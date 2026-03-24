Big HR Innovation for Small Businesses
Work is getting more global, more digital and way more complex. TriNet’s all new AI-driven HR, global workforce and IT solutions give you the tools to help you simplify the chaos, move faster and adapt quickly—no matter what comes next.
AI Answers. Global Teams. Simple IT. All Yours.
TriNet Assistant—AI-Powered Expertise On Demand
What if HR answers came to you—quickly and securely? TriNet Assistant is your gateway to expertise, helping you complete tasks and get personalized answers without the runaround.
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TriNet Global—Hire Anywhere, Manage Everywhere
Ready to go global? TriNet Global makes it simple. International payroll, benefits, compliance— managed from one platform. So you can build your dream team, no matter where they are.
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Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
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