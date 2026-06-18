New York and New Jersey

In the State of Work 2025: New York and New Jersey, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.

New York and New Jersey employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently underestimate how many hours employees are working, dramatically underestimate turnover risk, and overestimate how connected employees feel to their managers and company mission. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.

Based on surveys of 69 employers and 75 employees across New York and New Jersey-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.