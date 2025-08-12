Navigating SECURE 2.0 Act’s Impact on Your Businesses

The primary focus of The SECURE 2.0 Act remains to encourage retirement savings by making it easier for employers to offer retirement plans and ensure that workers have adequate financial resources in their later years. The SECURE 2.0 Act contains over 90 provisions affecting the entire retirement landscape. Some of the significant changes are discussed below

Expanded access to retirement plans—

One of the fundamental objectives of the SECURE 2.0 Act is to broaden access to retirement plans for SMB employees. The legislation provides incentives for smaller employers to establish retirement plans and facilitates easier participation in multiple employer plans (MEPs). One of the many advantages for businesses to join MEPs is that it enables them to pool resources and reduce administrative burdens. This collaborative approach allows SMBs to offer retirement benefits more cost-effectively by streamlining plan management with features and services typically available only to larger companies.

Enhanced tax credits for small employer pension plans—

To further incentivize small employers to offer pension plans, the legislation enhances the existing tax credits. Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may now qualify for a tax credit of up to $1,500 per year for the first three years of the plan’s existence. This financial incentive aims to alleviate the initial financial burden of implementing and maintaining pension plans.

Auto-enrollment and auto-escalation features—

The SECURE 2.0 Act Section 101 expands auto-enrollment and auto-escalation by requiring newly established qualified plans to include an auto-enrollment and an annual auto-escalation feature. These features will help gradually increase employees’ contributions over time, promoting higher savings rates.

Catch-up contributions—

Recognizing the challenges faced by older individuals in catching up on their retirement savings, the SECURE 2.0 Act introduces additional catch-up contributions for employees aged 60 to 63 during the year. This provision allows eligible individuals to make additional contributions over the catchup contribution limit to their retirement accounts, providing an opportunity to bolster their savings in the crucial years leading up to retirement.