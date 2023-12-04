Best Practices for Performance Reviews with Examples

There’s a lot to consider during a performance review, so we’ve made things a bit simpler by compiling some of our best practices along with examples- as well as some advice on why you might consider changing your current performance review if it’s built in a traditional manner.

5 Reasons to Ditch the Traditional Performance Review

Data continues to show that traditional performance reviews aren’t cutting it.

Update your performance management processes and boost retention and productivity

If there’s one thing that employees and managers dread, it’s the performance review.

In a traditional performance review, there is typically a formal meeting that takes place once or twice a year. You sit down with your employee and evaluate their strengths, weaknesses, and tell them your expectations for the next year — with a quick question for feedback at the end.

But the reality is, this format doesn’t work. Employees actually love getting constructive feedback and recognition, not just from their managers, but from peers and clients as well. And they’d prefer to get it more often. In fact, switching up your performance review process can help you boost retention and productivity.

Keep reading to learn why you should ditch the traditional performance review and what you should do instead.