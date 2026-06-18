State of the Work: The Greater West
Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
In the State of Work 2025: Greater West, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.
Greater West employers are broadly optimistic and deeply invested in their workforces. But that optimism consistently runs ahead of what employees report — on hours, satisfaction, engagement, and how ready they feel for what's next. This report maps where the gaps are, and how wide they actually run.
Based on surveys of 107 employers and 52 employees across Greater West-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Employers Think Work/Life Balance Is Fine. Employees Are Less Sure.
Greater West employers are satisfied with work/life balance — and assume their employees are too. The employee data tells a more complicated story.
The hours gap runs the same direction.
64.4% of employers believe employees work the right number of hours; 55.8% of employees agree. And when it comes to work/life initiatives, employers report offering flexible hours (50.5%) and workflow management (46.7%) at significantly higher rates than employees say they experience either one (42.3% and 28.8%). The issue isn't that employers don't care about balance - it's that the actions they think they're taking aren't landing the way they expect.
Engagement
Strong Engagement Scores, Real Turnover Risk.
Employers in the Greater West are confident their workforce is engaged — and employees largely confirm it. But beneath those scores, turnover intent is building in ways employers aren't fully tracking.
Nearly 3 in 10 Greater West employees are open to leaving — even if they're not actively looking.
31.4% plan to switch within the year. Another 29.4% say they're not searching but would leave for the right opportunity. That's a combined 60%+ of employees who aren't fully locked in.
Knowledge
Employers See a Skills Gap Coming. Employees Aren't As Convinced.
Greater West employers see more urgency across the board than their employees do — and the gap is widest where you might least expect it. Leadership skills, not AI, is where the two groups diverge most.
Empowerment
Employees Want a Voice. Employers Are Still Focused on Training.
Greater West employers and employees don't quite mean the same thing by empowerment. Employers lead with training and development; employees put being heard first and by a wide margin.
Why employees leave — and what employers think
Greater West employers point to pay, benefits, and growth opportunities as the main reasons people leave. Employees agree those matter, but at lower rates across the board — and 23.1% say they left a toxic workplace, compared to just 15.9% of employers who cite it. The risk employers least expect is the one employees feel most.
Benefits
Benefits Alignment Is Strong — Retirement Is the Exception.
Greater West employers have a reasonably accurate read on what benefits matter to their employees. The biggest miss is retirement — employees rate it significantly higher than employers expect.
Benefit Importance — "Extremely Important" Ratings
"% rating this benefit 'Extremely Important' when looking for a job"
Where the intensity gap shows up
The core package — medical, PTO, retirement — matters to both groups. But employers consistently land in the "moderately important" tier while employees push toward "extremely important." The gap isn't in which benefits matter; it's in how much they matter. Retirement is where that difference is sharpest, and the most worth addressing.
HR Expectations
Both Sides Want 24/7 HR. The Intensity Differs.
Greater West employers and employees both support always-on HR access — but employers feel it more strongly.
AI in HR
AI Adoption Is Growing. The Interesting Gap Is Where Employees Are Already Ahead.
Greater West employers use AI at solid rates, and employee adoption is building — though it still lags. Where the data gets interesting is on interpersonal concerns: employees are already using AI for sensitive workplace situations at a higher rate than employers are comfortable with.
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