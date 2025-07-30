Resources

HR checklist for remote hiring and onboarding

HR checklist for remote hiring and onboarding
Onboarding is more than just paperwork. It’s a process that helps new hires feel welcome, prepared and connected.

Many companies now put less emphasis on where their employees work, and yours may be doing the same. That can help you access a larger, more diverse talent pool to give you a competitive edge. It also adds a new layer to the already complex process of onboarding.From setting up emails and benefits to introducing company culture, a strong onboarding experience lays the foundation for long-term engagement. In one survey, 54% of office- based employees were dissatisfied with their onboarding.1


So, how do you successfully hire, onboard, and train new, remote staff so they feel as welcome and connected as your incumbent staff? Our onboarding checklist can help.

HR checklist for remote hiring and onboarding-Callout
Cloud-Thunder-Magenta.png

A checklist for successful remote hiring and onboarding

1. Send and complete all necessary HR paperwork digitally
A. Offer letter and employment agreement
B. Collect completed documents and forms

Analysts found that when using TriNet, West Coast manufacturing company, which has anywhere from 85-95 employees at any given time of the year, went from spending 5 hours per employee on onboarding to just 20 minutes per employee, a more than

90
PRODUCTIVITY INCREASE.
Read more
phone_hand_arrow_green.png
2. Prepare your new employee with meet and greets with key team members
3. Set up virtual“job-shadowing” with a tenured colleague. This allows the new hire to ask questions in real time, share screens, and identify missing hardware or software tools which can be requested immediately.
4. Ensure all new hires are given proper office equipment, emails, and passwords (or that they select their own, as appropriate). Equipment often includes laptop, monitor, docking station, and a headset with microphone among other items. New hires should also complete a company property agreement that describes the equipment they received, the proper care and use, and notifies them of the required return of the equipment at the time of termination.
7. Establish a schedule for kick-off meetings with individuals & teams
5. Establish a schedule for kick-off meetings with individuals & teams
6. Add new hire to existing recurring team, project and company meetings.
7. Schedule virtual training
8. Schedule required and recommended training which can include sexual harassment prevention training (required in many locations); benefit enrollment training; and location-specific safety training and procedures if working in the office
9. You are ready!
Make hiring and onboarding easier with TriNet
Rocket-Magenta.pngMake hiring and onboarding easier with TriNet

Onboard in Minutes, Not Days

Your HR operations can exist on a completely digital platform with TriNet. With fully integrated HRIS systems, People Operations staff and employees alike can easily complete HR onboarding paperwork such as: