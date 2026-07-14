AI can multiply how much work you do. The better question is whether it improves the work you're already doing.

A 26-point adoption gap usually gets read as a tooling or trust problem. Weber's experience points somewhere more specific: employers and employees are using AI toward different goals, and most teams have never written down how the tool is actually supposed to be used. The fix isn't more access. It's fluency — and a shared standard for how the team works with AI.

Quality, not quantity: the reframe most employers get wrong

Weber uses AI constantly, but she's blunt about the most common misconception she sees between employers and employees.

"The biggest misconception I've seen is an employer saying, 'You have access to AI now, you can 5x, now you can 10x your output.' I think that's kind of a slippery slope and a dangerous way to look at things. Because AI can absolutely help increase the amount of work you do, but I don't know that the focus of how you use AI should be, ‘how much work can I do?’ I think the focus should be on how much I can improve the work that I am doing."* — Jasmin Weber

The distinction matters because it changes employee behavior. Frame AI as a 10x output machine, and the team feels pressure to produce more — not better.

"An employee is going to feel pressured to produce as much work as possible, as opposed to producing as high-quality work as possible. For myself, and I think for our company as a whole, quality is non-negotiable."* — Jasmin Weber

What that looks like in her own day isn't "more deliverables." It's compression and verification — shaving time off manual tasks, then spending the recovered time on deeper work.

"Is there a way that I can shave 20 minutes off a task? Is something going to be terribly labor-intensive and manual, but I can put it into AI and get it done in 3 minutes? Amazing. Have I just done a bunch of research and I want someone to double-check my work? AI is a great way to double-check the work that you've done — see if you're missing some information... The more that I can expedite the work that I need to do, the more time that I have to spend on those really deep-dive research, highly technical tasks."* — Jasmin Weber

The adoption gap is really a fluency gap

If employers use AI and employees don't, the instinct is to buy more seats. Weber's shared that the gap can come from the absence of a shared, documented way to use the tool.

"It really revolves around the ability to have SOPs in place. We have a lot of internal in-house prompts that we've created for very specific tasks. You need to do X, you use the prompt for X. You need to do Y, you use the prompt for Y. Making it very easy for anybody to jump into the role and to find the same kind of results that you're finding."* — Jasmin Weber

Without that shared standard, AI use becomes a guessing game that produces inconsistent results across the team. AI is a skill to be built, not a switch to be flipped. Fluency and standard expectations are the differentiators, and they need to be taught.

How DTC builds AI fluency: enforced research, shared learning

The most transferable part of Weber's playbook is how her team keeps pace. It's not osmosis. It's scheduled, and it's shared.

Three protected hours a week where the company does in-depth research and then brings it together to share their learning. For an SMB, that's a near-free skill-development program — and it directly addresses the Southern Central data showing employees see fewer growth opportunities (61%) than employers think they offer (74%). Structured AI learning is a growth opportunity, made visible for employees at little cost to the business.

Her closing advice for hesitant owners reinforces that AI adoption is a learning posture, not an all-or-nothing bet.

"Utilizing AI in your business doesn't have to mean relying on AI. You don't have to use AI for everything. It's there as a tool for you to utilize when it's best for you."* — Jasmin Weber

Not just using AI, but showing up in AI search: build authority, not backlinks

Weber's day job is getting DTC brands to rank — not just on Google, but inside ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. Her guidance for SMBs trying to be found in AI answers is concrete, and it doubles as a content-quality standard.

"Build out your authority on your website. The more that you can show that you are an authority in your space, the more likely an LLM model is to trust you as a source. You can include firsthand testimonials. You can include as many markers as you possibly can about your credibility, your qualifications, certifications. These things are more important than ever."* — Jasmin Weber

Her example for a trades business makes it practical: if you work in HVAC, show the certifications, build an About Us page with the person who does the installs, talk about their education and experience, write blog articles that demonstrate real depth on the tools and products you use, and document the location-specific issues you actually solve. Structure all of it to be easy for an LLM to read and rich with first-hand experience.

And the fastest way to undo it: chasing cheap links.

Why this matters for SMB operators in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana

Weber's playbook and the State of Work data converge on a specific operator reality across the Southern Central region:

• The 26-point AI gap is a fluency gap, not an access gap. Buying more AI seats won't close it. Documented prompts, shared standards, and protected learning time will.

• How you frame AI shapes how your team uses it. Sell it as "10x your output," and you get pressure and burnout. Frame it as "improve the work," and you get quality.

• Structured AI learning is a growth opportunity employees can see. Southern Central employees report fewer growth opportunities (61%) than employers believe they offer (74%). Enforced research-and-share hours close that perception gap directly — and double as low-cost skill development.

• Authority-building is the new SEO, and it rewards real expertise. SMBs that document credentials, experience, and first-hand knowledge on their own site are the ones LLMs cite. This is the same standard that makes good content for customers.

• Lean teams still have to manage the change. Performance conversations around AI adoption, documented SOPs, and a learning rhythm are real management work. For owner-operators without an HR function, HR outsourcing or a PEO can support the people-ops load — performance frameworks, learning and development structure, and the Employee Benefits access that make continued education a real perk, not a line item.

How to put this into practice

For Southern Central operators trying to close the AI gap and build durable AI fluency:

1. Reframe the goal from output to quality. Tell your team AI is for improving the work efficiency, not just producing more of it. Say it explicitly — the framing changes behavior.

2. Write down your prompts. Build a shared library of in-house prompts for specific, repeated tasks. "Do X, use the prompt for X." Consistency comes from documentation, not talent.

3. Block protected AI research time — and enforce the sharing. A few hours a week per person, with a standing meeting where everyone brings back what they learned. The sharing requirement is what makes it real.

4. Treat AI fluency as skill development. Position continued AI education as a growth opportunity. It closes the perception gap on growth and builds capability at the same time.

5. Build authority on your own site. Credentials, certifications, first-hand testimonials, and genuinely deep content. This is how you show up in AI search — and it's the same work that earns customer trust.

6. Don't chase cheap backlinks or all-or-nothing AI mandates. Both backfire. Quality over quantity applies to links and to adoption.

What's next for Southern Central SMBs

The State of Work data shows a region where employers are well ahead of their teams on AI — and where the gap is usually misdiagnosed as an access problem. Weber's experience says it's a fluency problem, and fluency is teachable. The operators who reframe AI around quality, document how their team should use it, and protect time to keep learning are the ones who'll turn a 26-point gap into a durable advantage.

Read the full Southern Central regional report from TriNet's 2025 State of Work →

See how TriNet supports Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana SMBs with HR outsourcing, learning and development tools, and benefits access →