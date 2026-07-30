Phase 1: Before day one (preboarding)

A smooth first day doesn’t happen by accident. Preboarding is designed to clear the way for a new hire’s entry into your workforce.

Send a personalized welcome before day one

A warm welcome can make all the difference. Ideally, send this within 24 hours of the offer being accepted.

Why it works: It signals that the new hire is joining a team of people, not a list of tasks. It also gives them something to look forward to and may ease their anxiety.

Example: Prepare a short email from the founder or hiring manager. Pair that with a simple culture deck or welcome packet outlining the team, the mission, and what to expect on day one. You can set the tone and show your company’s personality.

Get paperwork and access ready ahead of time

Enable new hires to complete Form I-9, W-4, benefits enrollment (if the new hire is benefits-eligible from day 1), and obtain company hardware by their start date.

Why it works: It’s more efficient than having them spend their first day filling out onboarding documents . And you don’t want their first impression to be waiting around while someone sets up their email account.

Example: Create a single, shared checklist of onboarding tasks with clear owners across HR, IT, and the hiring manager, so nothing falls into the gap between departments.

Share a clear first-week schedule

Prepare a calendar of meetings, training sessions, and any group lunches or social gatherings for the entire first week, sent before the new hire's start date.

Why it works: It removes the inevitable question of "what am I supposed to be doing right now," freeing up mental energy that should go toward actually settling in and learning.

Example: Set up a calendar for the first week with invites to all key internal employees. Distribute it internally ahead of time before the new hire’s start date.

Phase 2: The first day and week

The first week can set the tone for an employee’s entire tenure. What happens here shapes whether a new hire feels like they made the right choice.

Make day one welcoming, not overwhelming

Plan a deliberately-paced first day that leads with people rather than paperwork.

Why it works: Even with a comprehensive pre-boarding process, a new hire will have a great deal to absorb on the first day. Make sure to leave room for, if not emphasize, the human part of joining a team in your onboarding timeline .

Example: Schedule introductions and a team lunch before any system training begins. Keep the logistics simple for the new hire, and the rest of the team, by having food brought into the office.

Assign a buddy or peer mentor

Designate a peer, not the manager, to answer day-to-day questions for the new hire.

Why it works: New hires often hesitate to ask their manager certain questions for fear of looking unprepared. A peer buddy can help reduce that hesitation and speed up the process of learning how things actually work. Without this kind of help, a new hire might spend a tension-filled hour trying to figure out something instead of getting the answer in seconds. The buddy relationship also tends to become the first real connection a new hire builds at the company, which can be a significant factor in retention.

Example: Assign a same-team peer as the go-to contact for the first 60 days. Talk to the designated buddy beforehand to prep them for the responsibility.

Set clear 30-60-90 day expectations

A written plan can ground the new hire on what success looks like at 30, 60, and 90 days. Share it with the new hire and revisit regularly.

Why it works: Ambiguity about what "doing well" means is a common source of new-hire anxiety. A written plan turns a vague expectation into something concrete that both sides can check progress against. Without one, new hires must guess about whether they're on track and each manager may evaluate performance based on different standards that they alone are aware of.

Example: Make a one-page 30-60-90 plan that a manager will review with the employee in their first 1:1 meeting and then at regular intervals.

Phase 3: The first 30, 60 and 90 days

Onboarding doesn't end after the first week. It’s in the first 90 days that a new hire moves from "getting oriented" to genuinely contributing. Here are some ideas for the final phase of the onboarding timeline .

Schedule structured check-ins at Day 7, 30, and 90

Set up recurring, agenda-driven check-ins at fixed milestones. The employee and the manager know these check-ins are coming, so they have a motivating factor.

Why it works: This cadence can help you identify small frustrations and address them before they become reasons to leave. It gives the manager natural opportunities to course-correct if something isn't landing and to praise what’s working, which will encourage more of it. Without a set schedule, check-ins may happen only when something's already gone wrong. Then, the conversation starts from a place of damage control instead of routine adjustment. A new hire is also far more likely to bring up a small concern during a check-in they know is coming than to flag it on their own initiative.

Example: Recurring 30-minute manager check-ins on a fixed calendar block at each milestone. To add extra value, the manager’s manager can monitor the progress of these regular sessions to assess the progress of the new hire and the effectiveness of the manager.

