State of the Work: Southern Central
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana
In the State of Work 2025: Southern Central, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.
Southern Central employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. Including what drives people to leave a job. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate engagement, growth clarity, and how many of their people are quietly job hunting. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.
Based on surveys of 92 employers and 57 employees across Southern Central-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Work/Life Balance: Southern Central Employers and Employees Mostly Agree
Employers and employees in the Southern Central region are closely aligned on how many hours get worked each week, and on how satisfied they feel about their work/life balance. One of the few areas in this report where the two groups land almost identically.
The hours-worked gap
Employers and employees land close together on how many hours feel right. 67.0% of employers say their team works the right number of hours, and 64.9% of employees say the same about themselves. Only 6.8% of employers think their team is working too many hours, while 8.8% of employees describe their own hours as too many or extremely too many.
Engagement
Employers See High Engagement. The Job Search Numbers Tell a Different Story.
Most Southern Central employers are confident their workforce is engaged, and employees largely agree they’re committed. But that engagement coexists with meaningful job search activity, and employers underestimate how many of their people are looking.
1 in 8 Southern Central employees plans to change jobs within three months.
12.3% plan to move within three months, 26.4% within the year — numbers most employers in the region aren't accounting for.
Knowledge
Leadership First, AI Second — Southern Central Workers Are Wired Differently
In most of the country, AI skills dominate the conversation about workforce development. Not here. Southern Central employees rank leadership and managerial skills well above the national average, while AI expertise ranks below it.
Empowerment
Both Sides Agree Training Matters Most. Employees Want Mentorship and Ownership Behind It.
Training and development tops the list for both groups. Where employers miss is on what comes next — they outweigh autonomy over personal time management, while employees are more focused on mentorship and ownership of their work.
Why employees leave — and what employers think
Southern Central employers and employees agree the top reason people leave is better pay. But the pattern from the empowerment data shows up here too — employers reach for work/life balance and remote work as retention levers, while employees are more focused on pay and benefits in addition to flexible hours. The gap isn't about pay. It's about employers solving for the wrong things.
Benefits
Core Benefits Are Valued by Both Sides — The Gaps Are in the Details
Employers and employees in the Southern Central region agree on the broad strokes: medical insurance, retirement, and paid time off matter most. Where they diverge is in how intensely each benefit registers — and which ones employees weight higher than employers expect.
Benefit Importance — “Extremely Important” Ratings
“% rating this benefit ‘Extremely Important’ when looking for a job” | Note: Employees rate retirement, mental health, and vision higher than employers expect.
Where employers overestimate
Employers tend to over-index on medical and dental insurance at the very top tier, while employees spread their answers more evenly across “moderately” and “extremely.” Meanwhile employees place slightly more weight than employers expect on retirement, mental health, and vision. Both groups rank core benefits like medical, retirement, and PTO among the highest priorities overall, so the issue isn't whether benefits matter — it's whether the package matches what employees are prioritizing.
HR Expectations
Employers Are All In on 24/7 HR. Employees Are Mostly There.
Southern Central employers are strongly behind always-on HR access. Employees are a solid majority, but nearly one in five actively disagrees, which is worth noting.
AI in HR
Employers Are Ahead on AI Adoption. The Gap With Employees Is About Trust, Not Access.
Southern Central employers use AI at a higher rate than the national employer average, while employee adoption lags well behind. Where both groups align is in administrative, low-stakes HR tasks; where they diverge is in anything that touches empathy, escalation, or accountability.
Download the Full Report
Explore workplace trends across AI, employee engagement, remote work, and more in the full Southern Central State of the Workplace report by TriNet.
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