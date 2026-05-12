AI Experience on a Résumé Doesn’t Always Mean What You Think

Recruiting is another area where I encourage leaders to slow down and ask better questions. Many job postings now require “AI experience,” and candidates are responding by highlighting it on their résumés and LinkedIn profiles. But AI experience varies widely.

Using AI to plan meals or vacations is very different from using it to improve workflows, analyze data, or support decision‑making in a business context. Employers need to probe deeper; ask how candidates have actually used AI, what tools they’ve worked with, and what problems they’ve solved.

Otherwise, “AI experience” becomes a buzzword instead of a meaningful qualification.

Compliance and Risk Can’t Be an Afterthought

As optimistic as I am about AI’s potential, I’m equally clear about the risks.

State and local governments are already regulating AI, particularly to prevent bias in hiring and employment decisions, and more regulations are coming. Litigation tied to AI‑related discrimination is already making headlines.

Even if you’re using a third‑party vendor, responsibility doesn’t shift. Employers are still accountable for how AI is implemented, how decisions are made, and how employee and customer data is handled.

That’s why auditing tools for bias, understanding data privacy practices, and staying current on regulatory requirements—especially in multi‑state or global operations—is no longer optional.

Governance, Not Guesswork

The organizations navigating AI most effectively are the ones treating it as a cross‑functional issue, not just an IT or HR project.

They establish governance programs or committees that include input from HR, IT, security, legal, operations, and finance. They define acceptable use policies. They audit vendors. They set clear frameworks for decision‑making, compliance, and accountability.

This isn’t about slowing innovation. It’s about protecting trust internally and externally.

The Balance That Matters Most

AI is already reshaping how employees get answers, how managers assess performance, and how organizations operate.

The challenge isn’t whether to use AI. It’s how to use it without losing the human judgment, fairness, and values that define your culture.

For SMB leaders, success with AI in HR comes down to balance:

Efficiency with empathy

Speed with oversight

Innovation with responsibility

Used thoughtfully, AI can elevate HR’s impact. Used carelessly, it can undermine trust faster than almost anything else.

AI isn’t replacing HR. It’s raising the bar for how intentional HR leadership needs to be.

FAQs

Q: How are small and midsize businesses currently using AI in HR?

A: AI is already widely used across HR functions including benefits administration, performance reviews, employee engagement, and training. According to TriNet's State of the Workplace research, the majority of both employers and employees are already using AI at work, and adoption is growing rapidly.

Q: What are the biggest risks of adopting AI in HR too quickly?

A: Moving too fast without a clear strategy can introduce bias in hiring and employment decisions, create data privacy vulnerabilities, and expose organizations to regulatory liability. Even when using third-party AI vendors, employers remain accountable for how AI tools are implemented and how decisions are made.

Q: How should SMBs approach AI adoption in HR without taking on unnecessary risk?

A: Start with specific pain points rather than broad adoption pressure. Pilot programs, limited use cases, and lunch-and-learn demonstrations allow HR teams to build confidence with the technology before scaling. Employees and frontline managers should be included in the process, not just executives.

Q: What AI regulations should HR leaders be aware of?

A: State and local governments are increasingly regulating AI use in hiring and employment decisions, particularly to prevent algorithmic bias. Litigation tied to AI-related discrimination is already emerging. SMBs — especially those operating across multiple states — should audit AI tools for bias, understand vendor data privacy practices, and monitor evolving regulatory requirements.

Q: How can employers evaluate whether a job candidate truly has meaningful AI experience?

A: Go beyond the résumé bullet point. Ask candidates specifically how they have used AI, which tools they have worked with, and what business problems they have solved. Using AI for personal tasks is very different from applying it to workflow improvement, data analysis, or business decision-making.

Q: What does good AI governance look like for a small or midsize business?

A: Effective AI governance treats AI as a cross-functional issue rather than just an IT or HR project. It includes input from HR, legal, IT, security, finance, and operations; establishes acceptable use policies; audits vendors regularly; and creates clear frameworks for compliance and accountability.