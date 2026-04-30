Josh Newman

This short assessment helps you understand the impact of HR on your business. You’ll receive personalized insights, benchmarks, and options tailored to your situation.
Our interactive ROI-estimate calculator helps you explore how much a PEO could reduce your HR costs.
My favorite part of TriNet is the relationships that I've built with the people at TriNet. I feel like I'm so supported. It almost feels like they're an extension of our own team, which I really, really appreciate.”
— Alex Fitterer, People Services Manager
Scaling to 200%+ growth requires more than ambition. Discover the 7 key factors — from financial strategy to referral flywheels — that separate businesses that plateau from those that multiply.
AI in HR: How AI innovation is empowering small and medium businesses.
Across three focused days, attendees will gain actionable insights, real‑world guidance, and forward‑looking perspectives to help them navigate more efficiently today while preparing for what’s next.