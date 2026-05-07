InsightsAI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner
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HR Essentials

AI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner

May 7, 2026・5 mins read
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AI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner

Lately, when I talk to leaders, I hear the same concern phrased a dozen different ways:

“I know AI matters—but I don’t know where to start, and I’m worried about getting it wrong.”

That feeling is real. AI is moving fast. The headlines are loud. And for many leaders—especially in small and midsize businesses—it can feel like you’re already behind before you’ve even begun.

Some teams are all in, experimenting daily. Others are cautiously testing. And many haven’t touched it at all. At TriNet, we see that same spectrum—and honestly, we’re on that journey too.

Here’s what I want to say clearly: you’re not behind. You’re human.

Fear around AI usually shows up as one big worry: “Is this going to replace jobs?”

But from where I sit—as a chief talent officer—that’s the wrong frame. AI isn’t here to replace people. It’s here to amplify them. It’s human‑in‑the‑loop work, not human‑out‑of‑the‑picture work.

I’ve seen this firsthand. In talent acquisition alone, AI is already making work more practical and more human—helping with sourcing, interviewing, and onboarding so people can spend their time on judgment, connection, and strategy instead of paperwork and repetition. The same is happening across sales, operations, and customer interactions.

Still, there’s a misconception that AI is “just a tool.” It can be—but it’s bigger than that. It’s not Google 2.0. It’s not a shortcut that magically does the thinking for you. It’s a different way of working alongside something that learns with you. 

That’s why governance, clarity, and trust matter so much. New things are scary. I like to compare AI to riding a roller coaster for the first time—you need guardrails, a safety check, and someone to hold on to. The more clear you are about the what, why, how, and where, the more confidence your people will have.

See How AI Fits Into Everyday HR

Explore how AI supports people, reduces busywork, and builds confidence over time.

One framework I’ve leaned on heavily is what I call VATT:

  • Voice – Give AI context. Teach it who you are and how you work.
  • Audit – Check the output. Make sure it reflects your standards.
  • Transparency – Be open about how it’s used.
  • Trust – Build confidence in the partnership over time.

And that word partnership is intentional.

I didn’t start with anything fancy. I started small. “Can you summarize this meeting?” Suddenly, I wasn’t buried in notes. Then I tried agendas. Drafts. Themes. And I realized I could spend more time on work that actually requires my time.

That’s the moment when skepticism turned into advocacy.

What I’ve learned is this: there’s no such thing as an “AI expert” yet. We’re all learning—together. The most valuable skill isn’t mastery; it’s curiosity. Internal knowledge sharing, experimenting out loud, admitting mistakes—those are the things that build real AI fluency.

Leaders have a big role to play here. When leaders jump in, talk about what they’re learning, and model curiosity instead of perfection, it gives everyone else permission to do the same.

So if AI feels overwhelming right now, here’s my advice:

Start small. Give people grace. Be curious—not judgmental.

Because AI isn’t a threat to good work. Used well, it’s one of the most powerful amplifiers we’ve ever had.

FAQs

Q: Will AI replace jobs in small and medium-sized businesses?
A: The more accurate frame is that AI amplifies people rather than replaces them. In functions like talent acquisition, sales, and operations, AI handles repetitive and administrative work so employees can focus on judgment, connection, and strategy. The goal is human-in-the-loop work — where AI and people collaborate — not human-out-of-the-picture automation.

Q: How should SMB leaders introduce AI to their workforce without creating fear or resistance?
A: The most effective approach is to start small, model curiosity openly, and give employees permission to experiment and make mistakes. When leaders share what they are learning — rather than projecting confidence they don't yet have — it normalizes the learning curve for the whole organization. Governance, clear communication about how AI is being used, and transparency about its limitations all help build trust over time.

Q: What is a practical framework for responsible AI adoption in the workplace?
A: One useful framework is VATT — Voice, Audit, Transparency, and Trust. Voice means giving AI the context it needs to reflect how your organization works. Audit means reviewing outputs to ensure they meet your standards. Transparency means being open with employees about where and how AI is being used. Trust means building confidence in the human-AI partnership incrementally, rather than expecting immediate mastery.

Q: What AI skills should employees and leaders develop first?
A: Curiosity is more valuable than technical expertise at this stage, since there are no established AI masters yet — everyone is learning together. Practical starting points include using AI to summarize meetings, draft communications, and identify themes in large volumes of information. Internal knowledge sharing and experimenting openly accelerate fluency faster than formal training alone.

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Cathy Manginelli, SPHR – CP

Cathy Manginelli, SPHR – CP

Chief Talent Officer, TriNet

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