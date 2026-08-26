Welcome to TriNet India

For more than 30 years, TriNet has provided full-service HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Now we are growing in India.

TriNet has been redefining the way companies manage people, HR, and business growth for over three decades. We are proud to expand that legacy through our Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India.

If you are passionate about innovation and want to make an impact on shaping the future of work, then our India office may have the opportunity you’ve been looking for!