InsightsJosh Newman

Josh Newman

Executive Director, Product Marketing, TriNet

1 Article

From Individual Contributors to Agent Managers: The Wisdom Worker Era Has Arrived
Talent
From Individual Contributors to Agent Managers: The Wisdom Worker Era Has Arrived
Recent remarks from OpenAI’s head of B2B marketing align with themes identified in a Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report sponsored by TriNet.
April 30, 2026 ・5 mins read
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