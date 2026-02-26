The Total Economic Impact™ of TriNet PEO

“Payroll is super easy to do with TriNet. It’s very intuitive. …Someone who’s already super busy can still complete everything.



CFO

at a Financial Services Company



“TriNet’s platform has clearly improved the speed and the accuracy of our payroll. We have an integration with a time and attendance tool for our hourly workforce. All of that data is uploaded into TriNet so that we can manage everything through a central resource. It’s improved our ability to look at the organization more holistically from a payroll perspective. It’s been a good time-saver for us. and we’re comfortable with the accuracy that is provided and that it’s compliant.”



VP of HR

at a Manufacturing Company



“If we were to hire a payroll person, I would have the budget to pay a junior person because I don’t need a lot of person hours, yet I need the knowledge of a senior person to keep in compliance. And TriNet gives me that.



HR Business Partner

at a Healthcare Company