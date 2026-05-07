Cathy Manginelli, SPHR – CP

Cathy is a human resources executive specializing in talent management. She currently serves as Global Chief Talent Officer and Atlanta Site Leader at TriNet, where she leads global strategies and initiatives to develop and retain talent while fostering a culture in which colleagues thrive. Prior to TriNet, Cathy was Managing Director of Talent at TD Ameritrade and held progressive HR leadership roles across the global financial services industry for nearly 30 years. She earned a master’s degree in organizational behavior from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Cornell University.

Cathy is committed to developing the next generation of HR leaders through mentorship and community investment. She serves on the board of Discover Dunwoody and is the lead sponsor for the Atlanta Greater Perimeter Chamber Young Professionals group. In addition, she is a mentor with Pathbuilders, a nonprofit dedicated to developing future leaders. Throughout her career, Cathy has been a sought-after guest lecturer for Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, a featured speaker at industry conferences, and a contributor to books and professional publications.