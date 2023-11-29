The TriNet PEO solution is our most comprehensive HR solution. With a PEO your company enters into a “co-employment relationship” transferring traditional HR responsibilities, such as payroll processing, compliance, and benefits, to the PEO. Read on to see if you agree with the data.
TriNet’s benefits offerings, HR infrastructure, and access to HR professionals have allowed me to focus on what I need to focus on – building culture and hiring the right people.
We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers.”
Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go.
Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.