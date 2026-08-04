Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
Looking at the Data: In the Mid-Atlantic, 76% of employers believe their employees work the right number of hours. Only 36% of employees agree they aren't overworked. Jimmy Lowery Jr., who runs a tech SMB in the region, argues the gap shows up because most leaders are tracking the wrong metric. Burnout isn't a workload problem — it's an identity problem. And the fix isn't fewer hours. It's a clearer picture of who your team is becoming inside the job.
Watch the full interview with Jimmy Lowery Jr. →
The data: the Mid-Atlantic's perception gap is structural, not anecdotal
TriNet's 2025 State of Work report surveyed 128 employers and 125 employees at small-to-medium businesses across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
|Metric
|Mid-Atlantic employers
|Mid-Atlantic employees
|Gap
Believe employees work the right hours
76%
36% (report working too many)
~40 pts
Use AI more frequently at work
Higher
Lower
Material
Workplace conditions viewed positively
Higher across most metrics
Consistently lower
Consistent
Burnout is the visible end of an invisible process. By the time it's in the survey, the person is already halfway out the door.
The Mid-Atlantic's pattern is consistent: employers see a healthier workplace than their employees experience. The most reliable signal is hours — but the more interesting signal is what happens before hours become unsustainable.
Why Lowery thinks the workload framing is wrong
Most operator playbooks treat burnout as a workload problem. Too many hours, too few people, too much pressure. Cap the hours, hire more people, reduce the pressure. The fix sometimes works, but it rarely sticks — because the underlying problem can be more than how much they are working.
"Regarding burnout, what usually happens — it's not necessarily a matter of working too many hours, but burnout typically actually starts more at an identity level. It's how one equates themselves to the work they do, how they view themselves within the work they do. Once your identity becomes intertwined with the work you do and the outcomes you produce, the expectation you place on yourself is much, much higher — meaning that you rise and fall with the wins and the losses in your workplace.” - Jimmy Lowery, Jr.
Lowery's argument: an employee burns out when the person they're being asked to be at work stops matching the person they actually are. Workload can be a symptom, but the identity gap is the disease. Someone who's a builder being asked to operate. Someone who's a strategist being asked to execute. Someone whose ambition has outgrown the box the job currently puts them in. None of this will show up in the hours report.
The Mid-Atlantic State of Work data reinforces the point indirectly: even where hours are technically reasonable, employees report a workplace that doesn't match what their employers describe. The gap isn't only the clock, it’s also culture, responsibilities, and experience.
What identity-level burnout looks like in practice
Operators tracking only hours and engagement scores will miss the early signals. The patterns Lowery looks for:
- The high performer who's gone quiet. Strong contributor who used to push for new scope, now executes silently and on time. The behavior reads as "fine." It isn't.
- The increasing gap between job description and actual work. Six months ago the role was X. Now it's mostly Y. The employee never said yes to Y. They also haven't said no — yet.
- Drift in voluntary participation. Stops volunteering for cross-team projects. Stops jumping into early-morning standups. Stops the small unprompted contributions that signal investment.
- A subtle vocabulary shift. "We" becomes "you guys." Future-tense engagement becomes past-tense.
None of this requires a survey. All of it is observable. And all of it surfaces weeks or months before hours-based burnout shows up.
Why this matters for small and medium sized business operators in the Mid-Atlantic
The Mid-Atlantic State of Work data and Lowery's framework point to a specific operator risk:
- The hours-based health check isn't enough. When 76% of operators say hours are fine and 36% of employees disagree, the operators tracking only hours are blind to two-thirds of the actual signal.
- Identity-level burnout precedes workload burnout. By the time the workload becomes the visible problem, the identity gap has been compounding for months.
- The Mid-Atlantic's tech and services growth is creating role drift. Fast-growing SMBs in the region — Delaware-to-Tennessee — are reshaping roles constantly, often without explicit conversation. The drift is the risk.
- Lean HR teams need outsourced support to spot patterns. Most SMBs in this region don't have a People Ops function. HR Outsourcing or a PEO provider that helps surface the early indicators is a force multiplier for a lean team.
- Employee Benefits design has to include identity-supporting benefits. Mental health coverage, learning stipends, and clear career-path conversations are no longer perks. They're part of the structural answer to identity-level burnout.
How to put this into practice
For Mid-Atlantic operators rethinking how they track team health:
- Add identity-level questions to your 1:1s. Ask "Is the work you're doing today what you signed up for?" instead of "How are your hours?" to understand how your employee is feeling.
