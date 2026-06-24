HR Technology Trends: Keep Up or Fall Behind

Trend 3: HR and IT Are Tighter Than Ever

HR technology decisions are increasingly becoming joint HR and IT decisions.

Many large HR technology providers are helping push this conversation forward by emphasizing broad HCM systems, role-based AI agents, data scale, and enterprise-grade reliability. For SMBs, that framing can be useful—but it may also make the decision feel more complex than it needs to be.

The Practical Question

The practical question is not simply which platform has the biggest AI roadmap. It is which technology can help the business manage HR with more confidence, less fragmentation, and the right level of support for sensitive people decisions.

Some technology options lean heavily on scale, breadth, and the promise that new AI agents will automate work across payroll, benefits, recruiting, analytics, reporting, and compliance-related workflows.

For SMBs, the important message is that HR technology should not just add automation; it should reduce the burden of administering HR correctly. That means connected tools, clear data flows, privacy-minded AI capabilities, and access to experienced HR support when the issue requires judgment rather than a fast answer.

Bring IT into the Conversation Earlier

For HR leaders, the practical change is to bring IT into the conversation earlier and more often. Instead of waiting until a tool is ready to buy or implement, HR may benefit from involving IT when:

Requirements are being defined

Vendors are being evaluated

Data or security questions are being reviewed

That is especially important as AI capabilities move closer to core workflows. HR and IT should be looking together at:

How employee data is protected

How access is controlled

What integrations are required

Where human review is built in

How vendor claims about AI are validated

What SMBs Should Ask

SMBs should not have to add more people to the process. In many smaller organizations, the same leader may be responsible for HR operations, systems, vendor selection, and basic technology decisions. The discipline still applies.

When evaluating vendors, SMBs can look more deeply into "all-in-one" technology that is AI-supported and ask practical questions:

Will this reduce manual work without creating more complexity?

Does it connect HR, payroll, benefits, and employee data in a usable way?

Are security and privacy controls clear?

Is there expert support available when the situation is sensitive or nuanced?

A lightweight HR-IT checklist can help SMBs compare options on the issues that matter most, not just on the size of a vendor's platform or the newest AI feature.

Trend 4: Workforce and People Analytics

HR analytics is moving from a "nice to have" reporting function to a practical decision-support tool for HR leaders.

Today, HR analytics can help businesses understand:

Turnover patterns

Hiring activity

Compensation trends

Benefits participation

Workforce distribution

Engagement signals

Other people-related data that may be hard to see in day-to-day operations

For SMBs, the value is often not in having more dashboards, but in turning existing HR data into clearer questions, better conversations, and more informed decisions.

Descriptive vs. Predictive Analytics

A helpful way to think about workforce analytics is the difference between descriptive and predictive insight.

Descriptive analytics explains what happened, such as:

Turnover by department

Time-to-hire

Payroll trends

Benefit enrollment patterns

Predictive analytics looks ahead and may help identify what could happen next, such as:

Where staffing needs may increase

Where retention risk may be rising

Which workforce trends may affect planning

Predictive tools can be useful, but they should support (not replace) human judgment.

Start Small

SMBs can start small by focusing on a few questions that matter most to the business. For example:

Where are we seeing turnover?

How long does it take to fill key roles?

Which benefits are employees using?

Are payroll or workforce costs changing in ways leaders should understand?

A practical workforce analytics approach can begin with standard reports, simple trend reviews, and a regular conversation between HR, finance, and business leaders about what the data may be showing.

Trend 5: Employee Experience Becomes the Connective Thread

Employee experience is becoming the broader lens for many HR technology decisions. Wellbeing, mental health support, hybrid work, and self-service tools are no longer separate conversations. Together, they shape how employees get help, stay connected, access information, and manage work and life needs across the employee lifecycle.

What Employee Experience Technology Includes

For SMBs, employee experience technology may include wellbeing platforms, health benefits navigation tools, hybrid work tooling, communication platforms, learning resources, and self-service portals that help employees complete common HR tasks without waiting for manual support.

These tools can make it easier for employees to find benefits information, request time off, access policies, complete training, or connect with the right resource when they need support.

Reduce Friction in the Moments That Matter

The opportunity is not simply to add more tools. It is to reduce friction in the moments that matter:

Onboarding

Benefits enrollment

Manager support

Hybrid collaboration

Leave questions

Wellbeing needs

Everyday HR transactions

A self-service portal can be especially useful when it gives employees a clear starting point for routine needs while still making it easy to reach a person when the issue is sensitive, complex, or urgent.

How to Start

A practical place to start is by mapping the employee journey and identifying where employees most often get stuck. If people struggle to find answers, submit requests, understand benefits, or stay connected in a hybrid environment, those may be strong candidates for technology improvements.

SMBs can then prioritize the tools that address the most common pain points first, rather than trying to modernize every part of the employee experience at once.

