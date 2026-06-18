State of the Work: New York and New Jersey
New York and New Jersey
In the State of Work 2025: New York and New Jersey, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.
New York and New Jersey employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently underestimate how many hours employees are working, dramatically underestimate turnover risk, and overestimate how connected employees feel to their managers and company mission. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.
Based on surveys of 69 employers and 75 employees across New York and New Jersey-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Work/Life Balance: NY/NJ Employees Are Working More Than Their Employers Think
Employers and employees in New York and New Jersey diverge sharply on hours. Employers estimate far fewer people are working long weeks than employees actually report, creating a significant blind spot around workload and burnout risk.
The overwork gap
The pattern is consistent: employers believe most employees work reasonable hours, while employees report otherwise across every measure. The overwork rate in NY/NJ also runs above the national average (36% versus 32%).
Engagement
Employers See a Highly Engaged Workforce. Turnover Risk Tells a Different Story
Most New York and New Jersey employers are confident their workforce is engaged, and employees largely confirm it by self-report. But that engagement coexists with one of the highest turnover intent rates in the study, and employers sharply underestimate how many of their people are actively looking.
1 in 4 NY/NJ employees plans to leave within three months.
Potential turnover risk, including those open to leaving, exceeds 58%. The engagement scores suggest a stable workforce; the turnover numbers say otherwise. In NY/NJ, people are staying engaged and looking at the same time.
Knowledge
Employers Anticipate More Skill Transformation Than Employees Do — Especially in Data and Leadership
New York and New Jersey employers and employees are aligned on the importance of AI expertise, but diverge sharply on how much broader skill transformation is coming. Employers anticipate significantly more disruption, while employees appear less convinced that fundamental reskilling is on the horizon.
Empowerment
Employers and Employees Agree on Voices Being Heard. Everything Else Has Gaps.
New York and New Jersey employers and employees mean different things by "empowerment." Employees place the highest value on ownership and autonomy over their work, while employers point to mentorship, training, and seeking input as the defining features.
Why employees leave — and what employers thinkEmployers assume people leave for title, pay, or work/life balance. Employees point to growth opportunities first (33.3%), with pay further down. Most striking: 24.0% of employees say they left a toxic workplace, nearly double the 11.6% of employers who see it as a factor.
Benefits
Employees Place High Value on Core Benefits. Employers Misjudge Which Ones Matter Most.
New York and New Jersey employees rate the benefits that anchor a strong package, retirement and medical, as highly important, in some cases more than employers assume. The divergence isn't whether benefits matter; it's which ones employers choose to emphasize. Employees lean hardest toward retirement, while employers put more weight on benefits like life insurance and parental leave that employees rank lower. As benefit budgets face scrutiny, knowing where employees actually place value is what separates a package that retains from one that simply exists.
Benefit Importance — "Extremely Important" Ratings
“% rating this benefit ‘Extremely Important’ when looking for a job” | Note: NY/NJ employees rate retirement significantly higher than employers assume.
Where employers misjudge the mix
Employees put retirement at the top and value medical and vacation nearly as much as employers do, so the core of the package lands. The gaps show up on the edges: employers over-emphasize life insurance and parental leave relative to how employees rank them, while underestimating retirement. The opportunity isn't spending more on benefits, it's weighting the package toward what employees in this region actually prioritize.
HR Expectations
Both Sides Want 24/7 HR — And Employees Feel the Need More Viscerally
New York and New Jersey employers and employees broadly agree that HR shouldn't be a 9-to-5 function. More employers agree overall, but employees hold the conviction more intensely: they're far likelier to strongly agree, suggesting the need for around-the-clock access runs deeper than employers perceive.
AI in HR
NY/NJ Is One of the Most AI-Active Regions in the Study — on Both Sides.
New York and New Jersey has one of the most AI-integrated workforces in the study, and unlike most regions, the adoption runs deep on both the employer and employee side. The two groups align most closely on transactional tasks like benefits questions, where employee usage is high and employer acceptance is the strongest of any HR function, pointing to where AI in HR is likeliest to stick first.
Download the Full Report
Explore workplace trends across AI, employee engagement, remote work, and more in the full New York & New Jersey State of the Workplace report by TriNet.
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