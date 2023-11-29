ResourcesToolsHR PackageHR Package | TriNet PEO

We’ve crunched the numbers. The data suggests a PEO is right for you.

The TriNet PEO solution is our most comprehensive HR solution. With a PEO your company enters into a “co-employment relationship” transferring traditional HR responsibilities, such as payroll processing, compliance, and benefits, to the PEO. Read on to see if you agree with the data.

A PEO Includes:

Full HR management

PEO assumes certain employer responsibilities such as payroll processing, payroll tax filing and offering access to benefits  
Risk mitigation

Representation for employment liabilities, payroll taxes and benefits compliance 
Compliance management

Robust compliance knowledge for state and federal laws
Multi-state employee compliance, payroll

Run your workforce from anywhere. Supports remote, hybrid and 1099 workers 
Potentially improved health insurance

Access to big company benefits to help recruit and retain talent  
24/7 support

Personalized support, including direct access to HR professionals
Imagine Your Business on a PEO

$1,775
Per employee per year savings when using a PEO, according to third-party research.

National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary.
98
Of businesses save time with a PEO, according to TriNet customers surveyed through Tech-Validate.

National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2019. Individual business results may vary.
99
Of businesses see access to PEO health benefits as valuable, according to TriNet customers surveyed through Tech-Validate.

Tech Validate. Individual business results may vary.
180+
Federal laws enforced
The DOL has a compliance system of laws. With TriNet PEO, you stay on top of them all.

U.S. Department of Labor (2020)

FA
Q

What is a professional employer organization (PEO)?

A PEO provides small and medium-size businesses with HR admin support and services. This can include payroll, access to benefits that small businesses may not typically provide, workers compensation, and risk mitigation services.
What is outsourcing human resources?

Outsourcing human resources means hiring an outside company to help you manage HR administration, such as payroll and strategic human resources planning, including talent retention, risk mitigation and legal compliance.

What does co-employment mean?

Co-employment is how we refer to the business relationship between a small business and a PEO. The business owners remain in control of day-to-day activities and direction of the company, but allocates some responsibilities relating to their employees to the PEO. A detailed service agreement is made before working together.

Why should my business work with a PEO?

There are numerous advantages to working with a PEO. You can access better benefits, mitigate employment-related risk and help lower the cost of running your own internal HR team. Best of all, you’ll have more time to focus on growing your business.

What’s the difference between a PEO and an ASO?

The term “ASO,” on the other hand, stands for Administrative Services Organization. The most important difference between an ASO and a PEO is that the service provided through an ASO does not establish a co-employer relationship. For example, an ASO does not process payroll and remit and report payroll taxes under its own FEIN, nor can it be the sponsor of any health and welfare benefits offered to its customers’ employees.
A PEO offers its services as a “co-employer” or through a “co-employment” relationship. Co-employment refers to the fact that the PEO allocates, with each of its clients, employer responsibilities relating to the employees the client brings into its arrangement with the PEO, which are usually referred to as worksite employees. Typically, the PEO and client responsibilities are expressly described in a service agreement between the PEO and the client. With a PEO, business owners retain complete control over their workforce, company culture and brand.
An ASO does not establish a co-employment relationship with its customers, does not process payroll or report taxes under their own tax ID. ASOs don’t acts as sponsors of benefits plans or provide small businesses with access to benefits. The customer remains the sole sponsor.


Read our blog for more details on the differences between a PEO and an ASO.

Hear from our current PEO customers
Zap Surgical Systems
Customer Story
Zap Surgical Systems
Bob Starr, Vice President
Industry
Life Sciences
Company size
20-99 Employees

TriNet’s benefits offerings, HR infrastructure, and access to HR professionals have allowed me to focus on what I need to focus on – building culture and hiring the right people.

Bob Starr, Vice President
Read Zap Surgical's Story
Kajeet
Customer Story
Kajeet
Ben Weintraub, Founder & CEO
Industry
Technology
Company size
100+ Employees

We want happy employees.  We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers.”

Ben Weintraub, Founder & CEO
Read Kajeet’s story
Dagne Dover
Customer Story
Dagne Dover
Deepa Ghandi, Co-Founder and CEO
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Company size
20-99 Employees

Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go.

Deepa Ghandi, Co-Founder and CEO
Read Dagne Dover's Story
Mission Asset Fund
Customer Story
Mission Asset Fund
José A. Quiñonez, CEO
Industry
Financial Services
Company size
20-99 Employees

Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.

José A. Quiñonez, CEO
Read Mission Asset Fund's Story
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
