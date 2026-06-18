Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana

In the State of Work 2025: Southern Central, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.

Southern Central employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. Including what drives people to leave a job. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate engagement, growth clarity, and how many of their people are quietly job hunting. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.

Based on surveys of 92 employers and 57 employees across Southern Central-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.