Welcome to TriNet India
For more than 30 years, TriNet has provided full-service HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Now we are growing in India.
TriNet has been redefining the way companies manage people, HR, and business growth for over three decades. We are proud to expand that legacy through our Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India.
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make an impact on shaping the future of work, then our India office may have the opportunity you’ve been looking for!
About TriNet India
Where global expertise and local talent come together.
Our India GCC is more than a delivery centre. It’s a strategic hub driving innovation, engineering excellence, and business transformation.
We are building a high-performing, people-first culture that empowers talent to learn, thrive, and make a meaningful impact on a global scale.
Why TriNet India?
We are a workplace built on the principles of purpose, passion and personal growth. TriNet offers:
- Truly competitive compensation and employee benefits that put your wellbeing and satisfaction first.
- 30+ years of market influence with deep industry credibility.
- A fast-growing GCC in Hyderabad with global impact.
- A culture rooted in people-first values and innovation.
- Opportunities to work on meaningful, real-world challenges.
- A strong focus on career growth, learning, and mobility.
- An atmosphere where our employees don’t just work
Make an Impact
A collaborative, inclusive environment
Where We’re Located
Strategically located in one of India’s leading technology hubs, our Hyderabad centre is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and scale. We are actively expanding our teams and capabilities here, creating opportunities across functions and roles.