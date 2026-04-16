This short assessment helps you understand the impact of HR on your business. You’ll receive personalized insights, benchmarks, and options tailored to your situation.
Our interactive ROI-estimate calculator helps you explore how much a PEO could reduce your HR costs.
My favorite part of TriNet is the relationships that I've built with the people at TriNet. I feel like I'm so supported. It almost feels like they're an extension of our own team, which I really, really appreciate.”
— Alex Fitterer, People Services Manager
Rising premiums and growing complexity are hitting even well-resourced companies hard. Learn why healthcare benefits are now a strategic concern — not just HR's.
Get insights from the new Harvard Business Review Analytic Services research.
Join us for a first look at TriNet’s latest suite of offerings including TriNet Assistant, TriNet Global, and TriNet IT. We are excited to share these features that are purpose-built for SMBs