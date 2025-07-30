2. Prepare your new employee with meet and greets with key team members

Schedule 1:1s Provide the company history and background of the colleagues they will be meeting Share an org chart reflecting where each person falls within the organization

3. Set up virtual“job-shadowing” with a tenured colleague. This allows the new hire to ask questions in real time, share screens, and identify missing hardware or software tools which can be requested immediately.

4. Ensure all new hires are given proper office equipment, emails, and passwords (or that they select their own, as appropriate). Equipment often includes laptop, monitor, docking station, and a headset with microphone among other items. New hires should also complete a company property agreement that describes the equipment they received, the proper care and use, and notifies them of the required return of the equipment at the time of termination.

7. Establish a schedule for kick-off meetings with individuals & teams

5. Establish a schedule for kick-off meetings with individuals & teams

6. Add new hire to existing recurring team, project and company meetings.

7. Schedule virtual training

8. Schedule required and recommended training which can include sexual harassment prevention training (required in many locations); benefit enrollment training; and location-specific safety training and procedures if working in the office