Catie Grigsby
Senior Product Marketing Manager | TriNet
Catie Grigsby is the Senior Product Marketing Manager at TriNet leading the strategic direction and execution of marketing initiatives for TriNet’s benefits and payroll solutions. With more than 15 years of experience in the HR and benefits space, Catie combines her deep industry knowledge and understanding of customer needs to craft compelling product positioning and value propositions that reinforce the value TriNet brings to small and medium sized business.
1 Article
Benefits
Curated Employee Benefits for Cost, Coverage & Confidence
Discover the power of curated medical benefits: a smarter approach to small business health insurance that simplifies decision-making, helps control costs, and delivers comprehensive coverage with less complexity and more stability at renewal.
August 26, 2026 ・7 mins read