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AI
We Know We Need AI—But We’re Not Sure We’re Ready
AI is already reshaping HR — but readiness matters more than speed. Learn how SMB HR leaders can roll out AI responsibly through employee training, vendor accountability, and ethical governance.
May 15, 2026 ・6 mins read
AI
We Know We Need AI—But We’re Not Sure We’re Ready
AI is already reshaping HR — but readiness matters more than speed. Learn how SMB HR leaders can roll out AI responsibly through employee training, vendor accountability, and ethical governance.
May 15, 2026 ・6 mins read
AI
AI Feels Overwhelming—Because We’re Treating It Like a Threat Instead of a Partner
May 7, 2026 ・5 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.