Scott Hinerfeld
Founder, Aventura Partners
Scott Hinerfeld spent his career as a founder and C-level executive across startups and growth-stage companies, with a focus on revenue growth, go-to-market strategy, and building partnerships that help small and midsize businesses scale. His work centers on what it takes to build a company, and the team behind it, through periods of rapid growth.
2 Articles
Talent
When Recruiting is the Real Superpower
Description: 57% of Southeast workers are job hunting. Learn how smart recruiting and leadership drive retention in growing businesses.
June 12, 2026 ・12 mins read
Talent
Your Engagement Survey Is Lying to You. Here's What to Measure Instead.
Engagement surveys say things are fine, but data shows an 18-point gap. Learn what to track instead.
June 12, 2026 ・9 mins read