- Track scope drift explicitly. Quarterly, compare each role's current responsibilities to its written job description. Close the gap deliberately — either update the description or rebalance the work.
- Watch the high performers for quiet shifts. Silence isn't engagement. Compliance isn't enthusiasm. Past-tense vocabulary about the company is the loudest signal you'll get.
- Build Employee Benefits around what supports identity, not just what reduces hours. Mental health benefits, learning budgets, and stretch-assignment tracking belong in the benefits conversation.
- Get HR Outsourcing support if your team is under 50. A PEO provider won't run your 1:1s, but they can help track turnover precursors, benchmark engagement against regional peers, and support the HR compliance load that keeps lean teams from doing the work above.
- Make the role conversation explicit at 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. Don't wait for an annual review. Identity drift can move faster than that.
What's next for Mid-Atlantic SMBs
The State of Work data makes the Mid-Atlantic's pattern legible: leaders see a workplace their employees aren't experiencing. The hours conversation is the surface. The identity conversation is the substance. Operators who shift understand what drives their employees are the ones holding their best people longer.
Read the full Mid-Atlantic regional report from TriNet's 2025 State of Work →
See how TriNet supports Mid-Atlantic SMBs with HR outsourcing, benefits, and people analytics →
FAQ
What does "burnout starts at the identity level" mean?
The thesis, articulated by Jimmy Lowery Jr. of Simplora, is that burnout doesn't begin with too many hours — it begins when the person an employee is asked to be at work stops matching who they actually are. Workload becomes the visible symptom, but role-identity drift is the underlying cause, and it shows up earlier.
What's the hours perception gap in the Mid-Atlantic?
TriNet's 2025 State of Work report found 76% of Mid-Atlantic employers believe their employees work the right number of hours, while 36% of employees report working too many. The roughly 40-point gap is among the widest in the report.
How can small businesses in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, or Tennessee spot burnout early?
By tracking identity-level signals before workload becomes the issue: scope drift versus job description, drops in voluntary participation, vocabulary shifts ("we" to "you guys"), and quiet behavior changes in high performers. These can surface weeks and months before hours-based burnout.
What Employee Benefits actually help with burnout?
Benefits that address the identity gap, not just the workload one: mental health coverage, learning and development budgets, sabbatical or extended-leave programs, and clear paths for stretch assignments.
Why do Mid-Atlantic employers underestimate workload strain?
Three structural reasons: lean HR teams without dedicated people-analytics capacity, an engagement-survey infrastructure that captures only the employees most likely to respond, and a regional management culture that's traditionally hour-focused rather than role-focused.
How does HR outsourcing help SMBs surface burnout precursors?
A PEO or HR outsourcing provider can bring two things a lean SMB typically lacks: regional benchmarking data (so you know whether your turnover rate is normal or alarming) and the bandwidth to track turnover precursors before they become resignations.
What role does AI play in Mid-Atlantic employee experience?
The State of Work data shows employers use AI more frequently than employees, and employees express higher concern about accuracy, bias, and escalation processes. The adoption gap connects to the broader engagement gap: employees who aren't clear on where AI fits in their role often experience that ambiguity as identity drift.
Is HR compliance a major workload for Mid-Atlantic SMBs?
It varies by state. Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania have growing paid-leave, wage-transparency, and pay requirements. North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee are lighter. SMBs operating across multiple states in the region typically use HR outsourcing to support the compliance asymmetry.
Sources
- Primary data: TriNet 2025 State of Work Report — Mid-Atlantic Regional Cut. Survey of 128 Mid-Atlantic employers and 125 Mid-Atlantic employees at SMBs across Financial Services, Life Sciences, Main Street Industries, Nonprofit, Professional Services, and Technology.
- Featured interview: Jimmy Lowery Jr., Founder & CEO, Simplora, conducted as part of TriNet's 2025 State of Work interview series.
- Methodology details:The 2025 State of Work: Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia - Mid-Atlantic Report is based on survey data collected June 30-July 2, 2025 from full-time employers and employees working in Mid-Atlantic states at organizations with five to 500 employees. Two separate but related surveys were administered: an employer survey completed by senior leaders and HR decision-makers, and an employee survey completed by full-time professionals across a range of industries and seniority levels.
Employer respondents → N = 128
Employee respondents → N = 125
Results are presented as percentage distributions. Select-all-that-apply questions may total more than 100%. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding. All findings reflect 2025 data only.
The data and percentages cited are based on a sample population and may not represent specific geographic regions, industries, or generations. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, TriNet makes no guarantees regarding the completeness or applicability of the information to your specific organization or situation.
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