Trend 6: Recruiting, Learning, and Internal Mobility Work Together

For SMBs, talent strategy is becoming less about filling one open role at a time and more about building a practical system for finding, developing, and retaining people.

AI-Supported Recruiting Workflows

AI-supported recruiting workflows can help:

Draft job descriptions

Organize candidate information

Support interview scheduling

Keep hiring workflows moving

As noted in the governance trend above, these tools should generally be used with clear policies, careful data handling, and human review for decisions that affect candidates or employees.

After Hiring: Learning and Mobility

The same shift applies after hiring.

Automated learning paths can help employees find training tied to:

Their role

Skill gaps

Compliance-related requirements

Career interests

Internal talent marketplaces can make it easier to match current employees with open roles, projects, mentors, or stretch assignments. For a smaller business, that can be especially valuable because the best next hire may already be inside the company.

Upskilling and Retention

Upskilling and career development can also be a practical way to retain talent and keep labor costs more manageable. When employees can see a path to grow, they may be less likely to leave for the next opportunity. And when SMBs can build needed skills internally, they may reduce the need to compete for every role in a tight or expensive labor market.

A Practical Starting Point

A practical starting point is to connect recruiting, learning, and retention data. SMBs can look at:

Which roles are hardest to fill

Which skills are most important to the business

Where current employees may be ready to grow

From there, they can use technology to support a few focused actions:

Enhanced candidate tracking

Recommend relevant training

Surface internal opportunities

Help managers have more consistent career conversations

Other HR Technology Trends to Watch

Data privacy / security (U.S. state laws)

Workforce planning tooling

Skills-based work / skills graphs

Optimize employee experience through existing technology stack

What This Means for SMBs

HR technology is moving quickly, but most SMBs cannot adopt every trend at once or manage every new system, data concern, and governance question on their own. The more practical path is to focus on the tools that solve real business problems first: reducing manual work, improving access to information, supporting better employee experiences, and helping leaders make more informed workforce decisions.

Where Outside HR Solution Providers Can Help

That is where outside HR solution providers, including PEOs, that provide HR technology , can play a useful role. Because a PEO works with many businesses, it may be able to offer access to modern HR technology, support, and service models that might otherwise be more difficult for smaller businesses to obtain on their own.

The value is not just access to tools. SMBs may also need guidance on which technology options are useful, based on their workforce needs and business objective. Access to HR expertise can help business leaders understand HR-related considerations, identify HR needs, and assess how businesses may generally be supporting HR processes and with technology.

Build a Path That Grows with You

A strong HR technology strategy does not have to mean chasing every new trend. For many SMBs, it may mean choosing a few high-impact areas, putting simple guardrails in place, and building a path that can grow with the business.

The goal is not to look like the largest employer or buy the most advanced system. It is to give your people better support, give your leaders clearer information, and help your business make HR technology decisions with more confidence.

The 2026 shift in HR technology is real, but adoption does not have to be all-or-nothing. SMBs can move forward by choosing the trends that match their needs today, building practical guardrails, and creating a path that can grow over time. The right next step is the one that helps your people, your leaders, and your business work with more clarity and confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest HR technology trend in 2026?

The biggest trend is agentic AI and the governance practices that go with it. AI is moving from a feature inside HR tools to the backbone that connects workflows across the employee lifecycle. For SMBs, the key is pacing adoption thoughtfully, starting with clear policies, focused use cases, and strong human oversight for decisions that affect employees or candidates.

How should small businesses approach AI in HR?

Start with clear policies and one or two well-scoped use cases, not "AI everywhere." Focus on areas where AI can reduce repetitive work or improve access to information, like employee Q&A or benefits navigation. Put human-in-the-loop review in place for sensitive decisions, ask vendors about data handling and bias testing, and document what you learn as you go. If you need help, work with an HR solution provider who can help you understand the HR considerations and implications around emerging technologies.

Do small businesses need a separate HR system from payroll?

Most SMBs benefit more from integrated platforms than from stitched-together point tools, especially as AI becomes increasing embedded in many HR technology. When payroll, benefits, employee data, and HR workflows are connected, it's easier to reduce manual work, improve data accuracy, and give employees a smoother experience. Fragmented systems can create gaps, duplicate effort, and make it harder to get a clear view of your workforce.

What's the difference between HR software and a PEO?

HR software is a tool you use. Depending on the solution, you may be responsible for setup, maintenance, data management, compliance, and support.

A PEO provides an HR technology platform (including HR expertise and related services) that can help you manage your workforce. The platform typically includes tools for payroll, HR administration, benefits administration, reporting, time and attendance, and other workforce management functions. In addition to the technology, a PEO provides access to HR experts who can offer best practices and help you navigate sensitive or complex workforce issues.

For many SMBs, the value of a PEO goes beyond the platform to the combination of technology and experienced support working together.