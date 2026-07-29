Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In the State of Work 2025: Mid-Atlantic, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region, from both sides of the desk.

Mid-Atlantic employers see their workplaces working well. Employees see something more mixed. Across nearly every measure in this report, employers rate the state of work more positively than employees do, and in a few categories the gap is significant. But the region also shows real bright spots, tight alignment on benefits and mental health, and one interesting reversal in how employees are actually using AI at work.

Based on surveys of 128 employers and 125 employees across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia-based SMBs. Data collected June 30 to July 2, 2025.