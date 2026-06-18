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In the State of Work 2025: Greater West, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.



Greater West employers are broadly optimistic and deeply invested in their workforces. But that optimism consistently runs ahead of what employees report — on hours, satisfaction, engagement, and how ready they feel for what's next. This report maps where the gaps are, and how wide they actually run.



Based on surveys of 107 employers and 52 employees across Greater West-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.