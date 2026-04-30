SMBs are already feeling the gap.

The HBR survey captured exactly this tension. 76% of SMB respondents expect their organization to increase AI use in the next 12 months, yet only 19% feel highly prepared to recruit or develop the AI skills they'll need. And the skills they're most urgently seeking aren't purely technical: 70% report that AI is driving the need to find talent with human capabilities such as creativity, intuition, and discernment.

Vahey's framing maps almost exactly onto this. His view is that the idea of "not being technical" is no longer releva nt— what matters now is whether someone can direct AI systems with judgment, curiosity, and strategic intent. That is the wisdom worker.

"We bought ChatGPT licenses" is not an AI strategy.

That's Vahey's direct challenge to leadership teams, and it's one SMB owners and HR leaders need to internalize. Purchasing access is the floor, not the ceiling. The organizations pulling ahead are the ones rethinking what roles actually mean when every team member is coordinating agents rather than executing tasks independently.

For SMBs, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. Larger enterprises have more bureaucratic inertia; an SMB with 50 or 200 employees can reorganize around an agent-first workflow faster than any Fortune 500. The question is whether leadership is having that conversation now.

What wisdom worker hiring actually looks like.

Vahey described a hiring litmus test he uses in interviews: when is the last time you learned a new piece of software or built something with a new product? It's simple, but it cleanly separates curious builders from comfortable passengers. He also described a weekly staff meeting ritual where the first 15 minutes are reserved for everyone to share something new they built with AI in the last week, professional or personal, as a way to force real usage and surface what's working across the team.

SMBs can consider both tactics immediately. They cost nothing and surface more signal than any skills assessment.

The HBR research provided SMBs with useful direction. The territory is here.

The HBR survey found that success with AI relies less on technology alone and more on the talent strategies that support it. That insight is being validated in real time, by the marketing leader of the company that builds the tools everyone is now managing.

The wisdom worker isn't a theoretical future employee. They're the hire you're making this quarter, or the person already on your team who's quietly building things no one has asked them about yet. The only question is whether your organization is structured to find them, develop them, and put them in a position to lead.

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FAQs

Q: What is a "wisdom worker" and why does it matter for SMBs?

A: A wisdom worker is an employee who combines AI fluency with creativity, intuition, and sound judgment to direct AI agents toward better outcomes. As AI tools reduce purely executional tasks, this profile is fast emerging as an important hire — and a growing capability gap for SMBs to close.

Q: How prepared are SMBs to recruit AI-fluent talent?

A: According to the Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, 76% of SMB leaders expect to increase AI use in the next 12 months — but only 19% feel highly prepared to recruit or develop the AI skills they'll need. The gap is significant and widening.

Q: What's a practical way to assess whether a candidate or employee has wisdom worker potential?

A: OpenAI's Dane Vahey suggests a simple interview question: "When is the last time you learned a new piece of software or built something with a new product?" It separates curious, adaptable builders from those waiting to be told what to do — exactly the mindset the agent-management era demands.