Pair onboarding with learning and development

Role-specific skills training can be paired with a soft introduction to longer-term growth paths within the company.

Why it works: New hires who see a path forward and feel that the business is investing in them tend to invest more in the business.

Example: Establish a quarterly “ Learning and Development ” allowance or a dedicated learning module to help the new hire keep pace.

Personalize the journey for role and work setting

Adjust each individual’s onboarding plan for the appropriate context. Are they working remote or in-office? Are they leadership or entry-level? Are they in a technical or non-technical role?

Why it works: An overall, generic plan is important, but it could provide extra value if it’s used as a baseline that can be customized. Even small adjustments for an individual new hire’s role and setting could make a big difference.

Example: For a new employee who works remotely from another state, use a remote-specific track with virtual coffee chats and an emphasis on core digital tools.

Measure and refine with feedback

Try implementing short surveys of new hires at Day 7, 30, and 90. The results can help you improve the onboarding playbook .

Why it works: An onboarding process will work best if it is revisited and adjusted on a regular basis. A regular feedback loop keeps it from going stale.

Example: Create five-question pulse surveys designed for each checkpoint in the onboarding journey. Keep the questions short and clear, as your employee most likely has a lot on their plate at any given time.

What Are the Most Common Onboarding Mistakes?

Most onboarding problems can be traced back to a handful of issues. They tend to be more about pacing and ownership than about missing any single step. Here’s a quick review of 4 common pitfalls that employee onboarding best practices can help you avoid:

Information overload on day one. Cramming every policy, tool, and form into the first eight hours can be counterproductive. It may discourage a new hire and make it less likely that any of the information will actually stick. The manager hands off to HR and disappears. Onboarding works best when the manager stays involved. Good managers embrace their role in the onboarding process. They know it can help them develop a new hire to quickly become a productive team member. They also know that their feedback on the onboarding process is essential to sharpening its effectiveness. No preboarding. Skipping the time before day one means the new hire's first real touchpoint with the company is a stressful first morning. It’s a lost opportunity. Treating onboarding as a checklist instead of an experience. Checking boxes helps to keep track of the paperwork. And it makes for an easy KPI. That approach, however, won’t help new hires build the relationships and sense of purpose that can make them loyal employees.

How Do I Measure Employee Onboarding Success?

It’s important to improve onboarding to retain employees . But even a strong onboarding process won’t stay that way if you don’t identify your goals and track your key performance indicators. Here are 5 KPIs that can help you maintain an effective employee onboarding process.

Time-to-productivity. How long does it take a new hire to reach full performance in their role? A shrinking number over time suggests the onboarding plan is working. Watch for a gap between how long a manager thinks ramp-up takes and how long it actually takes, since that mismatch may signal that the 30-60-90 plan needs a rewrite. New-hire retention rate (90-day and 1-year). The retention rate is the share of new hires still with the company at each milestone. A dip in the 90-day number often points to a preboarding or first-week problem. A decline closer to the one-year mark tends to point to manager relationships or employee perceptions about growth paths rather than the onboarding process itself. Day 90 engagement scores. Check survey results at the 90-day mark, which tend to predict longer-term retention better than earlier impressions. Manager satisfaction with new hires. Prepare a short survey asking managers how ready their new hires feel by day 90. Low scores often trace back to unclear 30-60-90 expectations. If managers are giving low scores, look at whether 30-60-90 plans are actually getting written and shared or are merely assumed. Onboarding completion rates. Look at the share of new hires who complete every step of the onboarding process. Low completion rates may signal that the process is too long, too vague or poorly tracked. It's often the easiest of these five metrics to fix once the bottleneck step is identified.

Building an Onboarding Program that Lasts

The onboarding process can provide great value to a business, but it’s not easy to organize, coordinate or maintain. Onboarding is one of the most operationally heavy parts of human resources and human capital management.

Many small and medium-sized businesses find value in outsourcing HR to help simplify and support an effective, cost-efficient onboarding process, as well as other HR services.

TriNet’s PEO and HR Plus can ease the burden for business leaders so they focus more on their core responsibilities.

We’ve seen that a strong onboarding process can support the success of new hires before they even step foot in the door on their first day. TriNet's HR expertise and services can help support that work at every stage.