear education improves participation and maximizes the benefit value.
Don't just launch the plan and hope people figure it out. Host a kickoff meeting – many providers will do this for you. Send simple explainer emails. Make sure everyone understands how to enroll and why it matters. There are some notifications required to be sent to plan participants prior to the plan being effective.
Bonus: Let a PEO do the heavy lifting
A PEO (Professional Employer Organization) or HR provider can simplify much of this, like handling plan administration, compliance, and fiduciary support so you can focus on running your business.
If you don't have an HR team, or if you are the HR team, this is a game-changer.
Here's what you need to remember:
- You're probably not required yet, but the window is closing. Most small businesses are not federally required to offer a 401(k), but state mandates may require it, depending on where you operate and your headcount.
- The benefits are real. A 401(k) offers real advantages: recruiting power, tax incentives, and retirement savings for both owners and employees.
- The "cons" are manageable. It also carries costs and responsibilities, though Safe Harbor plans and provider support may ease the burden.
- Timing is personal, but don't wait too long. The right time to start depends on your budget, growth stage, competitive pressures, and state requirements.
- Get expert help. Evaluate your specific situation, review your state's rules, and consult a qualified tax or financial professional before deciding.
- Most important: You don't have to be a big company to offer big-company benefits. You just have to be ready and willing to take the first step.
As a TriNet client, you can adopt a TriNet-sponsored 401(k) plan, which is a multiple-employer 401(k) plan. By doing so, you can offer a top-tier retirement savings program to your worksite employees while complying with state mandate requirements. Below are some other reasons to consider adopting a TriNet-sponsored 401(k) plan: TriNet handles much of the administrative burden
- There are no initial costs to adopt the plan
- 401(k) plan fees are lower than industry average1
- TriNet has primary fiduciary responsibility
- Diversified and low-cost investment options
- Attractive benefits to recruit and retain top talent
- Ability to add company contributions
Frequently Asked Questions
For very small or owner-only businesses, SEP IRAs and Solo 401(k)s tend to have low costs. State auto-IRA programs are also low-cost for meeting mandates, though they offer fewer features than a 401(k).
Working with TriNet is very cost-effective to start a 401(k) for a small business.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or financial advice. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content. TriNet is the single-employer sponsor of all its benefit plans, which does not include Enrich products and voluntary benefits that are not ERISA-covered group health insurance plans. Official plan documents govern, and TriNet may amend benefit plans or change offerings and deadlines.
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